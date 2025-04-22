AI Recruitment Market is expected to reach US$ 1,019.1 Million by 2030
AI Recruitment Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 22, 2025 ) Global AI Recruitment Market reached US$ 605.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,019.1 Million by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Global Surge in Demand for Automated Hiring Processes
The adoption of automated hiring solutions is rapidly gaining traction worldwide, driven by the need for greater efficiency in recruitment. AI-powered tools are transforming traditional hiring practices by drastically reducing the time and effort required to manage various stages of the recruitment process. In today’s digital age, job postings often attract an overwhelming number of applications making automation essential for efficiently screening resumes and managing candidate data.
These systems allow recruiters to focus on high-impact tasks like candidate engagement and decision-making, while automation handles the bulk of administrative work.
According to a 2022 survey by Talent Alpha Sp. z.o.o, 67% of recruitment professionals believe AI has a positive impact on hiring, beyond just cost savings. Notably, four out of five respondents expect AI to soon be capable of making critical hiring and firing decisions. Furthermore, 68% of HR professionals express optimism that AI will help reduce bias in recruitment, paving the way for more equitable hiring practices.
Market Segments
• By Product (Solution, Services)
• By Application (Process automation, Campaigning, Candidate screening, Candidate communication, Others)
• By End-User (Retail and ecommerce, Banking, financial and insurance, Healthcare, Hospitality, Energy, Government, Enterprise, Manufacturing, Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Leads in Early Adoption of AI Recruitment Technologies
North America holds the largest share in the global AI recruitment market, driven by rapid adoption and continuous innovation in Artificial Intelligence. The region is home to numerous tech giants and startups actively investing in AI technologies—including those tailored for recruitment. This dynamic ecosystem, combined with a strong and mature IT infrastructure, enables seamless integration of AI-powered recruitment tools into existing HR systems, accelerating adoption across industries.
The presence of key market players launching cutting-edge solutions further strengthens North America’s leadership. For example, on April 5, 2023, Comeet a leading collaborative recruiting software provider introduced its AI Assistant. This tool is designed to enhance hiring decisions, improve candidate experience, and support diversity and inclusion, demonstrating the region’s commitment to smarter, more equitable hiring practices.
Key Market Players
Key players are SAP SE, Zoho Corporation, Google LLC, IBM Corporation oracle Corporation, Automatic Data Processing, LCC, Ultimate Software, SmartRecruiters, Jobvite and CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd.
Recent Developments
• On October 09, 2023, Kelly Arc, a new online recruitment platform launched a recruitment platform for AI and automation talent. The AI tool closes the gap by connecting top talent, such as developers, analysts and project managers, with pioneering jobs.
• On October 30, 2023, India Quotient-backed edtech startup Masai School launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform for job seekers and recruiters. It helps job-seekers find relevant listings after a detailed competency assessment with the help of 90-minute interviews with tech leads in Indian companies.
