Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Insights and Projections for 2025-2034
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Battery Chemistry (Lithium-Iron Phosphate, Lithium-Manganese Oxide, Lithium-Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum Oxide, Lithium-Nickel-Manganese Cobalt & Lithium-Titanate Oxide), Source (Elect
The Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is valued at US$ 16.0 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 77.6 Bn by 2034, with a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
A lithium-ion battery (LIB) is a rechargeable electrochemical cell that stores and supplies energy through the transport of lithium ions between its cathode and anode, featuring high energy density, light weight, and long cycle lifespan. Lithium-ion battery recycling entails gathering and processing used batteries to retrieve valuable materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, and manganese through hydrometallurgy, pyrometallurgy, and direct recycling.
These materials are recycled and reused in the manufacture of new batteries for electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems, or other industrial uses. Recycling helps promote sustainable use of resources, regulatory compliance, and minimizes dependence on mining, hence it is essential in a circular economy and long-term sustainability of clean energy technologies.
List of Prominent Players in the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market:
• Accurec Recycling Gmbh
• Akkuser Oy
• American Battery Technology Company
• American Manganese Inc.
• American Zinc Recycling
• Batrec Industrie Ag
• Battery Recycling Made Easy (Brme)
• Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
• Duesenfeld Gmbh
• Ecobat
• Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd
• Euro Dieuze Industrie (E.D.I.)
• Fortum Corporation
• Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd
• Gem Co., Ltd
• Glencore International Ag
• Li-Cycle Corp
• Lithion Recycling Inc.
• Metal Conversion Technologies (Mct)
• Neometals Ltd
• Onto Technology Llc
• Raw Materials Company (Rmc)
• Redwood Materials, Inc.
• Retriev Technologies Inc
• Sitrasa
• Tata Chemicals Limited
• Umicore
• Urecycle Group Oy
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD 16.0 Bn
Market Size Value In 2034 USD 77.6 Bn
Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 17.2% from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered By Battery Chemistry, Source, Recycling Process, Battery Component,
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The lithium-ion battery recycling market is driven by the surging demand for electric vehicles (EVs), the growing use of batteries in consumer electronics and energy storage, and the need to recover valuable metals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel to secure supply chains and reduce reliance on mining.
Stricter environmental regulations and sustainability goals are encouraging recycling adoption, while advancements in recycling technologies are improving efficiency and scalability. Additionally, the push toward a circular economy and greater corporate responsibility is accelerating market growth.
Challenges:
The lithium-ion battery recycling market faces key challenges including the complexity and lack of standardization in battery designs, which make sorting and processing costly and labor-intensive. Economic feasibility is still a challenge due to the high cost of recycling and volatile prices of recovered materials.
Furthermore, immature infrastructure and logistics hamper effective collection and recycling in bulk. Safety hazards like fire, thermal runaway, and toxic emissions add to the complexity of processing and environmental regulations.
Regional Trends:
North America dominates the world lithium-ion battery recycling market, fueled by technological advancement, robust investment, and favorable policy. The region is developing hydrometallurgical recycling technology with high metal recoveries and is home to major players such as Li-Cycle, Retriev Technologies, and American Zinc Recycling.
Government incentives through funding and R&D efforts further enhance domestic recycling capacity. With increasing battery trash from electric vehicles and electronics, especially in America, North America is quickly investing in expanding infrastructure to keep pace with increasing demand and improve supply chain resilience.
Recent Developments:
• In April 2025, American Battery Technology Company doubled recycled battery materials output in Q1 2025, marking a major step in scaling its proprietary recycling tech and advancing toward high-purity cathode-grade metal production.
• In April 2025, Ecobat successfully commissioned three lithium-ion battery recycling plants in Germany, the U.S., and the U.K. within a year, collectively processing up to 10,000 tons annually. These facilities focus on black mass production, advancing circular battery economy goals and reducing reliance on raw material mining.
Segmentation of Trusted Platform Module Market-
By Battery Chemistry:
• Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt
• Lithium Iron Phosphate
• Lithium Manganese Oxide
• Lithium Titanate Oxide
• Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide
By Source:
• Automotive
• Non-automotive
o Industrial
o Power
o Marine
o Consumer Electronics
o Other Sources
By Recycling Process:
• Hydrometallurgical
• Pyrometallurgical
• Physical/Mechanical
By Battery Component:
• Active Material
o Cathode/Positive
o Anode/Negative
• Non-Active Material
o Electrolyte
o Separator Materials
o Other Material
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
Read Overview Report- https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market/1648
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
