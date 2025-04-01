Non-Dairy and Plant-Based Beverages Market Outlook 2024 to 2034 Driven by Rising Demand for Plant-Based Milk Juices and Functional Drinks
Non-Dairy and Plant-Based Beverages Market, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product Type (Plant-Based Milk, Plant-Based Juices, RTD Tea & Coffee, Others), By Source (Nuts, Grains, Legumes, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), By Region, and Segment Forecasts,
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Non-Dairy and Plant-Based Beverages Market"-, By Product Type (Plant-Based Milk, Plant-Based Juices, RTD Tea & Coffee, Others), By Source (Nuts, Grains, Legumes, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and Global Forecasts, 2024-2034 And Segment Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
Global Non-Dairy and Plant-Based Beverages Market Size is predicted to develop a 15.2 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Non-Dairy and Plant-Based Beverages Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Traditional food bio-preservation techniques include fermentation increase food's nutritious content and shelf life. Cereal-based beverages, which are categorized as non-dairy drinks, are particularly well-liked in tropical areas.
These beverages are typically made by fermenting grains such as maize, wheat, oats, millet, rye, and barley using natural microbial cultures, followed by processes like mashing, cooking, or filtering. Traditional drinks like togwa, boza, kvass, amazake, pozol, and kombucha are notable examples.
The rising focus on health and wellness has significantly contributed to the increasing demand for dairy alternatives. As health-conscious consumers seek products that align with their dietary needs and preferences, plant-based milk options such as almond, soy, and oat milk are gaining traction.
These alternatives are often perceived as healthier due to their lower saturated fat content and absence of cholesterol. Many are also fortified with essential vitamins and minerals, making them attractive choices for those aiming to maintain a balanced diet.
Additionally, the prevalence of lactose intolerance affecting a large portion of the global population further drives the shift toward dairy-free options, as these individuals struggle to digest lactose, the natural sugar found in dairy products.
Consumers are increasingly prioritizing beverages that offer functional health benefits, such as improved digestion, enhanced immunity, and added nutritional value. This growing focus on wellness is fueling the development of fortified plant-based beverages enriched with essential vitamins, minerals, and probiotics.
In response to evolving tastes, the market is also seeing a wave of innovation with the introduction of beverages that go beyond traditional offerings, featuring novel ingredients and flavors designed to appeal to adventurous consumers. Fusion drinks that combine plant-based milk with functional additives like adaptogens and superfoods are gaining traction.
Additionally, environmental concerns are playing a significant role in shaping consumer preferences, with many seeking products that emphasize sustainable sourcing and eco-friendly packaging. Brands that communicate their commitment to sustainability are increasingly standing out in a competitive market.
List of Prominent Players in the Non-Dairy and Plant-Based Beverages Market:
• Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC
• Blue Diamond Growers, Inc.
• SunOpta
• The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
• Noumi Ltd.
• Califia Farms, LLC
• Harmless Harvest
• Koia
• Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.
• Thurella AG
• GOOD KARMA FOODS, INC
• Health-Ade Kombucha
• Fentimans
• GT’S LIVING FOODS
• Lifeway Foods, Inc
• KeVita
• Nestlé
• Bionade GmbH
• Danone
• Biosa Inc
• DuPont.,
• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
• Chobani, LLC
• Earth’s Own
• Oatly AB
Non-Dairy and Plant-Based Beverages Market Report Scope
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD XXX Mn
Revenue Forecast In 2034 USD XXX Mn
Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of XX % from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2024 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2024-2034
Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered By Product Type, Source, Distribution Channel
Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; South East Asia
Competitive Landscape Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC, Blue Diamond Growers, Inc., SunOpta, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc, Noumi Ltd, Califia Farms, LLC, Harmless Harvest, Koia, Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd, Thurella AG, GOOD KARMA FOODS, INC, Health-Ade Kombucha, Fentimans, GT’S LIVING FOODS, Lifeway Foods, Inc, KeVita, Nestlé, Bionade GmbH, Danone, Biosa Inc, DuPont, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Chobani, LLC, Earth’s Own, Oatly AB
Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report and modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape.
Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Consumers are increasingly shifting to plant-based diets driven by ethical, environmental, and health considerations. The rise of flexitarianism a semi-vegetarian approach that emphasizes plant-based foods is further accelerating this trend. A broad variety of flavors and bases, including almond, oat, soy, coconut, rice, and pea, are attracting a wide spectrum of consumers.
arket growth is also being fueled by innovations such as protein-enriched and probiotic-infused beverages, which offer added functional benefits. Plant-based drinks are now widely accessible across supermarkets, convenience stores, cafés, and restaurants, with many major brands and food service chains incorporating them as standard offerings.
Additionally, policies aimed at addressing climate change, food security, and public health are encouraging plant-based consumption, with some governments actively supporting plant-based agriculture and innovation through investment and regulation.
Challenges:
Plant-based beverages can face challenges related to shorter shelf lives and stability issues, such as sedimentation or separation, which complicate storage, transportation, and overall product consistency. These technical limitations can affect customer satisfaction, especially when the product experience does not meet expectations.
Regional Trends:
Asia Pacific Has the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period. The growing number of vegans in the area, particularly among millennials who prefer natural, plant-based, and healthful foods and drinks, is probably going to increase demand for the products in the area.
However, the North American non-dairy and plant-based beverages market is experiencing rapid growth due to several interlinked factors. Growing concerns about the environmental impact of dairy farming and animal welfare issues are prompting consumers to opt for plant-based beverages as more sustainable and ethical alternatives.
Additionally, a significant portion of the North American population is lactose intolerant, which drives the demand for dairy-free options that are easier to digest. These factors, combined with increasing health awareness and the availability of diverse plant-based choices, are fueling the region’s swift market expansion.
Recent Developments:
• In Feb 2025, Califia Farms introduced Califia Farms Complete, a plant milk that is creamy and has all nine necessary amino acids, eight grams of protein, and half the sugar of dairy milk, according to the business. California Farms Complete, which has a suggested retail price of $6.69 and is currently available at Target, Walmart, and other stores around the country, is made from a unique blend of pea, chickpea, and fava bean protein.
• In Nov 2023, Fentimans introduced a functional still soft drink that supports your body's digestion and metabolism by combining vitamins and minerals, according to a brand spokesperson. "It comes in three flavors: apple, lemon, and cherry, and it pairs well with food." It is made utilizing the seven-day botanical brewing technique, which provides all of Fentimans' soft drinks a unique depth of flavor. The health drink section is the drink's target market.
Segmentation of Non-Dairy and Plant-Based Beverages Market.
Global Non-Dairy and Plant-Based Beverages Market- By Product Type
• Plant-Based Milk
• Plant-Based Juices
• RTD Tea & Coffee
• Others
Global Non-Dairy and Plant-Based Beverages Market- By Source
• Nuts
• Grains
• Legumes
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Others
Global Non-Dairy and Plant-Based Beverages Market – By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
Global Non-Dairy and Plant-Based Beverages Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
