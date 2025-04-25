Europium Market is expected to reach USD 349.7 million by 2030
Europium Market is growing with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Global Europium Market reached USD 230.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 349.7 million by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Rising Demand for Europium Across Diverse Industries
The use of europium is expanding rapidly across multiple sectors due to its unique properties. Europium oxide, for instance, is applied to Euro banknotes as a security feature to combat counterfeiting. In the energy sector, europium plays a critical role in nuclear reactors, where it is used in control rods for effective neutron absorption.
With ongoing advancements in technology, europium's applications are broadening to include laser weapon systems, ceramics, glass additives, and various defense-related technologies. Its value is also increasingly recognized in the healthcare industry, where it is used in therapeutic treatments and optical imaging contributing to growing demand in the medical field.
A notable development in this space came in 2021, when Avalon Rare Metals announced the launch of the Separation Rapids Rare Earths Project. The initiative aims to produce high-purity rare earth materials, including europium, to support applications in magnets, catalysts, electronics, and beyond. As such initiatives progress, the europium market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years.
Market Segments
• By Product (Eu (II), Eu (III), Others)
• By Form (Europium Oxide, Europium Fluoride, Europium Metal)
• By Application (Permanent Magnets, Catalysts, Glass Polishing, Phosphors, Ceramics, Metal Alloys, Glass Additives, Others)
• By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Lighting, Semiconductors, Automotive, Healthcare, Nuclear Lubs, Metallurgy, Anti-Counterfeiting, Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Expanding Applications of Europium Across Key End-Use Industries in Asia-Pacific
The Asia-Pacific region continues to dominate the global europium market, projected to account for up to 55.4% during the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by the increasing adoption of europium-based phosphors in a range of applications, including advanced lighting, display technologies, and imaging systems. The surging demand for high-resolution displays and energy-efficient lighting is a key catalyst behind the region’s growing need for europium.
China and India stand out as the region’s largest markets, benefiting from rapid industrialization and strategic policy shifts aimed at increasing domestic production and reducing dependence on imported components and technologies particularly from Japan. Many newly industrialized nations in Asia are prioritizing self-sufficiency and relocating labor-intensive manufacturing operations to countries with lower production costs, such as China, which offers both a massive labor force and cost advantages.
This trend has accelerated the development of economic triangles or regional trade and industrial hubs, which support more efficient manufacturing and trade. Moreover, increased global access to advanced components and technologies has enabled Chinese manufacturers to upgrade their production capabilities rapidly, ensuring sustained competitiveness. As these regional players continue to scale, they are challenging the long-standing technological dominance of nations like Japan and the U.S., intensifying global competition in high-tech sectors.
Key Market Players
Key players are Avalon Advanced Materials, Rare Element Resources, Canada Rare Earth Corporation, Lynas Corporation, Neo Performance Materials, Indian Rare Earth, Arafura Resources, ACI Alloys, Hastings Technology Metals Ltd, Baotou Steel Rare-Earth.
Recent Developments
• On June 15, 2023, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. agreed to a binding term sheet to establish a new joint venture with SCR-Sibelco NV ("Sibelco"), a leading provider of materials solutions globally, as part of its strategy transformation to become a leading North American vertically integrated lithium producer. In a non-brokered private placement, Avalon has given Sibelco 109,692,764 of its common shares (the "Common Shares") for a total of CD 10,000,000 in proceeds, along with a secured convertible debenture with a principal amount of CD 3,000,000 (the "Debenture") (the "Private Placement")
• On August 10, 2020, Skuchain, Inc. and Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan Ltd., the Mitsubishi Corporation subsidiary that deals in minerals, established the ECO system for precious metals trading. Skuchain's patented EC3 Platform, which enables supply chain management and financing on the blockchain, powers ECO. Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan will broaden ECO to include their whole supply chain ecosystem starting with a base of some of their most cherished clients.
