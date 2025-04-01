Sustainable Agriculture Market Trends Indicate Rising Adoption of Regenerative Practices and High Demand for Biobased Crop Inputs
Sustainable Agriculture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Seeds And Traits, Biopesticides, Biostimulants, Others), By Farming System, By Crop Type, By Formulation, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025-2034
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 09, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Sustainable Agriculture Market”- By Product Type (Seeds And Traits, Biopesticides, Biostimulants, Others), By Farming System (Precision Agriculture, Organic Farming, Integrated Pest Management, Conservation Agriculture), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crop Types), By Formulation (Liquid, Dry, Other Equipment), By Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar spray, Other), and Global Forecasts, 2025-2034 And Segment Revenue and Forecast To 2034.”
The Sustainable Agriculture Market is estimated to reach over USD 59.3 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Sustainable Agriculture Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Sustainable agriculture is a farming approach designed to meet current demands for food and textiles without compromising the ability of future generations to do the same. It emphasizes a balanced focus on environmental health, economic profitability, and social and economic equity.
This method promotes environmentally friendly, socially responsible, and economically viable practices, including reducing the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, conserving water, preventing soil erosion, and fostering biodiversity.
The integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence further enhances efficiency and sustainability. Key practices such as organic farming, agroforestry, conservation tillage, precision agriculture, and the use of renewable energy are central to building a resilient, regenerative, and future-ready food system.
Farmers are increasingly embracing Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to boost efficiency, lower operational costs, and optimize resource use. Through precision agriculture, real-time data from IoT sensors enables informed decision-making, leading to improved crop yields and enhanced sustainability. Another innovative trend is agrivoltaics, which integrates agriculture with photovoltaic systems to allow simultaneous crop cultivation and solar energy generation.
This dual-use approach not only improves land-use efficiency but also offers farmers an additional revenue stream. Additionally, regenerative agriculture is gaining popularity for its focus on restoring soil health, increasing biodiversity, and strengthening ecosystem services. Techniques such as cover cropping, no-till farming, and crop rotation are being widely adopted by farmers committed to achieving long-term environmental and agricultural sustainability.
The demand for products made without artificial chemicals is driving the growth of organic farming. The focus of organic approaches is on biodiversity, soil fertility, and natural inputs. This movement is supported by consumer preferences, government regulations, and certification initiatives. In addition to providing chances for premium markets, organic farming supports environmental sustainability.
List of Prominent Players in the Sustainable Agriculture Market:
• BASF SE
• Corteva Agriscience
• The Mosaic Company
• Yara International
• Monsanto Company
• Pioneer Hi-Bred International
• John Deere
• AGCO Corporation
• Trimble Inc.
• Deere & Company
• Archer Daniels Midland
• Cargill
• Groupe Limagrain
• KWS SAAT
• Netafim
• Irritec
• UPL Limited
• Godrej Agrovet
• China National Chemical Corporation
• KUBOTA Corporation
• Thai Union Group PCL
• Other Prominent Players
Sustainable Agriculture Market Report Scope
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD 21.7 Bn
Revenue Forecast In 2034 USD 59.3 Bn
Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 10.7% from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered By Product Type, Farming System, Crop Type, Formulation, Application
Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; South East Asia
Competitive Landscape BASF SE, Corteva Agriscience, The Mosaic Company, Yara International, Monsanto Company, Pioneer Hi-Bred International, John Deere, AGCO Corporation, Trimble Inc, Deere & Company, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Groupe Limagrain, KWS SAAT, Netafim, Irritec, UPL Limited, Godrej Agrovet, China National Chemical Corporation, KUBOTA Corporation, Thai Union Group, PCL, Other Prominent Players
Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report and modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape.
Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increasing concern over climate change, soil degradation, water scarcity, and biodiversity loss is driving the demand for environmentally responsible farming practices. In response, consumers are showing a growing preference for organic, non-GMO, and sustainably produced food, encouraging farmers and agricultural companies to adopt more sustainable methods.
Governments are also playing a vital role by offering subsidies, grants, and regulatory incentives to promote sustainable farming, renewable energy integration, and organic certification. Additionally, technological advancements such as precision agriculture, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), drones, and remote sensing are enabling more efficient resource use, minimizing environmental impact, and enhancing crop productivity, thereby accelerating the shift toward sustainable agriculture.
Challenges:
Adopting sustainable practices often requires significant upfront investment in new technologies, equipment, and training, which can be a barrier for small and medium-sized farmers.
Regional Trends:
North America, particularly the United States and Canada, leads in sustainable agriculture adoption. The region benefits from substantial investments in precision farming technologies, robust government support, and a strong consumer demand for organic and sustainably produced foods.
The region's sophisticated technology, which enables farmers to employ productive and environmentally responsible techniques like precision farming, has a significant impact on its dominance. Second, businesses are encouraged to implement these methods by the region's consumers, who are highly conscious of sustainability and favor purchasing goods made in an eco-friendly manner. However, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a major market for sustainable agriculture, fueled by rapid economic growth and increasing consumer awareness.
Recent Developments:
• In December 2024, Yara launched the YaraSuna range of fertilizers made from organic materials at Agromek 2024. In particular, the YaraSuna line was created for "regenerative agriculture." With a high organic C content of about 30% and a particular micropellet formulation, the range consists of six organic and organo-mineral products that are approved in biological agriculture.
• In January 2024, John Deere revealed the Hagie STS sprayer's new factory installation of See & Spray Premium weed-detecting technology powered by AI.
• In September 2023, Trimble and AGCO declared that the two organizations would establish a joint venture to provide mixed fleet precision agriculture solutions to farmers around the world.
Segmentation of Sustainable Agriculture Market.
Global Sustainable Agriculture Market - By Product Type
• Seeds And Traits
• Biopesticides
• Biostimulants
• Others
Global Sustainable Agriculture Market – By Farming System
• Precision Agriculture
• Organic Farming
• Integrated Pest Management
• Conservation Agriculture
Global Sustainable Agriculture Market – By Crop Type
• Cereals & Grains
• Oilseeds & Pulses
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Other Crop Types
Global Sustainable Agriculture Market – By Formulation
• Liquid
• Dry
• Other Equipment
Global Sustainable Agriculture Market – By Application
• Seed Treatment
• Soil Treatment
• Foliar spray
• Other
Global Sustainable Agriculture Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
