Global Professional Hair Care Market is projected to reach the value of USD 45.36 billion by 2030
Global Professional Hair Care Market Research Report – Segmented By Type (Shampoos, Conditioners, hair colorants, hair styling products, hair treatments); By Distribution Channel (Professional salons, Online Platforms, retail stores); and Region - Size, S
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 06, 2025 ) The Professional Hair Care Market was valued at USD 30.81 billion and is projected to reach a market size of USD 45.36 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2025-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.68%.
One of the most significant long-term drivers of the professional hair care market is the growing importance of personal grooming and appearance. People are becoming more aware of the role that grooming plays in their self-confidence and social interactions. With advancements in technology and an ever-increasing range of hair care products, individuals are investing more in their appearance. Professional salons offer high-end treatments, hairstyling, and hair coloring services that are essential for consumers who prioritize looking their best.
Over time, consumers have also become more conscious of the quality of the products used on their hair. This has led to an increased demand for premium hair care products, which are often available only in professional settings. Products that use natural and organic ingredients, or those that offer unique benefits such as strengthening, volume boosting, or protecting hair from damage, are highly sought after.
As a result, the professional hair care market continues to expand. Consumers are willing to spend on products and services that promise long-lasting results, and salons are constantly innovating to meet this demand.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the professional hair care market. During the pandemic, many salons closed temporarily or reduced their services due to lockdowns and social distancing measures. This led to a slowdown in the demand for professional salon-based hair care services.
Additionally, consumers shifted to DIY hair care treatments at home due to fear of virus transmission in public spaces, resulting in a surge in sales of at-home hair care products like shampoos, conditioners, and coloring kits.
While the pandemic caused disruptions in the market, it also spurred a shift toward new ways of reaching consumers. Salons began offering online consultations, and many started selling professional hair care products through e-commerce platforms. This shift toward digital channels has allowed businesses to maintain connections with their customers, even during challenging times.
Now, as restrictions have eased, the market is witnessing a resurgence, with many consumers returning to salons for professional services. In the long term, the pandemic has also heightened awareness about hygiene and safety, which may lead to the development of more health-conscious hair care solutions in the future.
A short-term driver in the professional hair care market is the rising consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of the products they use, including hair care items. Many are seeking out brands that offer products with recyclable packaging, organic ingredients, and ethical sourcing. This trend is especially noticeable among younger generations, who are more likely to support brands with strong sustainability credentials.
Salons are responding to this demand by offering eco-friendly hair care products to their clients. By using natural and biodegradable ingredients, these products minimize environmental damage, making them attractive to eco-conscious consumers. Brands that use cruelty-free testing and maintain a commitment to sustainability are seeing rapid growth, both in the salon and at retail outlets.
An emerging opportunity in the professional hair care market lies in the expansion of online sales and e-commerce. With the increase in online shopping and a shift toward digitalization, many consumers are purchasing professional-grade hair care products through online platforms. E-commerce has become a vital channel for both professional stylists and everyday consumers to access premium hair care products.
For professional salons, establishing an online store to sell products directly to customers can drive additional revenue streams. Salons can also offer virtual consultations to recommend specific products based on individual hair types and concerns. As more people seek convenience and quality, the growth of e-commerce presents a significant opportunity for businesses in the professional hair care sector.
One of the major trends currently shaping the professional hair care market is the growing demand for personalized products. Consumers are increasingly looking for hair care solutions that are tailored to their specific needs, such as products designed for curly, straight, dry, or oily hair. Personalized products provide a more effective and targeted approach, addressing individual concerns and delivering better results.
This trend has led to the rise of customizable hair care systems, where consumers can choose ingredients and formulas that work best for their hair type and preferences. Salons are adopting this trend by offering bespoke hair care treatments, which can include personalized shampoos, conditioners, and treatments developed to meet the specific needs of each client.
As consumers continue to demand more individualized experiences, salons and product manufacturers alike will need to innovate and create more customizable solutions that appeal to a wide range of hair types and concerns.
Market Segmentation:
By Type: Shampoos, Conditioners, hair colorants, hair styling products, hair treatments
The professional hair care market is made up of several different product types, each with a unique role in helping consumers maintain and style their hair. These products include shampoos, conditioners, hair colorants, hair styling products, and hair treatments. Among these, shampoos hold the largest share of the market because they are essential for daily hair care routines, used by most people around the world. On the other hand, hair treatments are expected to be the fastest-growing product category during the forecast period. This is due to an increasing focus on hair health and the growing demand for products that provide deep nourishment, repair damaged hair, and support overall hair wellness.
By Distribution Channel: Professional salons, Online Platforms, retail stores
The distribution channels for professional hair care products are another important factor to consider. The market is divided into professional salons, online platforms, and retail stores. Professional salons account for the largest share in this segment as they provide high-quality, premium products and services directly to consumers. Salons are places where many people receive personalized hair care treatments, making them a key player in this segment. However, online platforms are predicted to be the fastest-growing distribution channel during the forecast period. With the rise of e-commerce, more consumers are purchasing hair care products from the comfort of their homes. This convenience, along with online-exclusive deals and promotions, has led to a surge in online sales for professional-grade hair care products.
Regional Analysis:
The professional hair care market is geographically diverse, with different regions showing varied levels of growth. North America currently holds the largest share in the market due to the high demand for premium hair care products and professional salon services. Consumers in this region have an increased focus on personal grooming, which has contributed to the region's market dominance. However, during the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market. Countries in this region, like China and India, are experiencing rapid urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and a greater interest in beauty and personal care, all of which contribute to the increasing demand for professional hair care products and services.
Latest Industry Developments:
• Focus on Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Products: Companies in the professional hair care market are increasingly prioritizing sustainability. As consumer demand for eco-friendly products rises, brands are adopting greener practices by offering natural, organic ingredients, and recyclable packaging. This trend not only caters to environmentally conscious consumers but also helps companies differentiate themselves in a crowded market. Major players are investing in cruelty-free and vegan formulations, contributing to their long-term success and alignment with consumer values.
• Expansion of E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels: With the rise of online shopping, professional hair care brands are boosting their presence on e-commerce platforms and creating direct-to-consumer channels. This trend allows companies to reach a broader audience by offering convenience, better customer engagement, and personalized recommendations. By leveraging digital marketing and offering exclusive online products or promotions, businesses are capitalizing on the growth of online retail, enabling them to increase market share.
• Product Customization and Personalized Solutions: The demand for personalized hair care products is growing, as consumers seek solutions tailored to their unique hair types and concerns. In response, companies are developing customized products, such as shampoos, conditioners, and treatments, which cater to specific needs. By offering personalized consultations and bespoke product offerings, brands can provide a more targeted experience, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and fostering brand loyalty in a competitive market.
