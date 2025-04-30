Automation and IoT Integration Power Pneumatic Tube System Market’s Expansion, Expected to Reach USD 4.44 Billion by 2032 as per Maximize Research
Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024 and expected to hold the largest pneumatic tube system market shares over the forecast period.
Pneumatic Tube System Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.6 Billion in 2024. The market expected to reach USD 4.44 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.91% from 2025 to 2032.
About the Market
Pneumatic Tube System (PTS) market is rapidly growing, driven by the need for efficient transport solutions in industries like banking, healthcare, and logistics. Technological advancements, such as IoT integration and automation, enhance system capabilities, offering real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote control. These innovations improve safety, efficiency, and productivity, making pneumatic tube systems increasingly popular for secure, automated transport across diverse sectors.
Pneumatic Tube System Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Fully automated system Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 54% While Healthcare Segment Dominated the Pneumatic Tube System Market In 2024 and accounted for 51.2% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Type
Single Phase System
Multiphase System
Point to Point System
Multiline System
Fully Automated System
By Function
Fully Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Manual
By Application
Healthcare
Commercial
Retail
Industrial
Banks
Pneumatic Tube System Market Regional Insights
In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the Pneumatic Tube System Market, contributing approximately 45.8%, followed by North America as the second-largest region with around 26.5% of the market share. These regions are pivotal in shaping the future trajectory of the PTS market, with Asia Pacific leading in volume and North America in technological adoption.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
SMC Corporation (Japan) – $6.0 billion
Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan) – $2.8 billion
Swisslog Healthcare (USA) – $900 million
Pevco (USA) – $35 million
Yushin Precision Equipment Co., Ltd. (Japan) – $163 million
