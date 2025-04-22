Chelating Agents Market Growth, Industry Analysis and Report 2024-2031
Global Chelating Agents Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 22, 2025 ) Global Chelating Agents Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2024-2031).
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/chelating-agents-market
Market Dynamics
Rising Global Demand for Green Chelating Agents
The global market for green chelating agents is experiencing strong growth, fueled by increasing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions. Unlike traditional chelating agents, which can pose risks to both human health and the environment, green chelating agents are biodegradable and derived from natural sources such as plants. Their eco-friendly profile makes them a preferred alternative across various industries.
Growing environmental awareness among consumers and businesses is a key driver, as more organizations seek to reduce their ecological footprint. In addition, supportive government regulations and policies that promote the use of sustainable and non-toxic materials are further accelerating adoption. As industries shift toward greener practices, the demand for green chelating agents is expected to continue its upward trajectory.
Market Segmented
• By Product (Sodium Gluconate, Organophosphates, Edta, Dtpa & Hedta, Edds, Glda, Ids & Mgda, Nitrilotriacetic Acid (Nta), Others),
• By Application (Pulp & Paper, Water Treatment, Food & Beverage, Agrochemical, Household & Cleaning, Chemical Processing, Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, And Africa)
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/chelating-agents-market
Market Regional Share
Asia-Pacific Emerging as a Key Growth Hub for Green Chelating Agents
The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly becoming a dominant force in the global green chelating agents market, driven by a combination of strong industrial growth, increased awareness of eco-friendly products, and the presence of major market players. The region hosts a large number of manufacturers and suppliers, and its robust economic development continues to fuel industrial production creating a favorable environment for market expansion.
Rising awareness of environmental sustainability, especially in sectors such as water treatment, agriculture, and personal care, is encouraging the adoption of biodegradable and non-toxic chelating agents. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at promoting green alternatives are further accelerating market growth.
The region’s growing population and fast-paced urbanization are contributing to increased demand for clean water and consumer goods, further amplifying the need for sustainable chemical solutions. These factors collectively highlight Asia-Pacific’s rising influence and long-term potential in the global green chelating agents market.
Market Key Players
Key players are Nouryon, Dow, BASF SE, Kemira OYJ, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, ADM, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Ascend Performance Materials, Hexion and Eastman Chemical Company.
Recent Developments
• On August 23, 2022, the introduction of new SeptiCyte RAPID EDTA blood-compatible cartridges for Europe was announced by Immunexpress, Pty Ltd., a molecular diagnostic company that strives to improve outcomes for patients with suspected sepsis. Undiluted EDTA blood has been added as a validated sample type in the upgraded SeptiCyte RAPID CE-IVD cartridge, marking a crucial advancement for this innovative, proprietary host response technology.
• On November 30, 2020, With Neutrol MGDA, BASF SE introduced a very stable, environmentally friendly complexing agent (also known as a chelating agent) for personal care products. It stands out because of its superior ecological and toxicological characteristics and is easily biodegradable. To neutralize the metal ions' unfavorable effects on the final formulation, complexing agents are utilized in cosmetic goods to create stable complexes.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/chelating-agents-market
Market Dynamics
Rising Global Demand for Green Chelating Agents
The global market for green chelating agents is experiencing strong growth, fueled by increasing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions. Unlike traditional chelating agents, which can pose risks to both human health and the environment, green chelating agents are biodegradable and derived from natural sources such as plants. Their eco-friendly profile makes them a preferred alternative across various industries.
Growing environmental awareness among consumers and businesses is a key driver, as more organizations seek to reduce their ecological footprint. In addition, supportive government regulations and policies that promote the use of sustainable and non-toxic materials are further accelerating adoption. As industries shift toward greener practices, the demand for green chelating agents is expected to continue its upward trajectory.
Market Segmented
• By Product (Sodium Gluconate, Organophosphates, Edta, Dtpa & Hedta, Edds, Glda, Ids & Mgda, Nitrilotriacetic Acid (Nta), Others),
• By Application (Pulp & Paper, Water Treatment, Food & Beverage, Agrochemical, Household & Cleaning, Chemical Processing, Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, And Africa)
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/chelating-agents-market
Market Regional Share
Asia-Pacific Emerging as a Key Growth Hub for Green Chelating Agents
The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly becoming a dominant force in the global green chelating agents market, driven by a combination of strong industrial growth, increased awareness of eco-friendly products, and the presence of major market players. The region hosts a large number of manufacturers and suppliers, and its robust economic development continues to fuel industrial production creating a favorable environment for market expansion.
Rising awareness of environmental sustainability, especially in sectors such as water treatment, agriculture, and personal care, is encouraging the adoption of biodegradable and non-toxic chelating agents. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at promoting green alternatives are further accelerating market growth.
The region’s growing population and fast-paced urbanization are contributing to increased demand for clean water and consumer goods, further amplifying the need for sustainable chemical solutions. These factors collectively highlight Asia-Pacific’s rising influence and long-term potential in the global green chelating agents market.
Market Key Players
Key players are Nouryon, Dow, BASF SE, Kemira OYJ, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, ADM, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Ascend Performance Materials, Hexion and Eastman Chemical Company.
Recent Developments
• On August 23, 2022, the introduction of new SeptiCyte RAPID EDTA blood-compatible cartridges for Europe was announced by Immunexpress, Pty Ltd., a molecular diagnostic company that strives to improve outcomes for patients with suspected sepsis. Undiluted EDTA blood has been added as a validated sample type in the upgraded SeptiCyte RAPID CE-IVD cartridge, marking a crucial advancement for this innovative, proprietary host response technology.
• On November 30, 2020, With Neutrol MGDA, BASF SE introduced a very stable, environmentally friendly complexing agent (also known as a chelating agent) for personal care products. It stands out because of its superior ecological and toxicological characteristics and is easily biodegradable. To neutralize the metal ions' unfavorable effects on the final formulation, complexing agents are utilized in cosmetic goods to create stable complexes.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results