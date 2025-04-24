Sleep Tourism Market Growth Driven by Consumer Preferences for Wellness, Sustainability, and Unique Experiences
North America is the leading region in the global sleep tourism market, expected to account for 35.1% of the Sleep Tourism market share in 2025.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 24, 2025 ) Sleep Tourism Market to Hit USD 142.22 Bn by 2032
The Sleep Tourism Market was valued at USD 75.71 Billion in 2024, and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 142.22 Billion by 2032.
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/272809/
About the Market
Sleep tourism, a wellness travel niche, offers scientifically designed sleep-enhancing experiences to combat global sleep deprivation. Featuring sleep clinics, luxury spas, and high-tech hotels, it appeals to health-conscious travelers, especially Gen Z and millennials. Growing worldwide, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, this trend reflects rising stress levels and holistic health focus, with strong industry and government support.
Sleep Tourism Market Segment Analysis
In 2025, Luxury Hotels Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of 33.7% While Sleep therapies Segment Dominated the Facial Tissues Market In 2024 and accounted for 38.2% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Accomodation type
Luxury Hotels
Boutique
Resorts
Homestay/Villas
Others
By Activity/Experience
Wellness
Meditation
Holistic
Sleep therapies
Others
By Purpose of Visit
Medical/Therapeutic
Leisure
Educational
Others
For a deeper understanding, click on the link below: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/272809/
Sleep Tourism Market Regional Analysis
In 2025, North America held the largest revenue share in the facial tissues market, contributing approximately 35.1%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 28% of the market share. These regions lead due to high hygiene awareness, strong purchasing power, developed retail infrastructure, brand loyalty, seasonal demand, and innovation in sustainability.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Sleep Tourism Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion
The Ritz-Carlton (Marriott International)
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
Taj Hotels
Rocco Forte
Shangri-La
In 2024, The Ritz-Carlton, operating under Marriott International, generated an impressive revenue of USD 6.7 billion, leading the luxury hospitality segment. Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group followed with a strong performance, reporting USD 558.1 million in revenue. Taj Hotels (IHCL) recorded USD 16.9 million, while Rocco Forte Hotels achieved USD 54.7 million. Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts reported robust earnings of USD 2.1 billion, reinforcing its presence in the Asia-Pacific market.
To dive into the specifics, click the below link: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/sleep-tourism-market/272809/
New Related Markets Published by Maximize Market Research.
Sleeper Pads Market: Sleeper Pads Market size was valued at US$ 52.40 Bn. in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7% through 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 84.15 Bn.
Sleeping Bags Market: Sleeping Bags Market was valued at US$ 1768.38 Mn. in 2023. Global Sleeping Bags Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7 % through the forecast period.
Tourism Event Market: Tourism Event Market size was valued at USD 1665.6 Bn. In 2023 and Tourism Event market revenue is expected to reach USD 2206.61 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period (2024-2030).
The Sleep Tourism Market was valued at USD 75.71 Billion in 2024, and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 142.22 Billion by 2032.
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/272809/
About the Market
Sleep tourism, a wellness travel niche, offers scientifically designed sleep-enhancing experiences to combat global sleep deprivation. Featuring sleep clinics, luxury spas, and high-tech hotels, it appeals to health-conscious travelers, especially Gen Z and millennials. Growing worldwide, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, this trend reflects rising stress levels and holistic health focus, with strong industry and government support.
Sleep Tourism Market Segment Analysis
In 2025, Luxury Hotels Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of 33.7% While Sleep therapies Segment Dominated the Facial Tissues Market In 2024 and accounted for 38.2% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Accomodation type
Luxury Hotels
Boutique
Resorts
Homestay/Villas
Others
By Activity/Experience
Wellness
Meditation
Holistic
Sleep therapies
Others
By Purpose of Visit
Medical/Therapeutic
Leisure
Educational
Others
For a deeper understanding, click on the link below: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/272809/
Sleep Tourism Market Regional Analysis
In 2025, North America held the largest revenue share in the facial tissues market, contributing approximately 35.1%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 28% of the market share. These regions lead due to high hygiene awareness, strong purchasing power, developed retail infrastructure, brand loyalty, seasonal demand, and innovation in sustainability.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Sleep Tourism Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion
The Ritz-Carlton (Marriott International)
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
Taj Hotels
Rocco Forte
Shangri-La
In 2024, The Ritz-Carlton, operating under Marriott International, generated an impressive revenue of USD 6.7 billion, leading the luxury hospitality segment. Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group followed with a strong performance, reporting USD 558.1 million in revenue. Taj Hotels (IHCL) recorded USD 16.9 million, while Rocco Forte Hotels achieved USD 54.7 million. Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts reported robust earnings of USD 2.1 billion, reinforcing its presence in the Asia-Pacific market.
To dive into the specifics, click the below link: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/sleep-tourism-market/272809/
New Related Markets Published by Maximize Market Research.
Sleeper Pads Market: Sleeper Pads Market size was valued at US$ 52.40 Bn. in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7% through 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 84.15 Bn.
Sleeping Bags Market: Sleeping Bags Market was valued at US$ 1768.38 Mn. in 2023. Global Sleeping Bags Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7 % through the forecast period.
Tourism Event Market: Tourism Event Market size was valued at USD 1665.6 Bn. In 2023 and Tourism Event market revenue is expected to reach USD 2206.61 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period (2024-2030).
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Akash Raskar
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Akash Raskar
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results