Growth of Adjustable Beds and Mattresses Driven by Health Trends and Technological Innovation as per Maximize Research
North America holds a significant share of the market, driven by factors such as rising healthcare costs
Adjustable Beds and Mattress Market was valued at approximately USD 8.20 billion in 2024. It is projected to reach USD 14.93 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2025-2032.
About the Market
Adjustable beds and mattress market encompasses products designed to offer customizable comfort and support, addressing various health and lifestyle needs. These products include motorized bed frames and compatible mattresses that allow users to adjust positions for improved sleep quality, pain relief, and overall well-being. North America leads, with Europe and Asia-Pacific catching up, as companies invest in innovative products to meet evolving consumer needs.
Adjustable Beds and Mattress Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Memory Foam Adjustable Beds Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 38% While Residential Segment Dominated the Adjustable Beds and Mattress Market In 2024 and accounted for 81% Of the Market Share.
By Product Type
Innerspring Adjustable Beds
Memory Foam Adjustable Beds
Air Adjustable Beds
Others
By Control Type
Wired Remote Control
Wireless Remote Control
App Control
Voice Controls
Others
By End User
Residential
Commercial (e.g., hotels, hospitals)
Others
Adjustable Beds and Mattress Market Regional Analysis
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Adjustable Beds and Mattress Market, contributing approximately 41%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 27% of the market share. It leads due to rising health consciousness, technological advancements, and high disposable income. Additionally, the regions' robust retail channels and comfort focus support growth.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (U.S.) – $4.925 billion
Leggett & Platt, Inc. (U.S.) – $4.725 billion
Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (U.S.) – $2.8 billion
Sleep Number Corporation (U.S.) – $1.887 billion
Craftmatic (U.S.) – $1.2 billion
