Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market Set to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2034
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 08, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Indication(Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), Geographic Atrophy (GA) Secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG), Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS), Others) Therapeutic Area (Hematology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Immunology/Rheumatology, Other), Molecule Type (Biologic, Small Molecule), Route of Administration (Intravenous, Oral, Intravitreal, Subcutaneous), Complement Inhibition (C5 Inhibitor, C3 Inhibitor, Other), Type of Therapy (Monotherapy, Adjunctive Therapy), Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2034"
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global next-generation complement therapeutics market is valued at US$ 5.0 Bn in 2024, and it is expected to reach US$ 12.9 Bn by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.
The complement system recreates a crucial role in innate immunity and maintaining tissue homeostasis, and it protects against infection and flags apoptotic cells and debris for disposal. This complement system also contributes to the pathogenesis of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and has driven industries and research institutes to develop novel ‘next-generation’ therapeutic drugs targeting different proteins and functions of the complement system.
Factors such as the high prevalence of immune system and infectious diseases, ongoing clinical trials related to complement-targeted therapeutics, growing clinical research activities for developing complement therapeutic drugs, fast adoption of next-generation technologies, availability of well-established healthcare infrastructures are projected to expand the growth of the market during the forecast years.
Increasing clinical studies on complement-targeted therapeutics to treat diseases such as COVID-19, cardiac transplantation rejection, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and others are expected to enhance the growth opportunities in the global next-generation complement therapeutics market. On the other hand, an undiagnosed population with complement deficiency may restrain market adoption over the forecast period.
Regionally, North America is expected to lead the next-generation complement therapeutics market over the forecast period (2021-2034), owing to the fast adoption of next-generation technologies and increasing R&D investments to develop novel complement-targeted drug therapeutics. Apart from this, Europe holds the second position in this market regarding revenue share.
Key market players operating in the next-generation complement therapeutics market include Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, ChemoCentryx/Amgen, Iveric Bio/Astellas Company, UCB, Regeneron, Novartis, Genentech/Roche, ImmunAbs Inc., and Other Prominent Players.
Key Developments In The Market:
• In Nov 2024, AstraZeneca achieved its goal of redefining cancer treatment by utilizing fresh data from its diversified and industry-leading hematology pipeline. Thirteen approved and possibly new medications from AstraZeneca's pipeline and portfolio in haematology will be included in 57 abstracts. These will include data from Alexion, the company's rare disease group, and key settings such as multiple myeloma (MM), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), and other hematologic diseases.
• In Nov 2023, AstraZeneca announced a collaboration and investment agreement with Cellectis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, to accelerate the development of next-generation therapeutics in areas of high unmet need, including oncology, immunology, and rare diseases. Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, AstraZeneca will leverage Cellectis' proprietary gene editing technologies and manufacturing capabilities to design novel cell and gene therapy products.
• In Jun 2023, ImmunAbs started developing a next-generation complement 5 antibody with enhanced C5 inhibitory effectiveness and safety to treat complement-associated autoimmune diseases. The antibody treatment IM-101, the primary pipeline of ImmunAbs, targets and suppresses C5 in the complement system, a crucial gateway protein in autoimmune disorders. A different location is targeted and inhibited by IM-101 than by the currently approved medications.
Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market Report Scope
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2022 USD 6.9 Bn
Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 23.04 Bn
Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 14.39% from 2023 to 2031
Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2023
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered By Indication, Therapeutic Area, Molecule Type, Route of Administration, Complement Inhibition, Type of Therapy
Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea
Competitive Landscape Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, ChemoCentryx/Amgen, Iveric Bio/Astellas Company, UCB, Regeneron, Novartis, Genentech/Roche, ImmunAbs Inc., Other Prominent Players
Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report and modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape.
Pricing And Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.
Market Dynamics:
The market for next-generation complement therapeutics has demonstrated significant growth, propelled by the approval of innovative agents that address indications with substantial unmet clinical needs. Recent studies highlight an increasingly competitive landscape wherein newer drugs offer notable advantages over established treatments.
Specifically, C3 inhibitors and orally bioavailable therapies are gaining prominence. Furthermore, agents targeting niche indications and the anticipated absence of biosimilar competition for next-generation products before 2034 are key factors influencing market dynamics. On the other hand, a huge population suffering from complement deficiency remains undetected, limiting market growth during the anticipated timeframe.
Regional Analysis
Currently, North American next generation complement therapeutics is well established with portfolio of approved drugs, the US driving the regional market. The regional market is driven by its advanced healthcare system, high prevalence of target diseases (PNH, GA, gMG), and early adoption of innovative therapies, public healthcare support for rare diseases, and aging population.
However, The Asia-Pacific region, specifically Japan and China, is emerging as a high-growth area, driven by recent drug approvals and enhanced healthcare accessibility. Japan's favorable policies for rare illnesses and China's healthcare reforms are facilitating the adoption of medicines for PNH and gMG, but the US and EU, despite their dominance, are experiencing slower growth due to market saturation and more stringent reimbursement standards.
Market Segments
Global Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Indication, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)
• Geographic Atrophy (GA) secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)
• Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)
• Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS)
• Others
Global Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Therapeutic Area, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• Hematology
• Ophthalmology
• Neurology
• Immunology/Rheumatology
• Other
Global Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Molecule Type, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• Biologic
• Small Molecule
Global Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Route of Administration, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• Intravenous
• Oral
• Intravitreal
• Subcutaneous
Global Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Complement Inhibition, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• C5 Inhibitor
• C3 Inhibitor
• Other
Global Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Type of Therapy, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• Monotherapy
• Adjunctive Therapy
Global Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Region, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
North America Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• U.S.
• Canada
Europe Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• India
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
Latin America Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2021-2034 (Value US$ Mn)
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
