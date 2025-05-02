Malaysia EV Market Expansion Led by HEVs and Robust Infrastructure Development as per Maximize Research
In Malaysia, fossil fuels are mostly used for energy generation and transportation.
Malaysia Electric Vehicle Market size was valued at USD 15.54 Mn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 12.46 % through 2022 to 2029, Malaysia Electric Vehicle Market is reaching nearly USD 39.76 Mn. by 2029.
About the Market
Malaysia is establishing itself as a modern market economy. Malaysia's GDP growth rate is one of the world’s most competitive; in 2021-2023, it grew at a pace of 7.2 % yearly, placing it 20th in the world, ahead of countries such as New Zealand and Australia. Malaysia is a major producer of tin and rubber on the globe.
According to ERIA (Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and South Asia), the country launched a National Green Technology policy to support the EV market, and they also formulated the Genentech Malaysia plan, which states that by 2021, 100,000 passenger EVs, 2000 bus EVs, and 100,000 electric motorcycles or scooters will be available on national roads.
Malaysia Electric Vehicle Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Passenger Car Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 66.9% While Hybrid Electric Vehicles Segment Dominated the Malaysia Electric Vehicle Market In 2024 and accounted for 67.7% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Type
Two-Wheeler
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
By Vehicle Type
BEV
PHEV
HEV
Malaysia Electric Vehicle Market Region Insights
In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the Malaysia Electric Vehicle Market, contributing approximately 66%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 25% of the market share. These regions lead due to strong government incentives, robust infrastructure, and environmental policies. Asia-Pacific, led by China, benefits from large-scale production and technology advancements. Europe’s market growth is driven by strict emissions regulations, while both regions heavily invest in EV infrastructure.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Malaysia Electric Vehicle Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Volkswagen Group $343.2 billion Germany
Stellantis $169.8 billion Netherlands/USA
Mercedes-Benz Group $151.9 billion Germany
Hyundai Motor Group $145.5 billion South Korea
Renault Group $61.6 billion France
