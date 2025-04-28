Doughnut Market Growth Driven by Health-Focused Innovations, Brand Expansion, and Changing Consumer Preferences as per Maximize Research
In 2025, yeast doughnuts dominated the global doughnut market, accounting for around 72% of the whole share.
Doughnut Market was valued at USD 11.88 billion in 2024. It is projected to grow USD 17.12 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period (2025-2032).
About the Market
Doughnut market is booming, driven by giants like Dunkin’ (12,000 stores in 40 countries) and Krispy Kreme (1,400 outlets in 33 countries). Health trends limit growth, prompting gluten-free, vegan, and sugar-free innovations (e.g., Planet Bake’s grain-free doughnuts). Rising disposable incomes fuel demand for artisanal varieties (e.g., Dough-Luxe). Continuous flavor experimentation and online/offline distribution diversify offerings worldwide.
Doughnut Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Yeast Doughnut Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 72% While Glazed Doughnut Segment Dominated the Doughnut Market In 2024 and accounted for 45% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Product Type
Yeast Doughnut
Baked Doughnut
By Product
Based
Glazed
Chocolate
Fruit
Others
Doughnut Market Regional Analysis
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Doughnut Market, contributing approximately 53.83%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 27.5% of the market share. It leads due to a convergence of strong purchasing power, well-developed retail infrastructures, and deeply rooted cultural preferences that together drive both volume and innovation.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Doughnut Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Krispy Kreme – $2.25 billion
Tim Hortons – $3.13 billion
Entenmann’s – $1.15 billion
Hostess Brands – $1.95 billion
Little Debbie (McKee Foods) – $1.60 billion
Bread Market: The Bread Market size was valued at USD 223.55 Billion in 2023 and the total Bread revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 286.35 Billion.
Cookies & Cakes Market: Cookies & Cakes Market was worth US$ 31.20 Bn. in 2022 and total revenue is expected to grow at a rate of 3.58 % CAGR from 2023 to 2029, reaching almost US$ 39.91 Bn. in 2029.
Bakery Premixes Market: Bakery Premixes Market size was valued at USD 353.05 Mn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 520.48 Mn.
