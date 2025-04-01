Green Methanol Market to Reach USD 42.3 Billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 33.5% From 2025 to 2034
Green Methanol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By feedstock (biomass, green hydrogen, carbon capture & storage), by derivative (formaldehyde, gasoline, green methanol-to-olefins/green methanol-to-propylene, methyl tert-butyl ether, acetic acid
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Green Methanol Market"- By Feedstock (Biomass, Green hydrogen, Carbon capture & storage), By Derivative (Formaldehyde, Gasoline, Green methanol-to-olefins/green methanol-t0-propylene, Methyl tert-butyl ether, Acetic acid, Dimethyl ether, Methyl methacrylate, Biodiesel, Others), By Application (Chemical feedstock, Fuel, Other applications), and Global Forecasts, 2025-2034 And Segment Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
The Green Methanol Market is estimated to reach over USD 42.3 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 33.5 % during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Green Methanol Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Green methanol, also known as renewable methanol or e-methanol, is an eco-friendly alternative to conventional methanol, produced using sustainable, non-fossil resources such as biomass or through the synthesis of carbon dioxide (CO₂) and green hydrogen.
While traditional methanol production relies heavily on fossil fuels like natural gas and coal, the global methanol industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the shift toward renewable sources. This transition supports the decarbonization goals of transportation and industrial sectors, helping to achieve net carbon neutrality.
Green methanol stands out due to its ability to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and support a low-carbon economy. Biomass, derived from organic materials like agricultural residue and forestry waste, not only serves as a renewable feedstock but also promotes effective waste management and circular economy practices.
The rising demand for formaldehyde, widely used in producing resins, plastics, adhesives, and coatings for sectors such as furniture, automotive, and construction, further strengthens green methanol's market potential. Moreover, the growing need for olefins, essential in synthetic material and plastic production, along with the increasing emphasis on sustainable chemical manufacturing, is expected to propel the green methanol market forward.
List of Prominent Players in the Green Methanol Market:
• P. Moller – Maersk
• ABEL Energy Pty Ltd.
• Advanced Chemical Technologies
• BASF SE
• Carbon Recycling International (CRI)
• Enerkem Inc.
• European Energy, Eni S.p.A.
• Fraunhofer GmbH
• GIDARA Energ
• Glocal Green
• HIF Global
• Innogy SE
• Liquid Wind AB
• Methanex Corporation
• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MCG)
• Nordic Green ApS
• OCI N.V.
• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
• Sodra Skogasagarma
• Southern Green Gas Limited.
• Synhelion SA
• Uniper SE
• Vertimass LLC
• WasteFuel
• Other Prominent Players
Green Methanol Market Report Scope
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD 2.3 Bn
Revenue Forecast In 2034 USD 42.3 Bn
Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 33.5 % from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered By Feedstock, Derivative, Application
Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; South East Asia
Competitive Landscape P. Moller – Maersk, ABEL Energy Pty Ltd., Advanced Chemical Technologies, BASF SE, Carbon Recycling International (CRI), Enerkem Inc, European Energy, Eni S.p.A., Fraunhofer GmbH,GIDARA Energ, Glocal Green, HIF Global, Innogy SE,Liquid Wind AB, Methanex Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MCG), Nordic Green ApS, OCI N.V., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Sodra Skogasagarma, Southern Green Gas Limited., Synhelion SA, Uniper SE, Vertimass LLC, WasteFuel, Other Prominent Players
Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report and modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape.
Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Green methanol is rapidly gaining traction as a clean marine and alternative vehicle fuel, particularly in sectors that are difficult to electrify. Beyond its role as a fuel, it also serves as a key feedstock for the production of formaldehyde, olefins, and other essential chemicals used in plastics, adhesives, coatings, and more.
Industrial sectors are increasingly shifting toward sustainable raw materials in response to tightening environmental regulations and growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products. Technological advancements, such as CO₂ hydrogenation and efficient biomass gasification, are making green methanol more feasible and cost-effective compared to its fossil-based counterpart.
By utilizing CO₂ and waste materials as feedstocks, green methanol plays a crucial role in circular economy models, enhancing resource efficiency and sustainability. Furthermore, it holds significant promise in developing nations where energy demand and industrial activity are rapidly increasing, offering a pathway toward cleaner energy as these regions transition to more sustainable sources.
Challenges:
The cost of modern technologies and renewable feedstocks keeps the manufacturing of green methanol from becoming as affordable as conventional methanol. Green methanol's competitiveness in the market and ability to be widely adopted may be limited by high manufacturing costs.
Regional Trends:
The Asia Pacific green methanol market is expected to register a major market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. Green methanol and other cleaner energy resources are becoming more and more in demand as a result of the rapid industrialization of Southeast Asian nations like China and India.
In addition, businesses and consumers are being pushed to embrace green methanol low-carbon fuel due to the growing demand for sustainable solutions and energy security. Green methanol production and usage in Aisa are being significantly accelerated by government regulations and measures to lower carbon emissions and support renewable energy.
Besides, the North American region had a substantial share of the market. The market for green methanol in the region is being significantly influenced by technical advancements made to absorb carbon dioxide generated by companies and use it in the production of green methanol.
Recent Developments:
• In October 2024, Carbon Recycling International agreed to deploy the ETL methanol synthesis technology for a large-scale electro-methanol project in Liaoyuan, China, with the Tianying Group of China
• In January 2024, BASF declared a new partnership with green technology supplier Envision Energy. Together, the two businesses created a sophisticated and dynamic process design to turn carbon dioxide and green hydrogen into e-methanol.
• In September 2023, OCI Global declared that it intends to double the amount of green methanol it can produce in the United States. With a 400 kiloton production capacity, the plant is expected to be operational by 2025.
• In July 2023, A.P. Moller – Maersk-backed SunGas Renewables declared its intention to invest USD 2 billion in the construction of a green methanol facility. Production is anticipated to begin at the plant by 2027. It can produce 400 kilotons per year and will be situated in Louisiana, USA.
Segmentation of Green Methanol Market.
Global Green Methanol Market - By Feedstock
• Biomass
• Green hydrogen
• Carbon capture & storage
Global Green Methanol Market – By Derivative
• Formaldehyde
• Gasoline
• Green methanol-to-olefins/green methanol-t0-propylene
• Methyl tert-butyl ether
• Acetic acid
• Dimethyl ether
• Methyl methacrylate
• Biodiesel
• Others
Global Green Methanol Market - By Application
• Chemical feedstock
• Fuel
• Other applications
Global Green Methanol Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
