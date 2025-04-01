Neuroimmunology Drugs Market Set for Substantial Expansion to $63.3 Billion with Advanced Treatment Options
Neuroimmunology Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Distribution by Disease Focus (Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD), Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), Parkinson’s Disease (PD), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Aut
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market By Disease Focus (Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD), Alzheimer's Disease (AD), Parkinson's Disease (PD), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Autoimmune Encephalitis), By Therapeutic Approach (Monoclonal Antibodies, Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (BTKIs), CAR-T Cell Therapies, Small Molecules, Microglia-Targeted Therapies, Gene and Stem Cell Therapies), By Mechanism of Action (Immune Cell Depletion, Immune Cell Trafficking Inhibition, Cytokine Modulation, Microglial Regulation, Complement Inhibition, Remyelination and Neuroprotection), By Development Stage (Approved Therapies, Clinical Pipeline, Preclinical Innovations), By Delivery Method (Systemic, CNS-Targeted, Nanoparticle-Based, Cell-Based,) By Biomarker Integration ( Diagnostic Biomarkers, Predictive Biomarkers, Monitoring Biomarkers)- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market is valued at US$ 25.6 billion in 2024, and it is expected to reach US$ 63.3 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Neuroimmunological disorders are diseases that appear to be caused by the immune system attacking the nervous system (central or peripheral). A neuroimmunology drug aims to regulate immune system activity to treat neurological diseases with underlying immune pathologies. For treating neurological conditions, various neuroimmunology therapeutic strategies are being researched and used, including medicines that Product different cytokine subtypes, medications that bind only to specific receptors, and drugs that affect the migration of immune cells.
In the coming forecasting period, the presence of a large number of drugs in the pipeline for the treatment of neuroimmunology diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis (M.S.) and Alzheimer's disease (A.D.) is likely to create enormous opportunities for the market. Biogen and Eisai had launched several initiatives to assist patients with Alzheimer's disease in gaining access to ADUHELMTM. It is the first new Alzheimer's treatment approved in the United States.
These initiatives seek to assist patients and their families in understanding the disease, navigating the diagnostic process, obtaining culturally competent care, and affording treatment. Currently, there are almost 220 neuroimmunology drugs in Phase I, II, III, and later stages of development. The rising prevalence of neuroimmunology diseases is expected to drive significant demand for advanced treatment options worldwide.
However, the high cost of mAb-based therapy may significantly impede the market growth. However, research and development activities among research universities, hospitals, and market participants are expected to generate enormous opportunities for global market growth.
Due to rapid research on neuropathies, cardiac diseases, and personalized medicine production, North America is expected to lead the manufacturing services market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. Furthermore, significant funding for Neuroimmunology Drugs will be responsible for the growth. Roche, Biogen, Sanofi, Novartis, Merck KGaA, Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca (Alexion), Eli Lilly, UCB, Kyverna Therapeutics, Abata Therapeutics, Vigil Neuroscience, Denali Therapeutics, Takeda, Amgen, GSK, Sarepta Therapeutics, Neurona Therapeutics, and others.
Key Developments in The Market:
• In April 2025, Roche stated that at the AD/PD 2025 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases in Vienna, Austria, fresh results were presented. Presentations from the ongoing trontinemab Phase Ib/IIa BrainshuttleTM AD research, which showed dose-dependent fast amyloid elimination from the brain, and the Elecsys® pTau181 plasma test's potential to rule out amyloid pathology were among the highlights. In addition, Roche declared that it would begin a Phase III study for trontinemab later this year.
• In Jan 2024, Biogen Inc declared intentions to reallocate its resources to Alzheimer's disease (AD), a therapeutic field that is anticipated to produce both short-term and long-term growth. The business will keep promoting LEQEMBI® (lecanemab-irmb), the first anti-amyloid beta medication in the US to receive FDA traditional approval. It will also quicken the development of possible new treatment modalities, such as its oral small molecule inhibitor of tau aggregation (BIIB113) and its ASO targeting tau (BIIB080).
• In September 2023, Sanofi provided an opportunity for First Wave BioPharma to reposition a long-dormant drug. As part of a contract that grants Sanofi the right of first refusal to repurchase the asset, the biotech is paying $500,000 up front for capeserod. Nearly 20 years ago, researchers halted phase 2 clinical trials of capeserod for urine incontinence and Alzheimer's disease. The chemical, which has been shown to be safe in over 600 patients, is currently being exhumed by First Wave in order to reposition it in gastrointestinal problems.
Market Dynamics:
Various immunotherapies are employed in the treatment of cancer. Immune checkpoint inhibitors, cancer vaccines, T cell transfer, and immune system modulators are among the numerous therapies that the immunotherapy industry has developed. The occurrence of immunotherapy has increased significantly in developed markets, primarily as a result of an increase in research and development (R&D) and enhanced government policies that support clinical trials through campaigns to raise awareness of various types of cancer and findings.
The market participants are actively engaged in the delivery of value products that meet the needs of patients. In order to create cutting-edge products, the market's companies allocate substantial resources to research and development. The demand for new products has increased as a result of the increased awareness of the new technology through multi-channel marketing and activities.
Advanced drug variants with improved efficacy and effectiveness are being introduced as a consequence of the expansion of research and development activities in the field of cancer immunotherapy. However, Regional disparities and insurance coverage issues, among the numerous factors contributing to the high cost of immunotherapy treatments, are anticipated to further restrict market growth.
Regional Analysis:
The North American region maintained the greatest market share in the global Immunology Drugs market. The United States and Canada have the most significant market share due to technological advancements in immunology drugs.
North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid development of immunology drugs, the availability of improved reimbursement policies, and the increasing incidence of autoimmune disorders.
Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, By Disease Focus, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
• Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)
• Alzheimer’s Disease (AD)
• Parkinson’s Disease (PD)
• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
• Autoimmune Encephalitis
• Other Rare Neuroimmune Disorders
Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, By Therapeutic Approach, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• Monoclonal Antibodies
• Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (BTKIs)
• CAR-T Cell Therapies
• Small Molecules
• Microglia-Targeted Therapies
• Gene and Stem Cell Therapies
Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, By Mechanism of Action, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• Immune Cell Depletion
• Immune Cell Trafficking Inhibition
• Cytokine Modulation
• Microglial Regulation
• Complement Inhibition
• Remyelination and Neuroprotection
Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, By Development Stage, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• Approved Therapies
• Clinical Pipeline (Phase I–III)
• Preclinical Innovations
Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, By Delivery Method, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• Systemic (IV, Subcutaneous, Oral)
• CNS-Targeted (Intranasal, Intrathecal,
• Nanoparticle-Based)
• Cell-Based
Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, By Biomarker Integration, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• Diagnostic Biomarkers
• Predictive Biomarkers
• Monitoring Biomarkers
Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, by region, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
North America Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, by Country, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• U.S.
• Canada
Europe Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, by Country, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, by Country, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• India
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
Latin America Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, by Country, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, by Country, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
