Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market Technology Revolutionizing Crop Production to Meet Global Food Demands
Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Cereals & Grains (Corn, Rice, Wheat, Others), Oilseeds & Pulses (Soybean, Canola, Cotton, Others), Fruits & Vegetables, Others) By Trait (Herbicide Tolerance, Dis
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market– (By Application ( Cereals & Grains (Corn, Rice, Wheat, Others), Oilseeds & Pulses (Soybean, Canola, Cotton, Others), Fruits & Vegetables, Others ) By Trait ( Herbicide Tolerance, Disease Resistance, Yield & Grain Size Improvement, Temperature & Stress Tolerance, Drought Resistance, Others ) By Technology ( Conventional Breeding (Cross-breeding and Selection Method (Pedigree Breeding, Mass Selection, Bulk Breeding, Pure Line Selection), Hybridization Methods (Single-cross Hybrids, Three-way Cross Hybrids, Double Cross Hybrids)), Biotechnological Methods (Genetic Transformation (Agrobacterium-mediated transformation, Particle bombardment/gene gun, PEG-mediated transformation, Electroporation), Marker-assisted Breeding (SNP markers, SSR markers, Others), Gene Editing Technologies (CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs)), Tissue Culture Methods (Micropropagation, Embryo rescue, Anther/pollen culture, Protoplast fusion)) ) By Type ( Biotechnological Methods (Molecular Breeding, Hybrid Breeding, Genetic Engineering, Genome Editing), Conventional Breeding )), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market is valued at USD 8.5 Bn in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 21.1 Bn by the year 2034 with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Plant breeding and CRISPR technology can enhance crop production, thereby aiding in the sustenance of the growing global population. Consumers are increasingly embracing sustainable agriculture practices.
Plant breeding and CRISPR can facilitate the development of crops that exhibit greater resilience to pests and diseases, potentially reducing the necessity for pesticides. Climate change is anticipated to adversely affect crop output; plant breeding and CRISPR technology can be employed to develop crops that are more tolerant to heat, drought, and other challenges.
The market for CRISPR plants and plant breeding is expanding significantly because of a number of variables, including climate change, the growing demand for sustainable agriculture, and the world's population rise.
Moreover, growing prohibitions on chemical pesticides are another significant factor driving the market for plant breeding and CRISPR plants. One factor contributing to the growth of the CRISPR plant and plant breeding industry is the increased investment in the creation of new technologies.
List of Prominent Players in the Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market:
• Bayer AG
• Corteva
• Syngenta Group
• Eurofins Scientific
• KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
• Limagrain
• BASF
• Beijing Dabeinong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
• SAKATA SEED CORPORATION
• Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V.
• UPL
• Cibus Inc.
• Inari Agriculture, Inc.
• SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA.
• Benson Hill Inc.
• KeyGene
• Phytoform
• Hudson River Biotechnology
• PacBio
• Evogene Ltd.
• BGI Group
• Sanatech Seed Co., Ltd.
• Pairwise
• TROPIC
• Plantae by Huminn
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The market expansion for CRISPR and plant breeding is anticipated to be driven by the growing need for enhanced crops. In order to fulfil the demands of a changing world, crop improvement is necessary. There is a need to create novel and creative agricultural growth methods due to the growing population, changing environment, and shrinking land base.
Crop productivity, quality, and disease and pest tolerance are continuously being improved through plant breeding and the CRISPR technique. For instance, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), a federal government agency based in the United States, spent more than $14 million in February 2022 on traditional plant breeding to enhance crop types and plant breeding.
These new crop kinds will be more resilient to environmental fluctuations, more prolific, and of greater quality. Consequently, the market for CRISPR plants and plant breeding will expand because of the higher demand for the enhanced crop.
Challenges:
One of the primary obstacles to the market for CRISPR plants and plant breeding is the absence of internationally standardized rules for gene-edited crops. Some nations have implemented stringent laws that restrict commercialization, while others have implemented science-based policies that distinguish gene-edited crops from genetically modified organisms (GMOs).
For instance, gene-edited crops are now subject to the same regulations as genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in the European Union (EU), which makes the approval process more difficult and time-consuming. As long as no foreign DNA is inserted, nations like the US and Japan have adopted a more lenient stance, making it easier for consumers to buy gene-edited crops.
This regulatory disparity discourages investment in novel breeding technology and creates uncertainty for seed developers. In addition to increasing research expenses, delays in regulatory approvals limit the market for new crop kinds.
Regional Trends:
Asia Pacific Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants market is anticipated to register very large market share in terms of revenue propelled by the necessity to solve food security issues immediately and the country's varied agricultural environment. China and India are making significant investments in R&D, utilizing CRISPR technology to enhance the properties of staple crops.
Rice is a staple grain for a significant portion of the global population, and efforts have been made to improve its nutritional content, productivity, and resistance to diseases and pests. In addition, countries in the Asia-Pacific region are actively working with global biotech firms and scientists. These partnerships help to create crop types that are distinctive to a certain area and meet local agricultural demands in addition to facilitating the sharing of knowledge. Besides, over the projection period, North America is expected to increase at the fastest rate.
The region's strong focus on technological innovation and thriving agriculture industry have made it easier for these cutting-edge breeding technologies to be adopted. Leading biotechnology firms with North American headquarters are spearheading the creation and marketing of genetically engineered crops. Beyond staple crops, the emphasis is on cash crops like corn and soybeans, where CRISPR technology is used to raise yields and enhance features like insect and drought tolerance.
Recent Development:
• February 2025: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (Germany) strengthened its market position in the sugarbeet seed sector by introducing new combination varieties that integrated strong Cercospora protection (CR+) with the CONVISO SMART system. These types were first offered in a number of European markets, and more are in the works.
• January 2025: Apricus Seeds (US) and Syngenta Vegetable Seeds (Switzerland) have entered into a global license partnership agreement that grants Syngenta exclusive use of Apricus' watermelon, squash, and melon genetics. This collaboration expanded Syngenta's cucurbit line.
Segmentation of Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market-
By Application-
• Cereals & Grains
o Corn
o Rice
o Wheat
o Others
• Oilseeds & Pulses
o Soybean
o Canola
o Cotton
o Others
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Others
By Trait-
• Herbicide Tolerance
• Disease Resistance
• Yield & Grain Size Improvement
• Temperature & Stress Tolerance
• Drought Resistance
• Others
By Technology-
• Conventional Breeding
o Cross-breeding and Selection Method
Pedigree Breeding
Mass Selection
Bulk Breeding
Pure Line Selection
o Hybridization Methods
Single-cross Hybrids
Three-way Cross Hybrids
Double Cross Hybrids
• Biotechnological Methods
o Genetic Transformation
Agrobacterium-mediated transformation
Particle bombardment/gene gun
PEG-mediated transformation
Electroporation
o Marker-assisted Breeding
SNP markers
SSR markers
Others
o Gene Editing Technologies
CRISPR-Cas9
TALENS
Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs)
o Tissue Culture Methods
Micropropagation
Embryo rescue
Anther/pollen culture
Protoplast fusion
By Type-
• Biotechnological Methods
o Molecular Breeding
o Hybrid Breeding
o Genetic Engineering
o Genome Editing
• Conventional Breeding
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
