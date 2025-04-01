CGRP Inhibitor Market for Migraine Prevention and Acute Relief Across Multiple Delivery Routes and End-User Applications Worldwide
CGRP Inhibitor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment (Preventive, Acute), By Route of Administration (Oral, Nasal, Intravenous), By End-User (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics), By Region, And By Segment Forecasts, 2025-2034
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 22, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " CGRP Inhibitor Market– (By Treatment (Preventive, Acute), By Route of Administration (Oral, Nasal, Intravenous), By End-User (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the CGRP Inhibitor Market is valued at USD 3.3 Bn in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 8.5 Bn by the year 2034, with a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide (CGRP) inhibitors are a type of drug used largely to prevent and treat migraine headaches. CGRP is a neuropeptide that has a role in pain transmission as well as blood vessel dilatation in the brain, both of which are important in migraine pathogenesis.
These medications work by blocking CGRP or its receptor, reducing the incidence, severity, and duration of migraines. In addition to causing severe agony, migraines cause significant financial difficulties since they cause tardiness and decreased productivity. CGRP inhibitors, which have shown very high efficacy in reducing the frequency and intensity of headaches, are the outcome of substantial pharmaceutical corporations' attempts at research and development.
List of Prominent Players in the CGRP Inhibitor Market:
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Pfizer Inc.
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
• AbbVie Inc.
• Amgen Inc
• Novartis AG
• Allergan
• Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.
• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
• Lundbeck
• AstraZeneca plc
• F. HoffmannLa Roche Ltd
• BristolMyers Squibb Company
• Other Market Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The increasing incidence of complex migraines and head pain around the globe fuels the rising demand for CGRP inhibitors. A rising number of people suffer from migraines, which are characterized by severe and incapacitating headaches that are frequently accompanied by sensory reactivity, feeling sick, and vomiting.
Pharmaceutical firms have increased their efforts in the field to build novel CGRP inhibitor dosages after realizing the enormous unmet healthcare demand and the potential commercial possibility.
Challenges:
The unaffordable price of CGRP inhibitors is a significant barrier that might limit their availability and affordability, particularly in developing countries. Costs associated with chemotherapy are a significant concern for both individuals and healthcare institutions, and they may have an impact on the adoption of CGRP inhibitors.
Another problem is that CGRP inhibitors can become resistant, which might reduce their long-term effectiveness and require the creation of alternative treatment plans. For the market to continue growing quickly and to ensure that consumers get the most out of these cutting-edge medications, these issues must be resolved.
Regional Trends:
The North American CGRP inhibitor market is anticipated to register a major revenue share. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future, which is ascribed to its robust medical industry and advanced R&D capabilities.
The region's numerous businesses and labs have played a crucial role in the development and marketing of CGRP inhibitor drugs. There is a significant patient base in need of efficient therapies, including CGRP inhibitors, because these illnesses impact multitudes of people in the area.
Recent Developments:
• In March 2023, Pfizer Inc. announced that the U.S. FDA has approved ZAVZPRET (zavegepant), the inaugural and exclusive calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist nasal spray for the acute management of migraine, with or without aura, in adults. In its crucial Phase 3 trial, ZAVZPRET demonstrated statistical superiority over placebo regarding the co-primary goals of pain relief and alleviation of the most bothersome symptom at two hours post-administration. The crucial study also exhibited pain alleviation as soon as 15 minutes in a predetermined secondary goal compared to placebo.
Segmentation of CGRP Inhibitor Market-
By Treatment-
• Preventive
• Acute
By Route of Administration-
• Oral
• Nasal
• Intravenous
By End-User-
• Hospitals
• Pharmacies
• Specialty Clinics
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
