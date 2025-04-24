Facial Tissues Market Growth Driven by Hygiene Innovation and Rising Health Awareness as per Maximize Market Research
In 2024, North America currently held the largest revenue share in the facial tissues market contributing to about 35.13%.
The Facial Tissues Market was valued at USD 8.43 Billion in 2024, and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 12.67 Billion by 2032.
About the Market
The facial tissues market is witnessing steady growth driven by rising concerns over hygiene and the increasing prevalence of bacterial and viral infections. Demand for sterilized, antibacterial, and antiviral tissues is surging as consumers seek safer, more hygienic alternatives to traditional handkerchiefs, fueling innovation and global market expansion across healthcare and personal care sectors.
Facial Tissues Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Regular Facial Tissues Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 72.45% While Box Pack Segment Dominated the Facial Tissues Market In 2024 and accounted for 62.47% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Product Type
Regular
Lotion
Infused
Antibacterial
Other
By Packaging Type
Box Pack
Pocket Pack
By End User
Supermarket and Hypermarket
Online Store
Pharmacies
Others
Facial Tissues Market Regional Analysis
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the facial tissues market, contributing approximately 35.13%, followed by Asia Pacific as the second-largest region with around 22.1% of the market share. This dominance is driven by rising hygiene awareness, increased demand for premium tissue products, and strong distribution networks across both regions.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the facial tissues market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Procter & Gamble (P&G)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Essity Aktiebolag
Georgia-Pacific LLC
Sofitel Group
In 2024, Procter & Gamble led the facial tissues market with USD 84 billion in revenue, offering popular brands like Bounty. Kimberly-Clark followed with USD 15.13 billion, known for Kleenex. Essity earned USD 13.5 billion, specializing in hygiene solutions. Georgia-Pacific and Sofidel also played key roles with strong global distribution.
