Precious Metal Market is expected to reach US$ 300.3 million by 2031
Precious Metal Market is growing with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 25, 2025 ) Global Precious Metal Market reached US$ 209.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 300.3 million by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Increasing Demand for Precious Metals in Electronics
The electronics sector’s appetite for precious metals has been amplified by the global shift toward green technologies and renewable energy. Silver, for example, is indispensable in photovoltaic cells for solar panels, directly underpinning the worldwide transition to sustainable power generation.
Governments are also fueling semiconductor growth and with it, demand for refined precious metals through massive investment programs. In July 2021, China’s National IC Fund committed US $39 billion to boost semiconductor output, allocating nearly 70 percent of that funding to front-end manufacturing.
Beyond the National Fund’s US $73 billion war chest, more than fifteen municipal-level industrial community funds have been created, together representing roughly US $25 billion in support for domestic semiconductor and electronics firms. As electronics production and chip fabrication scale up, the need for silver, gold, and other specialty metals for components and refining processes will climb in parallel.
Market Segments
• By Type (Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, Ruthenium, Rhodium, Iridium, Osmium, Others)
• By Application (Jewelry, Electronics, Automotive, Chemicals, Catalysts, Others)
• By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Growing Demand for Precious Metals in Industrial Applications in Asia-Pacific
The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as a powerhouse in the global precious-metals arena, driven by rapid economic expansion and technological innovation. Precious metals such as silver, palladium, and platinum play vital roles in industrial processes ranging from catalytic converters in automobiles to components in advanced electronics and renewable-energy systems. As regional economies climb the value chain in manufacturing, demand for these specialty metals is set to remain robust, bolstering overall market growth.
In particular, the electronics and automotive sectors have been voracious consumers of precious metals. South Korea and Japan home to leading semiconductor fabs, consumer-electronics brands, and automakers are major drivers of regional metal consumption. Silver is prized for its conductivity in electronic contacts; palladium and platinum are essential for emission-control catalysts; and gold finds niche use in high-reliability connectors and semiconductor bonding.
A notable corporate move in 2023 illustrates the strategic importance of securing metal supply and reserves. Silvercorp Metals Inc. agreed to acquire OreCorp Limited through a binding scheme implementation deed under Australian corporate law. Upon satisfying customary conditions, the merger will create a diversified precious-metals entity with a pro forma market capitalization of approximately US $630 million. This transaction not only enhances production capacity but also provides exposure to a promising emerging mining jurisdiction positioning the combined company to better meet rising Asia-Pacific industrial demand.
Key Market Players
Key players are Newmont Corporation, Barrick Gold Corporation, Anglo American Platinum Limited, Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, Norilsk Nickel, Wheaton Precious Metals, Polyus Gold International Limited, Kinross Gold Corporation, Sibanye-Stillwater and Royal Gold, Inc.
Recent Developments
• On May 16, 2023, Heraeus Precious Metals, a top provider of goods made of precious metals and one of the biggest recyclers of platinum group metals, increased the recycling capacity at its headquarters in Hanau, Germany. The expansion will result in the creation of twenty more jobs.
• On August 30, 2021, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., a prominent fully integrated precious metals platform, increased its strategic investments in Pinehurst Coin Exchange, Inc. and Sunshine Minting (SMI) to further strengthen its position in the physical precious metals market. A-Mark was able to swiftly develop a very successful platform to add top complementary direct-to-consumer (DTC) assets like Pinehurst to the portfolio with the well-timed acquisition of JMB in March.
