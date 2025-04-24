Telehealth Market is expected to reach US$ 699.95 billion by 2033
Telehealth Market is growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 24, 2025 ) Global Telehealth Market reached US$ 118.25 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 699.95 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
Market Dynamics
The Growing Importance of Remote Patient Monitoring
As chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and respiratory disorders become more widespread, healthcare systems are turning to remote patient monitoring to deliver continuous, cost-effective care. By transmitting real-time vital signs and health metrics from wearable devices, mobile health apps and IoT sensors, providers can intervene earlier, lower hospital readmissions and improve outcomes. An aging global population and rapid technological advances are further fueling demand for these solutions.
Case in Point: TeleMedCare’s July 2024 Pilot
In July 2024, TeleMedCare rolled out a remote chronic-care monitoring program in partnership with a major U.S. health insurer, reaching more than 500,000 covered lives across five states. The Florida-based pilot targets 300 patients with congestive heart failure (CHF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes and hypertension. It represents the first phase of TeleMedCare’s $2 billion global health-strategy initiative designed for flexible integration with each partner’s workflows and protocols and will inform expansion to additional populations and regions.
Market Segments
• By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)
• By Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-based)
• By Application (Chronic Disease Management, Mental Health & Behavioral Disorders, Radiology, Cardiology, Neurology, Dermatology, Others)
• By End User (Healthcare Providers, Patients, Payers, Others)
Market Regional Share
Europe: The Fastest-Growing Region in the Telehealth Market
Europe is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the global telehealth market, driven by the urgent need to expand healthcare access in rural areas and ease pressure on overstretched medical systems. Countries such as Germany, Italy, and the UK are witnessing rising demand for remote patient monitoring and virtual consultations, largely fueled by their aging populations.
The region’s growth is also supported by widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), strong government backing, and advancements in digital technologies and telecommunications infrastructure all of which are enhancing the efficiency and reach of telehealth services.
Real-World Example: Doctorsa Expands Across Europe
Doctorsa, a global telehealth platform originally founded in Italy, recently launched operations in the UK. The service connects travelers and residents with local doctors in under five minutes—an especially valuable offering for those experiencing long wait times for GP appointments or needing care outside regular hours. Now operating in 33 countries and serving over 100,000 users, Doctorsa exemplifies the region's growing embrace of innovative, accessible healthcare solutions.
Key Market Players
Key players are Epic Systems Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Veradigm LLC, MEDITECH, McKesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, NXGN Management, LLC, Athenahealth, eClinicalWorks, Greenway Health.
Recent Developments
• In August 2024, VSee Health, Inc. has launched its Aimee telehealth service in Wichita, Kansas, in partnership with Stand Together. Aimee offers virtual healthcare, labs, and prescription drugs to patients, regardless of health insurance. The service works with local community centres to transform them into centers of care, providing virtual urgent care, primary care, and medical weight loss with exercise programs to improve the health of residents in Wichita's communities.
• In November 2024, MedAdvisor Solutions, a global leader in pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions, has introduced new Telehealth functionality within its MedAdvisor App. This feature was ranked as the third most desirable by pharmacists, according to feedback from its extensive network of pharmacy partners. Telehealth access simplifies the patient healthcare journey, allowing consultations with providers and prescription management from anywhere, at any time.
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/telemedicine-market
