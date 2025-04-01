Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market Driven by Rising Awareness About Safe and Targeted Immunotherapy for Companion Animals and Livestock
Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type Of Animal (Companion Animals, Livestock), By Application (Dermatology, Pain, Others), By End-User (Veterinary Hospitals, Others), By Region, And By Segment Fore
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market– (By Type Of Animal (Companion Animals, Livestock), By Application (Dermatology, Pain, Others), By End-User (Veterinary Hospitals, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market is valued at USD 0.71 Bn in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 2.98 Bn by the year 2034, with a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health are laboratory-engineered proteins that bind particular disease-related targets in animals. They are used to accurately diagnose, prevent, and treat infections, malignancies, and inflammatory diseases with a high degree of specificity and few adverse effects.
The monoclonal antibodies in the veterinary health industry are being driven by growing rates of cancer in pets and chronic diseases like atopic dermatitis, which are fueling demand for targeted monoclonal antibody therapy, which is safer and more effective than conventional treatments.
Moreover, there are strategic partnerships between biotech companies and veterinary research institutions, supportive regulatory frameworks, and conditional approvals for immune-targeting monoclonal antibodies. Moreover, increasing R&D spending by industry participants for the creation of cancer treatments is also anticipated to support market expansion.
In addition to the rise in pet adoption rates, pet owners' health concerns have also increased, leading to an increase in pet-related medical expenses. The market is expected to develop as a result of the growing demand for more effective treatments brought on by rising pet expenses. Thereby boosting monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market growth.
List of Prominent Players in the Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market:
• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
• Elanco
• Indian Immunologicals
• Merck
• Virbac
• Zoetis
• adivo GmbH (Part of Zoetis),
• Bayer Animal Health
• Invetx,
• Kindred Biosciences, Inc.
• Other Market Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The market for monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health is being increased by increased pet ownership and humanization, which encourage owners to spend more on cutting-edge veterinary care; rising pet healthcare costs and the broader acceptance of pet insurance are driving the need for expensive but successful monoclonal antibody therapies.
Because pet insurance lowers out-of-pocket costs, expensive monoclonal antibody therapies are more affordable. Furthermore, developments in antibody engineering technology, such as species-specific half-life extension, enhanced targeting, and scalable manufacturing, improve therapeutic efficacy, safety, and ease of dosing.
These developments promote the swift growth of the veterinary monoclonal antibodies market by speeding up product approvals and market uptake, which is further propelling market expansion.
Challenges:
One major barrier to monoclonal antibodies in the veterinary health market is the high cost, strict regulations, and lack of awareness. However, access to veterinary monoclonal antibody treatments is restricted by high per-treatment costs that many pet owners and clinics cannot afford because of costly development and manufacturing costs.
Additionally, strict regulations lengthen approval periods and raise compliance costs, which delays new product launches and drives up launch costs. Also impeding the prescription and adoption of these treatments is a lack of knowledge among veterinarians and pet owners about the unique advantages of monoclonal antibodies, such as their fewer side effects and extended dose intervals, which is challenging market growth in the coming years.
Regional Trends:
The North American monoclonal antibodies in the veterinary health market are expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue. It is likely to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in companion animals, strong R&D investments by major industry players, supportive regulatory and public-private initiatives that speed up product approvals and market expansion, and rising healthcare expenditures and pet insurance penetration, which is driving the monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market in the region.
Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth in the global monoclonal antibody market for veterinary health due to increased local R&D investment in monoclonal antibody therapies, increased awareness of chronic animal diseases, infrastructure development, government program encouragement, and rising disposable incomes that make it easier to access innovative medications, all of which are driven by the region's expansion.
Recent Developments:
• In Oct 2024, Elanco Animal Health presented the inaugural real-world data illustrating the efficacy and impact of their Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody (CPMA), the sole USDA Conditionally Approved targeted treatment for canine parvovirus.
Segmentation of Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market-
By Type Of Animal-
• Companion Animals
• Livestock
By Application-
• Dermatology
• Pain
• Others
By End-User-
• Veterinary Hospitals
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
