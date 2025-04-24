Global Biomass-Derived Acrylonitrile Market is projected to reach the value of $14.02 Billion by 2030
Biomass-Derived Acrylonitrile Market Research Report – Segmented By Production Process (Propylene ammoxidation, Propane ammoxidation, Others); Application (Acrylic Fiber, Adiponitrile, Styrene Acrylonitrile, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Acrylami
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 24, 2025 ) Global Biomass-Derived Acrylonitrile Market was valued at $12.30 Billion, and is projected to reach a market size of $14.02 Billion by 2030. Over the forecast period of 2025-2030, market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.65%.
The global Biomass-Derived Acrylonitrile market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various market drivers, including long-term factors and short-term trends. One long-term market driver is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Biomass-derived acrylonitrile offers a renewable alternative to traditional acrylonitrile, which is typically derived from fossil fuels. This shift towards sustainability is expected to drive the market growth in the long term.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Biomass-Derived Acrylonitrile market. On one hand, the pandemic has disrupted supply chains and manufacturing operations, leading to temporary setbacks in production and distribution. On the other hand, the pandemic has also increased awareness about the importance of sustainability and environmental conservation, which could further boost the demand for biomass-derived acrylonitrile in the long run as companies and consumers seek more sustainable alternatives.
In the short term, a key market driver is the increasing demand for lightweight materials in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction. Biomass-derived acrylonitrile offers a lightweight and durable alternative to traditional materials, making it ideal for use in these industries. This growing demand for lightweight materials is expected to drive the market growth in the short term.
An opportunity in the Biomass-Derived Acrylonitrile market lies in the development of new production technologies. As the demand for biomass-derived acrylonitrile grows, there is a need for more efficient and cost-effective production methods. Companies that can develop innovative production technologies to meet this demand stand to gain a competitive advantage in the market.
A trend observed in the Biomass-Derived Acrylonitrile market is the increasing focus on research and development. As the market for biomass-derived acrylonitrile grows, companies are investing more in research and development to improve product quality, develop new applications, and explore new market opportunities. This trend is expected to continue as companies seek to stay competitive in the market and capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable products.
Overall, the Biomass-Derived Acrylonitrile market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by long-term market drivers such as sustainability and short-term market drivers such as the demand for lightweight materials. Companies that can capitalize on these trends and opportunities are likely to succeed in this growing market.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global Biomass-Derived Acrylonitrile Market segmentation includes:
By Application: Acrylic Fiber, Adiponitrile, Styrene Acrylonitrile, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Acrylamide, Carbon Fiber, Nitrile Rubber, Others.
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing over 28.60% of total revenue. This is attributed to its expanding applications in various industries such as construction, consumer goods, electronics, and automotive.
Carbon Fiber is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The aerospace, defense, automotive, and construction industries extensively use carbon fiber due to its strength, lightness, and rigidity.
By Production Process : Propylene ammoxidation, Propane ammoxidation, Others.
Propylene Ammoxidation comprises the largest portion of the global acrylonitrile market's production process. This method is the most popular way to produce acrylonitrile, accounting for over 90% of the market share.
Propane Ammoxidation is the fastest-growing segment. This process yields more acrylonitrile, emits fewer CO2 emissions, and requires less energy compared to propylene ammoxidation, making it attractive for companies seeking to enhance their environmental performance.
By End-Use: Automotive, Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Textile, Packaging, Others.
The automotive industry is a significant end-user of acrylonitrile for manufacturing automobile bumpers, dashboards, seats, lighting fixtures, and other components.
The textile industry, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, is expected to drive growth in the acrylic fiber market due to increased urbanization and affordability, leading to a rising demand for clothing and textiles.
Regional Analysis:
In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest revenue share, exceeding 55.70%. This can be attributed to the rising demand for building supplies in the construction industry and the growing textile and home furnishings industries.
North America is expected to experience significant growth, driven by companies' focus on new product advancements in construction and automotive items. Companies like Ascend Performance Material in the United States are expected to foster industry growth through joint ventures and licensing agreements.
Latest Industry Developments:
1. Investment in Research and Development: Companies in the Biomass-Derived Acrylonitrile market are increasingly investing in research and development to develop innovative production technologies and expand their product portfolios. This trend is driven by the need to meet growing demand for sustainable materials and stay competitive in the market. Recent developments in this area include the development of new catalysts and production processes that improve efficiency and reduce costs.
2. Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaboration and partnerships are becoming increasingly common in the Biomass-Derived Acrylonitrile market as companies seek to leverage each other's strengths and expand their market reach. Recent examples include partnerships between biomass producers and chemical manufacturers to develop new biomass-derived acrylonitrile production facilities. These collaborations allow companies to share resources and expertise, accelerate product development, and enter new markets more effectively.
3. Focus on Sustainability and Environmental Impact: Companies in the Biomass-Derived Acrylonitrile market are also focusing on sustainability and reducing their environmental impact. This trend is driven by increasing consumer awareness and regulatory pressure to reduce carbon emissions and use more sustainable materials. Recent developments include the adoption of renewable energy sources for production, the use of biomass waste as feedstock, and efforts to reduce water and energy consumption in production processes.
