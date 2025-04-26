Textile Machinery Market Expands with Rising Demand for Sustainable and Smart Production Solutions as per Maximize Research
The Asia Pacific region region dominates the textile machinery market because of its cost-effective manufacturing, technological advancements, and strong trade networks.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 26, 2025 ) Textile Machinery Market to Hit USD 48.53 Bn by 2032
Global Textile Machinery Market size was valued at USD 31.74 Bn. in 2024 and the total Textile Machinery Market revenue is expected to grow by 5.45% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 48.53 Bn.
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/273710/
About the Market
Textile machinery converts raw fibers into finished textiles through processes like spinning, weaving, and dyeing. The global market, driven by automation and sustainability, is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. Key players include Switzerland’s Rieter, focused on innovation, and China’s Jingwei, known for cost-effective, large-scale production. Trends include eco-friendly technologies and modular machinery for small-batch production.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link below: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/273710/
Global Textile Machinery Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Spinning machines Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 41.5% While Garments and apparel Segment Dominated the Textile Machinery Market In 2024 and accounted for 60.3% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Type
Spinning machines
Weaving machines
Knitting machines
Dyeing & finishing machines
Printing machines
Others
By Distribution Channel
Direct
Indirect
By Applications
Garments and apparel
Household and home textiles
Technical textiles
Others
To dive into the specifics, click the below link: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/textile-machinery-market/273710/
Textile Machinery Market Regional Insights
In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the Textile Machinery Market, contributing approximately 46.5%, followed by North America as the second-largest region with around 40% of the market share. Asia-Pacific leads the textile machinery market with large-scale production, cost efficiency, and strong manufacturing capacity. Meanwhile, North America dominates through technological innovation, sustainability, and specialized textiles, supported by advanced infrastructure and a robust industrial base, shaping global industry trends together.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Textile Machinery Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Toyota Industries Corporation – USD 16.7 billion
Murata Machinery – USD 2 billion
Lakshmi Machine Works (India) – USD 563 million
Jingwei Textile Machinery – USD 420 million
Parkdale Mills (USA) – USD 400 million
New Related Markets Published by Maximize Market Research.
Textile Recycling Market: Global Textile Recycling Market size was valued at USD 6.89 Bn in 2023 and Textile Recycling Market revenue is expected to reach USD 10.57 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3 % over the forecast period (2024-2030)
Textile Felt Market: Textile Felt Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. Textile Felt Market is expected to reach USD 2.87 Bn by 2030.
Machine Tool Market: The Machine Tool Market size was valued at USD 140.55 Billion in 2024 and the total Machine Tool revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 224.02 Billion.
Global Textile Machinery Market size was valued at USD 31.74 Bn. in 2024 and the total Textile Machinery Market revenue is expected to grow by 5.45% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 48.53 Bn.
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/273710/
About the Market
Textile machinery converts raw fibers into finished textiles through processes like spinning, weaving, and dyeing. The global market, driven by automation and sustainability, is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. Key players include Switzerland’s Rieter, focused on innovation, and China’s Jingwei, known for cost-effective, large-scale production. Trends include eco-friendly technologies and modular machinery for small-batch production.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link below: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/273710/
Global Textile Machinery Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Spinning machines Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 41.5% While Garments and apparel Segment Dominated the Textile Machinery Market In 2024 and accounted for 60.3% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Type
Spinning machines
Weaving machines
Knitting machines
Dyeing & finishing machines
Printing machines
Others
By Distribution Channel
Direct
Indirect
By Applications
Garments and apparel
Household and home textiles
Technical textiles
Others
To dive into the specifics, click the below link: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/textile-machinery-market/273710/
Textile Machinery Market Regional Insights
In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the Textile Machinery Market, contributing approximately 46.5%, followed by North America as the second-largest region with around 40% of the market share. Asia-Pacific leads the textile machinery market with large-scale production, cost efficiency, and strong manufacturing capacity. Meanwhile, North America dominates through technological innovation, sustainability, and specialized textiles, supported by advanced infrastructure and a robust industrial base, shaping global industry trends together.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Textile Machinery Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Toyota Industries Corporation – USD 16.7 billion
Murata Machinery – USD 2 billion
Lakshmi Machine Works (India) – USD 563 million
Jingwei Textile Machinery – USD 420 million
Parkdale Mills (USA) – USD 400 million
New Related Markets Published by Maximize Market Research.
Textile Recycling Market: Global Textile Recycling Market size was valued at USD 6.89 Bn in 2023 and Textile Recycling Market revenue is expected to reach USD 10.57 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3 % over the forecast period (2024-2030)
Textile Felt Market: Textile Felt Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. Textile Felt Market is expected to reach USD 2.87 Bn by 2030.
Machine Tool Market: The Machine Tool Market size was valued at USD 140.55 Billion in 2024 and the total Machine Tool revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 224.02 Billion.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Akash Raskar
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Akash Raskar
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results