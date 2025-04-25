Drug Repurposing Market Growth Fueled by Robust R&D, Biologics, and Disease-Centric Segments Research as per Maximize Research
In 2024, North America has undergone noteworthy progression in the drug repurposing segment, driven by improved research and development accomplishments directed at repurposing prevailing medications.
Drug Repurposing Market was valued at USD 35.33 Bn in 2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2032 and reach USD 51.80 Bn by the end of 2032.
About the Market
Drug repurposing identifies new therapeutic uses for existing or investigational drugs by leveraging prior clinical and biological data. This strategy accelerates development, reduces costs and trial phases, and enhances access—especially for neglected diseases. Established supply chains streamline formulation and delivery, while drug combinations and novel mechanisms of action boost efficacy, overcoming early research barriers and fulfilling unmet medical needs.
Global Drug Repurposing Market Segmentation
In 2024, Disease-centric Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 42% While Biologics Segment Dominated the Drug Repurposing Market In 2024 and accounted for 23% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Type Of Approach
Disease-centric
Target-centric
Drug-centric
By Therapeutic Area
Same Therapeutic Area
Different Therapeutic Area
By Drug Molecules
Biologics
Small Molecule
Drug Repurposing Market Regional Analysis
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Drug Repurposing Market, contributing approximately 50.2%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 35.5% of the market share. North America and Europe dominate due to robust R&D infrastructure, substantial government and private funding, and streamlined regulatory pathways. Advanced biopharma ecosystems and strong academic–industry collaborations accelerate repurposing initiatives.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Drug Repurposing Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Pfizer – $100.3 billion
Johnson & Johnson – $94.9 billion
Roche – CHF 68.5 billion (≈ $74.3 billion)
Merck & Co. – $59.3 billion
Novartis – $52.3 billion
