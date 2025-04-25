Freight Transportation Management Market growth insights, industry trends 2024-2031
Freight Transportation Management Market is growing at a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 25, 2025 ) Global Freight Transportation Management Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/freight-transportation-management-market
Market Dynamics
Modern freight management solutions simplify planning, optimization, and execution by integrating seamlessly with existing cloud-based systems such as ERP and SCM platforms to boost operational efficiency and improve control over shipments. This tighter integration enables companies to schedule and deliver raw materials and finished products more reliably and on time.
Take Oracle, for example. Its transportation-management suite uses distance and cost data to devise the most efficient shipping plans, then continuously refines those plans through real-time performance tracking, analytics, reports, and dashboards powered by transportation intelligence. In fact, on August 2, 2021, Dutch logistics provider Rooskens Group chose Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) to underpin its growth and technology update.
Because modern freight-transportation management systems deliver clearer supply-chain visibility, stronger security, and lower operating costs, demand is surging. As a result, the enhanced planning, optimization, and execution capabilities of these cloud-native freight solutions stand out as a key driver in the global freight-transportation-management market.
Market Segments
• By Transportation (Railways, Roadways, Marine, Air)
• By Offering (Services)
• By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise)
• By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)
• By Industry (Manufacturing, Retail & E-Commerce, Transportation, FMCG, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Electronics, Automotive, It & Telecom, Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/freight-transportation-management-market
Market Regional Share
Globalization and the resulting shift in how goods and services move across borders has driven widespread adoption of digital technologies and IoT in freight transportation management. North America, with its long history of IT and cloud-computing innovation and a highly developed road-freight network, now handles roughly 70 percent of U.S. freight tonnage. This maturity, combined with the explosive growth of e-commerce and retail logistics in the region, has cemented North America’s leadership in the global freight transportation management market.
Key Market Players
Key players are Oracle, CTSI-GLOBAL, GEODIS, Cloud Logistics, THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC, Kuebix, Manhattan Associates, Transplace, Accenture and TRANSPOREON GmbH.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/freight-transportation-management-market
Market Dynamics
Modern freight management solutions simplify planning, optimization, and execution by integrating seamlessly with existing cloud-based systems such as ERP and SCM platforms to boost operational efficiency and improve control over shipments. This tighter integration enables companies to schedule and deliver raw materials and finished products more reliably and on time.
Take Oracle, for example. Its transportation-management suite uses distance and cost data to devise the most efficient shipping plans, then continuously refines those plans through real-time performance tracking, analytics, reports, and dashboards powered by transportation intelligence. In fact, on August 2, 2021, Dutch logistics provider Rooskens Group chose Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) to underpin its growth and technology update.
Because modern freight-transportation management systems deliver clearer supply-chain visibility, stronger security, and lower operating costs, demand is surging. As a result, the enhanced planning, optimization, and execution capabilities of these cloud-native freight solutions stand out as a key driver in the global freight-transportation-management market.
Market Segments
• By Transportation (Railways, Roadways, Marine, Air)
• By Offering (Services)
• By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise)
• By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)
• By Industry (Manufacturing, Retail & E-Commerce, Transportation, FMCG, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Electronics, Automotive, It & Telecom, Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/freight-transportation-management-market
Market Regional Share
Globalization and the resulting shift in how goods and services move across borders has driven widespread adoption of digital technologies and IoT in freight transportation management. North America, with its long history of IT and cloud-computing innovation and a highly developed road-freight network, now handles roughly 70 percent of U.S. freight tonnage. This maturity, combined with the explosive growth of e-commerce and retail logistics in the region, has cemented North America’s leadership in the global freight transportation management market.
Key Market Players
Key players are Oracle, CTSI-GLOBAL, GEODIS, Cloud Logistics, THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC, Kuebix, Manhattan Associates, Transplace, Accenture and TRANSPOREON GmbH.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results