Neuromarketing Market is expected to reach US$ 3.52 billion by 2032
Neuromarketing Market is growing with a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period 2025-2032.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 28, 2025 ) Global Neuromarketing Market size reached US$ 1.74 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 3.52 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period 2025-2032.
Market Dynamics
Advances in Emotion AI and Multimodal Biometric Analytics Fuel Real-Time Consumer Insights
The neuromarketing field is accelerating as emotion-AI and live biometric analytics unlock access to consumers’ subconscious reactions. Today’s platforms exemplified by Neurons Inc. blend facial-expression coding, eye-tracking, EEG, sentiment analysis and predictive AI into unified systems.
Marketers can now gauge an ad’s emotional resonance and effectiveness in real time, slashing feedback loops without sacrificing scientific rigor.
Neurons AI’s emotion-driven predictive models go a step further: they forecast how audiences will respond to content before it ever goes live, so brands can optimize visuals, copy and pacing for maximum impact.
Likewise, Nielsen reports that neuroscience techniques using biometric sensors and brain-wave monitoring reveal genuine emotional engagement more reliably than traditional surveys, which often reflect post-hoc rationalizations or biased recall.
Market Segments
By Technology
• Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)
• Electroencephalography (EEG)
• Eye Tracking
• Biometrics
• Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
• Others
By Application
• Advertising Testing
• Product Packaging Design
• Branding and Positioning
• Pricing and Product Features
• Customer Experience/User Experience (CX/UX)
• Market Research and Consumer Behavior Studies
• Retail and Shopper Experience Optimization
• Others
By End-User
• Consumer Goods
• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
• Financial Services
• Telecommunications
• Food & Beverage
• Automotive
• Others
Market Regional Share
Rising Demand for Neuromarketing in North America Fueled by Predictive Analytics and EEG-Driven Ad Optimization
The North American neuromarketing sector is expanding rapidly as AI-enhanced predictive consumer analytics and real-time biometric measurement become integral to modern marketing strategies. Neurons Inc. reports that U.S. brands now leverage neuroscience-based platforms—combining predictive attention models with eye-tracking, facial coding and EEG to forecast ad performance with up to 90 percent accuracy in digital environments. This precision enables e-commerce, streaming services and other industries to tailor campaigns dynamically, shortening development cycles while boosting ROI.
Meanwhile, Nielsen’s latest findings highlight a surge in EEG-based copy testing for both TV and online spots. By tracking brainwaves during 15-second creatives, marketers can directly measure emotional engagement, memory encoding and viewer attention metrics that often eclipse the reliability of conventional recall surveys. As a result, many agencies are shifting budgets toward neuroscience-validated media plans, favoring shorter, high-impact formats optimized through live biometric feedback.
Together, these trends underscore North America’s leadership in applying advanced neuromarketing tools at scale. Global brands are following suit, embedding EEG-driven insights and AI-powered predictive models into their ad development processes to secure a competitive edge in an increasingly attention-driven marketplace.
Key Market Players
Key players are Merchant Mechanics, Inc., Immersion Neuroscience, Buyology Inc., Uniphore Technologies Inc., Neural Sense (Pty) Ltd, Affectiva, Cloud Army Network Inc., Nielsen Consumer LLC, Neurons Inc., and BrainSigns SRL.
Recent Developments
• In April 2023, Cadwell Industries, Inc., a global leader in neurodiagnostic and neuromonitoring solutions, today announces the US launch of Arc Voyager, a remote monitoring solution for wireless In-Home EEG.
• In July 2022, Tobii, the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing, announced its innovative eye tracking technology will be featured in the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset. "PlayStation VR2 establishes a new baseline for immersive virtual reality (VR) entertainment and will enable millions of users across the world to experience the power of eye tracking,” stated by Anand Srivatsa, Tobii CEO."
