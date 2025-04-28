Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) Vaccines Market Size, Growth Analysis, Industry Trends 2024-2031
Market Dynamics
Rising Demand for Vaccines and Government-Led Vaccination Programs Driving Market Growth
The growing demand for vaccines, coupled with large-scale government vaccination initiatives, is expected to significantly drive market growth in the coming years. Vaccine manufacturers are actively collaborating with global health organizations such as the WHO, UNICEF, and the GAVI Alliance to expand the reach and effectiveness of immunization programs worldwide.
Despite these efforts, diseases like measles continue to be a leading cause of death among children under five, highlighting the need for more robust and far-reaching vaccination strategies. The success of these programs largely depends on strong government involvement and targeted outreach in high-risk regions.
For example, GAVI Alliance has launched intensive vaccination campaigns in countries such as Afghanistan, Chad, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, and Pakistan all of which face high disease burdens and limited access to healthcare.
Similarly, in 2017, the Government of India rolled out a nationwide Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign, targeting children aged 9 months to 15 years, to curb the spread of these preventable diseases.
Such proactive initiatives by both international organizations and national governments are expected to propel the vaccine market forward, ensuring wider coverage and better health outcomes globally.
Market Segments
• By Type (MMR, MMRV, Others),
• By End-User (Hospitals, Vaccination Centre, Clinics, Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America is projected to dominate the global MMR vaccines market
North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines market, driven by the rising incidence of these diseases and strong government-led vaccination initiatives across the region.
In the United States alone, 371 measles cases were reported in 2018. Between January and August 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 1,215 cases across 30 states. These figures highlight the ongoing need for effective immunization strategies.
Routine childhood vaccination remains a cornerstone of public health efforts, particularly in regions with high case and mortality rates. The measles vaccine, used for nearly six decades, is safe, effective, and highly affordable costing approximately $1 per dose in the U.S.
Vaccine accessibility in North America further supports market expansion. In the U.S., two MMR-containing vaccines are currently approved: M-M-R II, which targets measles, mumps, and rubella, and ProQuad, which adds protection against varicella (chickenpox). The widespread availability and adoption of these vaccines are expected to significantly contribute to regional market growth.
Key Market Players
Key players are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc. and Serum Institute of India Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.
