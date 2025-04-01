Green Hydrogen Market Set to Witness Explosive Growth in the Coming Decade with Increased Adoption in Mobility, Industrial, Chemical, and Power Sectors by 2034
Green Hydrogen Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By renewable source(wind energy, solar energy, other renewable sources), by technology (alkaline electrolysis, PEM electrolysis), by end-use (mobility, chemical, power, grid injection, and industr
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 09, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Green Hydrogen Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Renewable Source (wind energy, solar energy, other renewable sources), By Technology (alkaline electrolysis, PEM electrolysis), By End-use (mobility, chemical, power, grid injection, and industrial) - Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2034"
The Global Green Hydrogen Market is valued at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2024, and it is expected to reach US$ 169.9 Mn by 2034, with a CAGR of 59.8% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Green hydrogen is hydrogen gas generated through the electrolysis of water (H₂O) into oxygen (O₂) and hydrogen (H₂) solely through renewable energy inputs such as hydropower, solar, or wind. As opposed to blue or grey hydrogen, its creation leads to nearly zero greenhouse emissions, qualifying it as a perfectly clean energy carrier.
It plays an important part in decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries, as a feedstock for ammonia and methanol production, as a reducing agent for steel production, and as a clean energy transport fuel through fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), including ships, trains, and trucks.
Green hydrogen further enables power and energy storage, stabilizes renewable energy integrated grids, and has the potential for building heating or mixing into the natural gas pipeline infrastructure. Green hydrogen also offers export opportunities to renewable-abundant countries and supports energy security and economic growth.
List of Prominent Players in the Green Hydrogen Market:
• Linde
• Air Liquide
• Air Products Inc.
• ENGIE
• Uniper SE
• Siemens Energy
• Green Hydrogen
• Cummins Inc
• Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation
• Nel ASA
• SGH2 Energy Global LLC
• PLUG POWER INC
• Aker Horizons
• HY2GEN AG
• Fusion-Fuel
• Loop Energy Inc
• Ergosup
• Ballard Power Systems
Green Hydrogen Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD 1.5 Bn
Market Size Value In 2034 USD 169.9 Bn
Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 59.8% from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered By Renewable source, Technology and End-Use Industry
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The green hydrogen market is driven by a combination of global decarbonization goals, supportive government policies, and technological progress. As nations aim to achieve net-zero, green hydrogen has become a critical solution to decarbonize hard-to-electrify industries such as heavy industry, chemicals, and transportation.
Governments are driving this shift through policies, subsidies, and infrastructure investment, e.g., the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, the EU's hydrogen plans, and India's National Green Hydrogen Mission. Meanwhile, innovations in electrolyzer technologies like PEM, alkaline, and solid oxide are enhancing efficiency and reducing costs of production.
These along with the continually declining cost of renewable energy and electrolyzers are rendering green hydrogen ever more cost-competitive with fossil-fuel-based options.
Challenges:
The green hydrogen market faces key challenges, including high production costs driven by expensive renewable electricity and capital-intensive electrolyzers, making it 2–3 times costlier than blue hydrogen. Infrastructure deficits, e.g., low pipelines, storage, and refueling infrastructure—impede broad adoption.
Furthermore, existing electrolyzer technologies have poor efficiency, durability, and scalability, and more innovation is needed to make cost-effective, large-scale deployment possible.
Regional Trends:
North America, led by the U.S., is becoming a green hydrogen leader through strong policy support, major investments, and innovation. The Inflation Reduction Act offers up to $3/kg in tax credits, boosting project viability.
The region holds about 55% of global low-carbon hydrogen capacity, with 170 projects worth $46 billion—over 40% already in advanced stages. The U.S. had 33 operational facilities by 2022 and continues expanding in states like Arizona and California. Innovation in PEM electrolyzers and major players like Plug Power and NextEra Energy are further accelerating growth.
Recent Developments:
• In April 2024, Linde announced that its subsidiary White Martins will build a second green hydrogen plant in Jacareí, São Paulo, Brazil. The 5 MW pressurized alkaline electrolyzer, powered by local solar and wind energy, will produce certified green hydrogen. This expansion strengthens Linde’s position in Latin America’s clean energy market and supports Brazil’s transition to low-carbon industrial solutions.
• In Dec 2023, HYPORT, backed by ENGIE and the Occitanie region, unveiled Europe’s first airport-based green hydrogen station near Toulouse. Powered by local renewables, it produces over 400 kg of green hydrogen daily to decarbonize ground operations and local transport—marking a key step in sustainable aviation.
Segmentation of Trusted Platform Module Market-
By Renewable Source:
• Wind energy
• Solar energy
• Other renewable sources
By Technology:
• Alkaline electrolysis
• PEM electrolysis
By End-Use Industry:
• Mobility
• Chemical
• Power
• Grid Injection
• Industrial
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
