Intermodal Freight Transportation Market is expected to reach US$ 155.89 billion by 2031
Intermodal Freight Transportation Market is growing with a CAGR of 15.09% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 25, 2025 ) Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market reached US$ 51.56 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 155.89 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 15.09% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Rapid Globalization and the Expansion of International Trade
The rapid pace of globalization and the growth of cross-border commerce have been key forces fueling the expansion of the global intermodal freight transport industry. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the value of goods traded internationally was roughly 33% higher in mid-2022 compared with 2019, while trade in services rose by nearly 15% over the same period. As businesses strive to reach new markets and source inputs from multiple regions, there is a growing need for robust, interconnected transport networks.
Intermodal freight transport responds to this need by combining two or more transportation modes such as rail, road, maritime, and air into a single, streamlined journey. By leveraging the strengths of each mode, companies can bypass geographic constraints, shorten transit times, and boost operational efficiency, thereby enabling more reliable and cost-effective international trade.
Market Segments
• By Component (Software, Service)
• By Transportation Mode (Rail and Road Transport, Air and Road Transport, Maritime and Road Transport, Other Transportation Modes)
• By Solution (Warehousing, Trucking Software, Fleet Management, Intermodal Dispatch, Freight Security, Intermodal Terminal)
• By End-User Industry (Industrial and Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Consumer and Retail, Food & Beverage, Construction, Others)
• By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America’s Expanding Infrastructure
North America continues to lead the global intermodal freight transportation market thanks to its mature, highly integrated transport network comprising extensive highways, rail corridors, seaports, and airports. This multimodal framework enables seamless transfers of cargo between different transport modes, making intermodal solutions especially attractive for shippers seeking reliability, speed, and cost-efficiency.
A striking example occurred in November 2023, when J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. a major North American supply-chain solutions provider teamed up with BNSF Railway, the continent’s largest intermodal rail operator, to launch Quantum. This innovative intermodal service is specifically designed to address the time-sensitive demands of highway freight, blending rail efficiency with first- and last-mile trucking to optimize transit times and costs. Initiatives like Quantum highlight how ongoing infrastructure investments and strategic partnerships are reinforcing North America’s pivotal role in the intermodal freight sector.
Key Market Players
Key players are Oracle, Körber AG, Transplace, Inc., Alexander Group, General Electric, Envase Technologies, Trimble, CLX Logistics, LLC, LOGISTEED, Ltd., Hub Group, Inc.
Recent Developments
• In November 2023, together, the National Railway of Italy and the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) established a new company. The company will expand Italy's port infrastructure for intermodal rail and maritime transportation. This project will link the nation to the European train system.
• In October 2023, the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) created an online intermodal course for its members. This educational resource was created in collaboration with Delft University of Technology and the University of Maryland Smith School of Business to offer an overview of intermodal freight transportation.
