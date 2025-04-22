Digital Freight Forwarding Market is expected to reach US$ 50.14 billion by 2031
Digital Freight Forwarding Market is growing with a CAGR of 25.04% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 22, 2025 ) Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market reached US$ 8.54 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 50.14 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 25.04% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Global E-Commerce Boom Fueling Demand for Digital Freight Forwarding
According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India’s e-commerce market is projected to reach USD 111 billion by 2024 and surge to USD 200 billion by 2026. This explosive growth in online trade and package shipments is driving a heightened demand for efficient freight forwarding services that can seamlessly move goods from manufacturers to customers across the globe.
As e-commerce companies expand into new markets, the need for dependable logistics partners becomes critical. Digital freight forwarding platforms are stepping up to meet this demand by connecting businesses with global networks of carriers and logistics providers, simplifying cross-border operations.
These platforms also offer cost-effective solutions by automating manual tasks, optimizing shipping routes, and reducing administrative burdens. The result is improved operational efficiency and significant cost savings key advantages for e-commerce companies navigating a fast-paced, competitive landscape.
Market Segments
• By Component (Solutions, Services)
• By Mode of Transport (Land, Sea, Air Source)
• By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud)
• By Function (Warehouse Management, Transportation Management)
• By End-User Industry (Manufacturing, Automotive, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, Others)
• By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America’s Robust E-Commerce Sector Boosts Digital Freight Forwarding
North America, comprising the United States, Canada, and Mexico, stands as a global leader in the digital freight forwarding market—thanks to its strong economy, advanced technology infrastructure, and vibrant innovation ecosystem. These factors have accelerated the development and widespread adoption of digital freight forwarding solutions across the region.
The region also benefits from a highly developed e-commerce industry. According to a Digital Commerce 360 analysis of U.S. Department of Commerce data, e-commerce accounted for 22.0% of total U.S. retail sales in 2023, up from 21.2% in 2022. This steady growth reflects the increasing reliance on digital platforms to meet consumer demand.
As online retail continues to expand, the need for streamlined logistics and cost-effective freight forwarding solutions becomes even more critical. Digital freight platforms are rising to the challenge by offering scalable, automated services tailored to the evolving needs of e-commerce businesses further fueling market growth in North America.
Market Key Players
Key Players are Flexport, Inc., Forto Logistics SE & Co. KG, Agility, Saloodo! GmbH, iContainers, Freightwalla, Boxnbiz, Zencargo, Kappal and DiLX.
Recent Developments
• In February 2024, to promote cross-border trade in Africa, Ghanaian digital goods forwarder Jetstream Africa introduced Jetvision.ai, an AI-enabled platform. The new platform is accessible to regional freight forwarders.
• In September 2023, The Ministry of Economy unveiled Zencargo, a UK-based pioneer in digital freight forwarding, as the latest company to join the Ministry of Economy's NextGenFDI scheme.
