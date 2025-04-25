Delirium Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders and Advanced Diagnostic Tools Research as per Maximize Research
The global delirium market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with North America leading the market in 2024.
The Delirium Market size was valued at USD 348 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 522 Million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.45% during the forecast period (2025-2032).
About the Market
Delirium is a sudden mental disruption causing confusion, disorientation, and difficulty concentrating, often triggered by illness, medications, or substance use. It's more common in older adults and linked to factors like infections, surgery, or imbalances. Diagnosis involves medical evaluation, tests, and imaging. The rising prevalence of neurological disorders and improved diagnostic tools is driving market growth in delirium management.
Delirium Market Segmentation
In 2024, Hypoactive Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 49% While Diagnosis Segment Dominated the Delirium Market In 2024 and accounted for 62.3% Of the Global Revenue Share.
by Type
Hyperactive
Hypoactive
Mixed Source
by Diagnosis
Laboratory
Tests Physical
Examination
Imaging test
by Treatment
Antipsychotics
Susupportive care
by End-User
Hospitals
Specialty Care
Research Centers
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Delirium Market, contributing approximately 42.22%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 28% of the market share. It leads due to aging populations, advanced healthcare systems, robust research funding, and early recognition and intervention.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Delirium Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Pfizer Inc. (U.S.) – $61.5 billion
AbbVie Inc. (U.S.) – $62.5 billion
Novartis AG (Switzerland) – $51.6 billion
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel) – $16.5 billion
Viatris Inc. (U.S.) – $17.3 billion
New Related Markets Published by Maximize Market Research.
Mental Health Apps Market: The Mental Health Apps Market size was valued at USD 6.41 Billion in 2024 and the total Mental Health Apps revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.01% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 22.54 Billion.
Brain Health Supplement Market: The Brain Health Supplement Market size was valued at USD 7.93 Billion in 2023 and the total Brain Health Supplement revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 27.11 Billion by 2030.
Dementia Treatment Market: Dementia Treatment Market was valued US$ 14.92 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 26.11 Bn by 2029 at 8.32% CAGR, during a forecast period.
