Digital Health Market is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 850.3 billion by 2030
Digital Health Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 24, 2025 ) Global Digital Health Market reached USD 223.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 850.3 billion by 2030. The Global Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/digital-health-market
Market Dynamics
R&D Investments and Innovative Product Launches Open New Doors for Manufacturers
The digital health market is witnessing robust growth, driven in part by rising investments in research and development and the increasing popularity of fitness and health-monitoring apps. As consumers continue to rely more on smartphones and connected devices to track health metrics, manufacturers are seizing the opportunity to introduce innovative, tech-driven solutions.
One such example is Cisco’s launch of a Full-Stack Observability Platform—a vendor-neutral solution that showcases the company’s expanding digital health ambitions. This cutting-edge platform delivers correlated, contextual, and predictive insights, enabling users to troubleshoot issues faster, enhance user experiences, and reduce operational risks.
The platform creates an integrated observability ecosystem by pulling data from across the digital spectrum, including applications, networking, cloud infrastructure, security, business operations, and even sustainability. Such novel solutions not only highlight the potential for cross-industry innovation in digital health but also create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers looking to lead in this rapidly evolving space.
Market Segmented
• By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)
• By Technology (mHealth, eHealth, Telehealthcare, Health Analytics)
• By End-User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Consumers, Others)
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/digital-health-market
Market Regional Share
North America Held 45.3% Market Share in 2022, Driven by Strong Industry Presence and Expanding Healthcare Investments
In 2022, North America accounted for approximately 45.3% of the global digital health market, reinforcing its position as a dominant player in the industry. This leadership is largely attributed to the strong presence of key manufacturers and suppliers, along with substantial investments in healthcare infrastructure across the region.
The rising demand for digital health solutions—particularly for patient monitoring—is opening up new avenues for manufacturers to scale their operations. The region's robust industrial base, fueled by steady economic growth, has further contributed to the expansion of digital health technologies.
Key growth drivers include increasing healthcare expenditure, heightened public awareness, and the rapid adoption of advanced treatment technologies. The proliferation of biopharmaceutical companies and collaborative R&D efforts between healthcare organizations and private enterprises are also accelerating innovation and product development.
As individuals become more informed about emerging treatment methods and tech-enabled healthcare options, North America's digital health market continues to grow, solidifying its global leadership and setting the pace for the future of healthcare innovation.
Key Market Players
Key players are BioTelemetry, a Philips Company, Veradigm LLC, EClinicalWorks, IHealth Labs Inc, Athenahealth Inc., AT&T, Honeywell International Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., AdvancedMD, Inc. and McKesson Corporation.
Recent Developments
• On June 5, 2023, After acquiring Odin Vision, a London-based cloud-AI endoscopy company consisting an impressive lineup of commercially accessible computer-aided detection/diagnostic solutions and a cutting-edge pipeline of cloud-enabled programs, MedTech company Olympus Corporation committed to improving people's lives more secure, healthier, and more satisfying, announced its intent to establish an array of Digital Excellence Centers (DECs).
• On February 13, 2023, HealthVerity, a pioneer in Identity, Privacy, Governance, and Exchange for actual-world information, and Veradigm, a top supplier of healthcare data and technology solutions, recently announced a partnership that will advance real-world research and enhance patient care for people with diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The partnership enables full interoperability between de-identified patient information from HealthVerity Marketplace, the country's largest healthcare or consumer data ecosystem, and Veradigm's data obtained from its cardiovascular and metabolic registries.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/digital-health-market
Market Dynamics
R&D Investments and Innovative Product Launches Open New Doors for Manufacturers
The digital health market is witnessing robust growth, driven in part by rising investments in research and development and the increasing popularity of fitness and health-monitoring apps. As consumers continue to rely more on smartphones and connected devices to track health metrics, manufacturers are seizing the opportunity to introduce innovative, tech-driven solutions.
One such example is Cisco’s launch of a Full-Stack Observability Platform—a vendor-neutral solution that showcases the company’s expanding digital health ambitions. This cutting-edge platform delivers correlated, contextual, and predictive insights, enabling users to troubleshoot issues faster, enhance user experiences, and reduce operational risks.
The platform creates an integrated observability ecosystem by pulling data from across the digital spectrum, including applications, networking, cloud infrastructure, security, business operations, and even sustainability. Such novel solutions not only highlight the potential for cross-industry innovation in digital health but also create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers looking to lead in this rapidly evolving space.
Market Segmented
• By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)
• By Technology (mHealth, eHealth, Telehealthcare, Health Analytics)
• By End-User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Consumers, Others)
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/digital-health-market
Market Regional Share
North America Held 45.3% Market Share in 2022, Driven by Strong Industry Presence and Expanding Healthcare Investments
In 2022, North America accounted for approximately 45.3% of the global digital health market, reinforcing its position as a dominant player in the industry. This leadership is largely attributed to the strong presence of key manufacturers and suppliers, along with substantial investments in healthcare infrastructure across the region.
The rising demand for digital health solutions—particularly for patient monitoring—is opening up new avenues for manufacturers to scale their operations. The region's robust industrial base, fueled by steady economic growth, has further contributed to the expansion of digital health technologies.
Key growth drivers include increasing healthcare expenditure, heightened public awareness, and the rapid adoption of advanced treatment technologies. The proliferation of biopharmaceutical companies and collaborative R&D efforts between healthcare organizations and private enterprises are also accelerating innovation and product development.
As individuals become more informed about emerging treatment methods and tech-enabled healthcare options, North America's digital health market continues to grow, solidifying its global leadership and setting the pace for the future of healthcare innovation.
Key Market Players
Key players are BioTelemetry, a Philips Company, Veradigm LLC, EClinicalWorks, IHealth Labs Inc, Athenahealth Inc., AT&T, Honeywell International Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., AdvancedMD, Inc. and McKesson Corporation.
Recent Developments
• On June 5, 2023, After acquiring Odin Vision, a London-based cloud-AI endoscopy company consisting an impressive lineup of commercially accessible computer-aided detection/diagnostic solutions and a cutting-edge pipeline of cloud-enabled programs, MedTech company Olympus Corporation committed to improving people's lives more secure, healthier, and more satisfying, announced its intent to establish an array of Digital Excellence Centers (DECs).
• On February 13, 2023, HealthVerity, a pioneer in Identity, Privacy, Governance, and Exchange for actual-world information, and Veradigm, a top supplier of healthcare data and technology solutions, recently announced a partnership that will advance real-world research and enhance patient care for people with diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The partnership enables full interoperability between de-identified patient information from HealthVerity Marketplace, the country's largest healthcare or consumer data ecosystem, and Veradigm's data obtained from its cardiovascular and metabolic registries.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results