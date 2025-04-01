Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market Growth Fueled by Increasing Use of GPUs FPGAs and NPUs in AI Model Training and Inference
Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offerings (GPU, CPU, FPGA, NPU, TPU, Trainium, Inferentia, T-head, Athena ASIC, MTIA, LPU), by Memory (DRAM (HBM, DDR)), by Network (NIC/Network Adapters, Interconnects)), by F
The Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market is valued at US$ 122.5 Bn in 2024 and it is expected to reach US$ 790.44 Bn by 2034, with a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
An artificial intelligence (AI) chipset is a dedicated integrated circuit—like a GPU, FPGA, or ASIC—optimized to speed up AI workloads such as machine learning and deep learning by performing complex calculations and high data throughput more effectively than standard CPUs.
These chipsets drive varied applications across industries, such as data centers (for model training and inference), autonomous vehicles (for real-time navigation), robotics (for automation and task execution), consumer electronics (to support features such as facial recognition and voice assistants), healthcare (for diagnostics and imaging), finance (for fraud detection and trading), and smart cities (for infrastructure and IoT data processing). By providing high-speed, energy-efficient performance, AI chipsets are at the core of powering innovation and facilitating real-time AI capabilities across industries.
List of Prominent Players in the Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market:
• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)
• Alibaba Group Holding Limited
• Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)
• Amazon Web Services (AWS)
• Fujitsu Limited
• General Vision Inc.
• Graphcore Limited
• GreenWaves Technologies
• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
• Intel Corporation
• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
• Kalray Corporation
• Kneron
• Koniku Inc
• MediaTek Inc.
• Micron Technology, Inc.
• Microsoft Corporation
• Mythic Inc.
• NVIDIA Corporation
• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
• SambaNova Systems Inc
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
• Tenstorrent Inc.
• Wave Computing, Inc.
• Xilinx, Inc.
• XMOS Limited
Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD 122.5 Bn
Market Size Value In 2034 USD 790.44 Bn
Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 20.7% from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2024-2034
Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered By Offering, Memory, Network, Function, Technology, End-User
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The market for AI chipsets is growing extremely fast due to technological innovations in the field of chip design and chip fabrication technology including nanowire lasers and 3D designs, allowing better and stronger processing. Purpose-specific chips like GPUs, ASICs, and FPGAs are being increasingly deployed to support high-end AI tasks.
Further, the growth of AI in multiple industries such as healthcare, finance, automotive, and consumer electronics is driving demand since chipsets enable applications such as predictive analytics, automation, and real-time decision-making. Increased usage of smart devices and explosive data growth from IoT and enterprise sources also intensify demand for high-performance computing, memory, and storage, leading to rapid uptake of sophisticated AI chipsets.
Challenges:
The AI chipset market has essential challenges like costly manufacturing because of pricey fabrication technologies, sophisticated R&D, and innovative nodes such as 2nm or 3nm. The market is also exposed to worldwide supply chain threats that can slow production and increase expenses. Moreover, the speedy progression of technology gives rise to obsolescence very often, forcing organizations to keep investing in innovation to remain competitive.
Regional Trends:
North America dominates the AI chipset market due to its robust innovation ecosystem of leading technology companies, research centers, and venture capital investment that propels AI hardware innovation. The region's early adoption of cutting-edge technologies and extensive use of AI across industries such as healthcare, finance, automotive, and consumer electronics also increases demand for high-performance chipsets.
Moreover, the dominance is also supported by the presence of industry leaders like NVIDIA, Intel, AMD, and Google, which have their headquarters in the U.S. Each of these continues to update cutting-edge AI chipset solutions.
Recent Developments:
• In July 2024, SoftBank has acquired British AI chipmaker Graphcore, once valued at $2.77 billion, for an undisclosed amount, signaling its deepening push into AI infrastructure. The deal highlights the growing consolidation in the AI chip market, as smaller players like Graphcore struggle to compete with dominant firms such as Nvidia. This acquisition could strengthen SoftBank’s position in the AI hardware space amid surging global demand.
• In Aug 2024, At Hot Chips 2024, IBM unveiled its Telum II Processor and Spyre Accelerator, designed to boost AI capabilities on next-gen IBM Z mainframes by enabling a hybrid approach combining traditional and large language models—strengthening IBM’s push into enterprise AI infrastructure.
Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market-
By Offering:
• GPU
• CPU
• FPGA
• NPU
• TPU
• Dojo & FSD
• Trainium & Inferentia
• Athena ASIC
• T-head
• MTIA
• LPU
• Other ASIC
By Memory:
• HBM
• DDR
By Network:
• NIC/Network Adapters
o Infiniband
o Ethernet
• Interconnects
By Function:
• Training
• Inference
By Technology:
• Generative AI
o Rule Based Models
o Statistical Models
o Deep Learning
o Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)
o Autoencoders
o Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs)
o Transformer Models
• Machine Learning
• Natural Language Processing
• Computer Vision
By End-User:
• Consumer
• Data Center
o CSP
o Enterprises
Healthcare
BFSI
Automotive
Retail & E-Commerce
Media & Entertainment
Others
• Government Organizations
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1897
Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market-
