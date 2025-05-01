Rotary Pumps Market: Advancements and Market Forecasts as per Maximize Research
Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to hold the largest market shares over the forecast period.
Rotary Pumps Market is expected to be valued at USD 7.2 Billion in 2024. The market expected to reach USD 11.08 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.53% from 2025 to 2032.
About the Market
Rotary pumps market is experiencing strong growth, driven by rising demand for energy-efficient, eco-friendly fluid transfer solutions across industries like oil and gas, manufacturing, and wastewater treatment. Technological innovations, including IoT integration, real-time monitoring, and smart controls, are enhancing pump reliability and performance. Additionally, the focus on advanced materials and compact designs is boosting the development of high-performance, sustainable rotary pumps.
Rotary Pumps Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Medium capacity pumps and Direct sales Segment Dominated the Rotary Pumps Market In 2024. Medium capacity pumps lead due to the versatility and extensive applicability of medium flow rotary pumps in various industries, including oil and gas, chemical processes, water treatment, and food and drinks while Direct sales enable manufacturers to create strong relationships with industrial customers, provide corresponding technical support, and make the service post selling service efficient
By Flow Rate
Low-Capacity Pumps
Medium Capacity Pumps
High-Capacity Pumps
By Distribution Channels
Direct Sales
Distributors
Online Channels
By Applications
Oil & Gas
Chemical
Power Generation
Water & Waste Water Treatment
Food
Pharmaceutical
Others
Rotary Pumps Market Regional Insights
In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the Rotary Pumps Market, contributing approximately 40.5%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 24.3% of the market share. While Asia Pacific leads in terms of rapid industrial growth, Europe maintains its dominance through established industries and technological leadership.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Rotary Pumps Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Dover Corporation (USA) – $8.4 billion
Flowserve Corporation (USA) – $4.6 billion
Grundfos (Denmark) – $4.9 billion USD
Alfa Laval (Sweden) – $6.3 billion USD
Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland) – $3.6 billion USD
