Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: Dominated by Machine Learning and Medical Imaging, Leading to Market Expansion as per Maximize Research
North America region specifically the United States and Canada will dominate the global healthcare market by implementing AI, because of highly developed healthcare systems
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 09, 2025 ) Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market to Hit USD 347.28 Bn by 2032
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market size was valued at USD 27.07 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 347.28 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 37.57%.
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21261/
About the Market
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the healthcare industry by improving diagnostics, treatment, and patient engagement. Valued at $2.4 billion in 2019, the AI healthcare market is projected to reach $31.02 billion by 2025. With 86% of healthcare players adopting AI, its applications include accurate disease detection, personalized care, and enhanced decision-making. AI also reduces false positives in screenings, like mammograms, improving outcomes and reducing unnecessary procedures.
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Medical Imaging & Diagnostics Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 28.4% While Machine Learning Segment Dominated the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market In 2024 and accounted for 38% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Technology
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Context-Aware Computing
Computer Vision
By Application
Robot-Assisted Surgery
Virtual Nursing Assistant
Administrative Workflow Assistance
Fraud Detection
Dosage Error Reduction
Medical Imaging & Diagnosis
By End-User
Hospitals & Healthcare Providers
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company
Healthcare Payers
For a deeper understanding, click on the link below: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21261/
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, contributing approximately 51.25%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 41% of the market share. These regions lead due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong R&D investment, favorable government policies, a skilled workforce, and the presence of major tech companies.
To dive into the specifics, click the below link: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-healthcare-market/21261/
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Amazon Web Services (AWS) – $90.8 billion
Nvidia Corporation – $130.5 billion
Medtronic – $31.2 billion
General Electric (GE) – $67.95 billion
Siemens Healthiness – $24.6 billion
New Related Markets Published by Maximize Market Research.
Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market: Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market expected to hit USD 99.12 Bn by 2030 from USD 26.87 Bn in 2023 at a CAGR of 20.5 % during the forecast period.
Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Healthcare 3D Printing Market size was valued at USD 2.6 Billion in 2023 and the total Healthcare 3D Printing Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 8.18 Billion.
Long Term Care Insurance Market: Long Term Care Insurance Market size was USD 32.35 billion in 2024 and market to touch USD 45.89 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. North America dominated the long-term care insurance market with largest share in 2024.
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market size was valued at USD 27.07 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 347.28 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 37.57%.
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21261/
About the Market
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the healthcare industry by improving diagnostics, treatment, and patient engagement. Valued at $2.4 billion in 2019, the AI healthcare market is projected to reach $31.02 billion by 2025. With 86% of healthcare players adopting AI, its applications include accurate disease detection, personalized care, and enhanced decision-making. AI also reduces false positives in screenings, like mammograms, improving outcomes and reducing unnecessary procedures.
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Medical Imaging & Diagnostics Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 28.4% While Machine Learning Segment Dominated the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market In 2024 and accounted for 38% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Technology
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Context-Aware Computing
Computer Vision
By Application
Robot-Assisted Surgery
Virtual Nursing Assistant
Administrative Workflow Assistance
Fraud Detection
Dosage Error Reduction
Medical Imaging & Diagnosis
By End-User
Hospitals & Healthcare Providers
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company
Healthcare Payers
For a deeper understanding, click on the link below: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21261/
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, contributing approximately 51.25%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 41% of the market share. These regions lead due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong R&D investment, favorable government policies, a skilled workforce, and the presence of major tech companies.
To dive into the specifics, click the below link: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-healthcare-market/21261/
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Amazon Web Services (AWS) – $90.8 billion
Nvidia Corporation – $130.5 billion
Medtronic – $31.2 billion
General Electric (GE) – $67.95 billion
Siemens Healthiness – $24.6 billion
New Related Markets Published by Maximize Market Research.
Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market: Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market expected to hit USD 99.12 Bn by 2030 from USD 26.87 Bn in 2023 at a CAGR of 20.5 % during the forecast period.
Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Healthcare 3D Printing Market size was valued at USD 2.6 Billion in 2023 and the total Healthcare 3D Printing Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 8.18 Billion.
Long Term Care Insurance Market: Long Term Care Insurance Market size was USD 32.35 billion in 2024 and market to touch USD 45.89 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. North America dominated the long-term care insurance market with largest share in 2024.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Akash Raskar
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Akash Raskar
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results