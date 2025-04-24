Mental Health Apps Market is expected to reach US$ 14.2 billion by 2030
Mental Health Apps Market is growing with a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 24, 2025 ) Global Mental Health Apps Market reached US$ 5.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 14.2 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
The growing awareness of mental health issues is driving the expansion of the mental health apps market. This increased awareness has fostered a deeper understanding of the importance of mental well-being and the need for accessible support. As a result, mental health apps have become a convenient, user-friendly solution for individuals seeking information, resources, and tools related to mental health.
Mental health organizations and non-profit groups are actively promoting these apps as part of their efforts to improve access to mental health resources and support. These apps are particularly beneficial in reaching underserved populations and helping users manage their mental well-being in a more accessible way.
A notable example of this trend is seen in May 2023, when TikTok launched a series of initiatives for Mental Health Awareness Month. These included new in-app support resources, additional training for partner organizations, and ad credits to increase the visibility of mental health support tools within the platform. TikTok also introduced a new MentalHealthAwareness hub to provide users with direct access to relevant information and assistance.
Market Segments
• By Platform Type (Android, iOS, Other Platform Types)
• By Application (Depression and Anxiety Management, Stress Management, Meditation Management, Other Application Types)
• By End-user (Home Care Settings, Mental Hospitals, Other End Users)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
In 2022, North America held approximately 40.1% of the global market share, driven by technological advancements and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. The region is a leader in mobile and digital health innovations, with a dynamic ecosystem of tech companies, startups, and research institutions fueling progress in mental health app development. Cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics, have enabled the creation of advanced features and functionalities in mental health apps.
North America also boasts a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals, clinics, and research institutions. The region’s robust healthcare system places a strong emphasis on mental health, integrating mental health services into primary care. This infrastructure fosters a supportive environment for the adoption and integration of mental health apps, ensuring seamless coordination with existing healthcare workflows and patient care pathways.
Market Key Players
Key players are Sanvello Health Inc., CVS Health Corporation, Mindscapes, Headspace Inc., Youper Inc., MoodMission, MoodTools, K Health Inc, Calm.com Inc., and Happify Health.
Recent Developments
• On March 14, 2023, Saudi Arabia's healthcare startup Labayh acquired Abu Dhabi-based meditation app Nafas. The acquisition would help Labayh expand its customer base across new markets. Labayh said the acquisition deal is in line with its strategy to create a unique experience for customers and enhance the psychological well-being of the Arab world. It will also help diversify the business portfolio and services provided, said the company.
• On May 24, 2023, Koa Health, a leading global provider of digital-first mental healthcare, announced a new partnership with International SOS, a pioneer, and leader in international health & security risk management solutions, to unlock the value of positive mental health and wellbeing in workplaces everywhere.
