HIDA Scan Market Expansion Supported by Healthcare Infrastructure Development and Rising Diagnostic Accuracy Needs as per Maximize Research
North America dominated the market in 2024 and expected to hold the largest market shares over the forecast period.
HIDA Scan Market is estimated to be valued at USD 300 Million in 2024. The market expected to reach USD 493.89 Million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.43% from 2025 to 2032.
About the Market
HIDA Scan market is growing due to rising liver and gallbladder diseases, such as cholecystitis and bile duct obstructions, along with advancements in nuclear medicine and a preference for minimally invasive diagnostics. Challenges include high costs and limited access in developing countries. Recent developments include GE Healthcare’s CardioCare V100 Ventilator, Siemens Healthineers' expansion in Saudi Arabia, and Mindray’s affordable healthcare initiatives in Kenya, reflecting innovation and improved accessibility in diagnostics.
HIDA Scan Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Radiopharmaceuticals Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 30% While Hospitals Segment Dominated the HIDA Scan Market In 2024 and accounted for 55% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Product
Radiopharmaceuticals
Gamma camera
Others
By Indentation
Cholecystitis
Bile duct obstruction
Biliary atresia
Postoperative complications
Assessment of liver transplant
By End User
Hospitals & clinics
Diagnostic centers
Others
HIDA Scan Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the HIDA Scan Market, contributing approximately 45%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 30% of the market share. These lead due to their advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of liver and gallbladder diseases, substantial healthcare spending, and strong focus on medical research and technology.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
GE Healthcare (U.S.) – $19.672 billion
Siemens Healthineers (Germany) – $24.5 billion
Philips Healthcare (Netherlands) – $20.8 billion
Canon Medical Systems (Japan) – $8.2 billion
Hitachi Healthcare (Japan) – $7.5 billion
