Ayurvedic Market Expansion Driven by Growing Popularity of Natural Remedies and Rising Disposable Incomes as per Maximize Research
As the world's innovator and origin of Ayurvedic medicines markets, Asia Pacific, particularly India, is expected to be the dominant market in the global Ayurvedic medicines market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 09, 2025 ) Ayurvedic Market to Hit USD 32.62 Bn by 2032
Ayurvedic Market was worth US$ 11.80 Bn. in 2023 and overall revenue is anticipated to rise at a rate of 15.63% from 2024 to 2030, reaching almost US$ 32.62 Bn in 2030.
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23882/
About the Market
A favorable impact aspect on market growth is also the ease of availability and increased awareness of the products' benefits. Expanding medical tourism is helping to boost the market's growth. The research on the global Ayurveda industry includes a comprehensive analysis of the market for the forecast period. The report includes several sections as well as an analysis of the market's major trends and factors.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link below: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23882/
Ayurvedic Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Personal Care Products Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 38% While Supermarkets Segment Dominated the Ayurvedic Market In 2024 and accounted for 67% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Product
Personal Care Products
Hair Care & Fragrances
Skin Care
Oral Care
Make-Up
Healthcare Products
Ayurvedic Medicines
Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals
Dietary Supplements
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets
Pharmacy & Drug Stores
Direct Selling
Beauty Salons
Specialty Stores
Internet Retailing
Departmental Stores
Other Distribution Channels
To dive into the specifics, click the below link: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-ayurvedic-market/23882/
Ayurvedic Market Regional Analysis
In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the Ayurvedic Market, contributing approximately 47%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 27% of the market share. These regions lead due to large consumer base, urbanization, rising disposable income, preference for natural products, e-commerce growth, innovation, High disposable income, strong consumer awareness, influence of social media, presence of global beauty brands, retail infrastructure, and accessibility.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Ayurvedic Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Unilever (Lever Ayush) – $64.2 billion
Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd. – $60 million
Vicco Laboratories – $60 million
Khadi Natural – $12 million
Surya Herbal Limited – $6 million
New Related Markets Published by Maximize Market Research.
Homeopathic Medicine Market: Homeopathic Medicine Market size was USD 9.96 Billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8 % during the period from 2025 to 2032, reaching almost USD 20.45 Billion by 2032.
Homeopathy Products Market: Homeopathy Products Market size was valued at USD 14.53 Billion in 2024 and the total Homeopathy Products revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.76% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 24.52 Billion.
Herbal Extract in Nutraceuticals Market: Herbal Extract in Nutraceuticals Market size was valued at USD 3.57 Billion in 2023 and the total Herbal Extract in Nutraceuticals revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 5.45 Billion.
Ayurvedic Market was worth US$ 11.80 Bn. in 2023 and overall revenue is anticipated to rise at a rate of 15.63% from 2024 to 2030, reaching almost US$ 32.62 Bn in 2030.
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23882/
About the Market
A favorable impact aspect on market growth is also the ease of availability and increased awareness of the products' benefits. Expanding medical tourism is helping to boost the market's growth. The research on the global Ayurveda industry includes a comprehensive analysis of the market for the forecast period. The report includes several sections as well as an analysis of the market's major trends and factors.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link below: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23882/
Ayurvedic Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Personal Care Products Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 38% While Supermarkets Segment Dominated the Ayurvedic Market In 2024 and accounted for 67% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Product
Personal Care Products
Hair Care & Fragrances
Skin Care
Oral Care
Make-Up
Healthcare Products
Ayurvedic Medicines
Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals
Dietary Supplements
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets
Pharmacy & Drug Stores
Direct Selling
Beauty Salons
Specialty Stores
Internet Retailing
Departmental Stores
Other Distribution Channels
To dive into the specifics, click the below link: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-ayurvedic-market/23882/
Ayurvedic Market Regional Analysis
In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the Ayurvedic Market, contributing approximately 47%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 27% of the market share. These regions lead due to large consumer base, urbanization, rising disposable income, preference for natural products, e-commerce growth, innovation, High disposable income, strong consumer awareness, influence of social media, presence of global beauty brands, retail infrastructure, and accessibility.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Ayurvedic Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Unilever (Lever Ayush) – $64.2 billion
Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd. – $60 million
Vicco Laboratories – $60 million
Khadi Natural – $12 million
Surya Herbal Limited – $6 million
New Related Markets Published by Maximize Market Research.
Homeopathic Medicine Market: Homeopathic Medicine Market size was USD 9.96 Billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8 % during the period from 2025 to 2032, reaching almost USD 20.45 Billion by 2032.
Homeopathy Products Market: Homeopathy Products Market size was valued at USD 14.53 Billion in 2024 and the total Homeopathy Products revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.76% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 24.52 Billion.
Herbal Extract in Nutraceuticals Market: Herbal Extract in Nutraceuticals Market size was valued at USD 3.57 Billion in 2023 and the total Herbal Extract in Nutraceuticals revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 5.45 Billion.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Akash Raskar
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Akash Raskar
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results