Keytruda Market Growth Driven by Advancements in Cancer Immunotherapy and Expanding Global Reach as per Maximize Research
North America dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to hold the largest Keytruda Market share over the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 01, 2025 ) Keytruda Market to Hit USD 54.78 Bn by 2032
The Keytruda Market size was valued at USD 27.09 Billion in 2024 and the total Keytruda Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 54.78 Billion by 2032.
About the Market
Keytruda is a medicine that treat certain cancers by working with your immune system. Keytruda cause your immune system to attack normal organs and tissues in any area of your body and affect the way they work. These problems sometimes become severe or life-threatening and can lead to death. It works by targeting and blocking a protein called PD-1 (programmed cell death protein in immune cells, which helps the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells.
Keytruda Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Lung cancer Segment Held the Dominant Position in 2024 is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period While Hospital Pharmacies Segment Dominated the Keytruda Market In 2024 and accounted for 51.8% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Cancer Type
Melanoma
Lung cancer
Hodgkin lymphoma
Stomach cancer
Others
By Application
Hospital Pharmacies
Specialty Pharmacies
By Payer Type
Commercial
Medicare
Medicaid
Keytruda Market Regional Analysis
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Keytruda Market, contributing approximately 53%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 27.6% of the market share. These regions are dominant markets for Keytruda, as they provide a combination of advanced medical infrastructure, high cancer rates, strong economic systems, and effective access to cutting-edge treatments.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
Johnson & Johnson (USA) – $85.2 billion
Roche Holding AG (Switzerland) – $66.4 billion
Merck & Co., Inc. (USA) – $60.1 billion
Pfizer Inc. (USA) – $58.5 billion
AbbVie Inc. (USA) – $54.3 billion
