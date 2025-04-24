E-health Market Size, Growth Trends, industry insights 2024-2031
E-health Market is growing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 24, 2025 ) E-health Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period (2024-2031).
Market Dynamics
The E-health market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by continuous innovation and technological advancements. Among the most significant drivers is the increasing use of remote health monitoring devices, which are a key component of healthcare’s digital transformation.
These tools are not only streamlining clinical trial processes for pharmaceutical companies but are also enhancing customer engagement for insurance providers and giving health consumers easier access to their personal health data.
Recent developments highlight this momentum.
For example, Microsoft Healthcare launched its Azure Health Data Service on March 17, 2022, to improve healthcare interoperability and strengthen its healthcare cloud offerings across data, artificial intelligence, and clinician experiences.
Similarly, in October 2021, Allscripts introduced guided scheduling powered by AI, aimed at enhancing patient care and operational efficiency. On August 26, 2022, Philips unveiled its latest integrated cardiology solutions during the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress, further expanding its connected care capabilities.
Additionally, on April 28, 2022, Philips and Prisma Health announced a long-term strategic partnership to drive innovation across healthcare systems and maximize the value of patient data.
Together, these advancements are reshaping the landscape of modern healthcare and accelerating the growth of the global E-health market.
Market Segments
• By Service (Monitoring Services, Diagnosis Services, Others)
• By Application (Electronic Health Records, Telehealth, Wireless Health, Mobile health, Clinical decision Support Systems, Others)
• By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Consumers, Public & Private Insurers, Others)
• by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Over the forecast period (2024–2031), the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the global E-health market, driven by several key factors. The region's growing population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services are major contributors to this growth. Government-led initiatives are also playing a crucial role.
For instance, India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently launched the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP), a component of the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), aimed at improving outbreak detection, reducing mortality and morbidity, and strengthening public health systems. Additionally, India’s e-RaktKosh initiative a centralized blood bank management system is enhancing healthcare infrastructure and accessibility.
The demographic weight of the region further strengthens its potential. According to the United Nations Population Fund, Asia-Pacific accounts for approximately 60% of the global population, equating to around 4.3 billion people. This population base, combined with a growing disease burden, particularly diabetes, is accelerating the need for E-health solutions.
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimates that 60% of Asia’s population is affected by diabetes, with the Western Pacific region alone accounting for 138.2 million cases a number projected to rise to 201.8 million by 2035. These trends collectively position Asia-Pacific as a dominant force in the future of E-health.
Market Key Players
Key players are Apple, Athena Health, Allscripts, Boston Scientific, CompuMed, Cerner, IBM, GE Healthcare, Nike, and Fitbit.
