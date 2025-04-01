Pet Vaccine Market Trends Show Increased Demand for Canine and Feline Vaccines Across North America Europe and Asia Pacific
Pet Vaccine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, Animal Type (Canine, Feline and Equine), By Mode of Administration (Injectable, Intranasal, and Others)), By Vaccine Type, By Region, Forecasts, 2025-2034
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 18, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Pet Vaccine Market- (Animal Type (Canine, Feline and Equine), By Mode of Administration (Injectable, Intranasal, and Others)), By Vaccine Type, By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Pet Vaccine Market is valued at USD 11.7 Bn in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 23.1 Bn by 2034, with a CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Pet Vaccine Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2981
Pet vaccine describes an infectious agent that boosts a pet's immune system against illness to lessen struggle and the spread of bacteria among animals. It additionally stops diseases from spreading from livestock to humanity by enhancing animal health. Growing pet adoption and increased knowledge of the health of animals are driving the demand for pet vaccines worldwide.
The market is expanding due to the growing need for companion animal vaccinations, especially for dog and cat owners. Market trends are being strengthened by government programs encouraging livestock vaccination programs and strict laws requiring vaccinations.
Pet owners are being encouraged to spend money on preventative healthcare by increasing animal protection coverage, which now more often covers the cost of vaccinations. The enhancement of pets, in which owners treat animals like members of relatives, and rising expendable wealth are additional factors driving up demand for pet vaccinations.
List of Prominent Players in the Pet Vaccine Market:
• Bayer AG
• Elanco US Inc.
• Merck KGaA
• Merial Inc.
• Virbac SA
• Zoetis Inc
• Phibro Animal Health Corporation
• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
• Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co., Ltd
• Vetoquinol SA
• Others
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-04
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The growing demand for pet vaccines is fueled by the rising prevalence of infectious illnesses, or illnesses that people can contract from animals. Pet immunizations are necessary because they can prevent common illnesses, including disease, pneumonia, parvovirus viruses, and kitty malignancy.
Further driving market expansion are advancements in genetic engineering and biological sciences, which have made it possible to create new and improved vaccinations that cover a variety of illnesses. An essential growth element is the increased understanding among pet owners of the value of vaccines in avoiding diseases and extending the longevity of their animals.
Challenges:
The prohibitive vaccination price is one of the main issues in the pet vaccine market. This might restrict access to necessary preventive healthcare for dogs, especially in lower-income areas. Different vaccinations have different costs based on the manufacturer, kind, and nation where they are given.
Administrative expenses, transportation expenses, and the price of research and development required to create new vaccines are some elements that affect vaccination costs. Pet owners frequently incur additional expenses for veterinary visits and discussions, which raises the overall cost of vaccinations. Due to limited access to vaccinations in economically challenged areas, the high price of dog vaccines might impede market expansion.
Regional Trends:
The North American pet vaccine market is anticipated to register a major revenue share. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future, which is attributed to rising spending in scientific and technological endeavours for creating cutting-edge vaccinations for pets and increasing awareness of animal healthcare.
Due to strong regulatory backing and advancements in vaccination technology that prioritize safety and efficacy, this field is flourishing. Besides, Europe had a substantial share of the market because of strict laws protecting the health and well-being of pets.
Strong animal care pharmaceutical firms and rising demand for preventative healthcare goods, including vaccinations, drive the European industry. Furthermore, it is anticipated that government programs and laws intended to prevent zoonotic illnesses would increase demand for pet vaccinations in this area.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2981
Recent Developments:
• In September 2024, Bayer declared its firm had secured a unique permit for an innovative biology pesticide by signing a deal with AlphaBio Command, a UK-based company. The newly developed good is expected to be the initial for crops, such as grains and oilseed rape, to be made affordable. This new pesticide was found by AlphaBio, for which Bayer distributes FLiPPER, a successful bioinsecticide-acaricide. Its initial launch is scheduled to take place, assuming further investigation and authorization.
• In October 2024, Merck and Gilead Sciences, Inc. revealed the findings of the second section of the research program assessing a mixture of lenacapavir, a first-in-class HIV-1 infection capstone preventive and islatravir, an investigational amino acid transcription migration drug.
Segmentation of Pet Vaccine Market-
Pet Vaccine Market-By Animal Type
• Canine
• Feline
• Equine
Pet Vaccine Market-By Vaccine Type
• Modified/ Attenuated Live
• Inactivated (Killed)
• Other Vaccines
Pet Vaccine Market-By Mode of Administration
• Injectable Vaccines
• Intranasal Vaccines
• Others
Pet Vaccine Market-By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Pet Vaccine Market is valued at USD 11.7 Bn in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 23.1 Bn by 2034, with a CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Pet Vaccine Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2981
Pet vaccine describes an infectious agent that boosts a pet's immune system against illness to lessen struggle and the spread of bacteria among animals. It additionally stops diseases from spreading from livestock to humanity by enhancing animal health. Growing pet adoption and increased knowledge of the health of animals are driving the demand for pet vaccines worldwide.
The market is expanding due to the growing need for companion animal vaccinations, especially for dog and cat owners. Market trends are being strengthened by government programs encouraging livestock vaccination programs and strict laws requiring vaccinations.
Pet owners are being encouraged to spend money on preventative healthcare by increasing animal protection coverage, which now more often covers the cost of vaccinations. The enhancement of pets, in which owners treat animals like members of relatives, and rising expendable wealth are additional factors driving up demand for pet vaccinations.
List of Prominent Players in the Pet Vaccine Market:
• Bayer AG
• Elanco US Inc.
• Merck KGaA
• Merial Inc.
• Virbac SA
• Zoetis Inc
• Phibro Animal Health Corporation
• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
• Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co., Ltd
• Vetoquinol SA
• Others
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-04
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The growing demand for pet vaccines is fueled by the rising prevalence of infectious illnesses, or illnesses that people can contract from animals. Pet immunizations are necessary because they can prevent common illnesses, including disease, pneumonia, parvovirus viruses, and kitty malignancy.
Further driving market expansion are advancements in genetic engineering and biological sciences, which have made it possible to create new and improved vaccinations that cover a variety of illnesses. An essential growth element is the increased understanding among pet owners of the value of vaccines in avoiding diseases and extending the longevity of their animals.
Challenges:
The prohibitive vaccination price is one of the main issues in the pet vaccine market. This might restrict access to necessary preventive healthcare for dogs, especially in lower-income areas. Different vaccinations have different costs based on the manufacturer, kind, and nation where they are given.
Administrative expenses, transportation expenses, and the price of research and development required to create new vaccines are some elements that affect vaccination costs. Pet owners frequently incur additional expenses for veterinary visits and discussions, which raises the overall cost of vaccinations. Due to limited access to vaccinations in economically challenged areas, the high price of dog vaccines might impede market expansion.
Regional Trends:
The North American pet vaccine market is anticipated to register a major revenue share. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future, which is attributed to rising spending in scientific and technological endeavours for creating cutting-edge vaccinations for pets and increasing awareness of animal healthcare.
Due to strong regulatory backing and advancements in vaccination technology that prioritize safety and efficacy, this field is flourishing. Besides, Europe had a substantial share of the market because of strict laws protecting the health and well-being of pets.
Strong animal care pharmaceutical firms and rising demand for preventative healthcare goods, including vaccinations, drive the European industry. Furthermore, it is anticipated that government programs and laws intended to prevent zoonotic illnesses would increase demand for pet vaccinations in this area.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2981
Recent Developments:
• In September 2024, Bayer declared its firm had secured a unique permit for an innovative biology pesticide by signing a deal with AlphaBio Command, a UK-based company. The newly developed good is expected to be the initial for crops, such as grains and oilseed rape, to be made affordable. This new pesticide was found by AlphaBio, for which Bayer distributes FLiPPER, a successful bioinsecticide-acaricide. Its initial launch is scheduled to take place, assuming further investigation and authorization.
• In October 2024, Merck and Gilead Sciences, Inc. revealed the findings of the second section of the research program assessing a mixture of lenacapavir, a first-in-class HIV-1 infection capstone preventive and islatravir, an investigational amino acid transcription migration drug.
Segmentation of Pet Vaccine Market-
Pet Vaccine Market-By Animal Type
• Canine
• Feline
• Equine
Pet Vaccine Market-By Vaccine Type
• Modified/ Attenuated Live
• Inactivated (Killed)
• Other Vaccines
Pet Vaccine Market-By Mode of Administration
• Injectable Vaccines
• Intranasal Vaccines
• Others
Pet Vaccine Market-By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results