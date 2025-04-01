Circular Economy in the Beverage Industry Forecast to Grow at 6.8 Percent CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Due to Rising Adoption of Biodegradable and Edible Materials
Circular Economy in the Beverage Industry Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Material Type (Plastic (PET, rPET, biodegradable), Glass. Aluminum, Paper/Cardboard, Emerging Materials (biodegradable, edible)), Product Category (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Alcoholi
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Circular Economy in the Beverage Industry Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type (Plastic (PET, rPET, biodegradable), Glass, Aluminum, Paper/Cardboard, Emerging Materials (biodegradable, edible)), Product Category (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages, Juices and Non-Carbonated Drinks, Water, Coffee and Tea), Business Model (Product-as-a-Service, Product Life Extension, Resource Recovery and Upcycling, Sharing Models)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2034"
Circular Economy in the Beverage Market Size is predicted to grow at an 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Circular Economy in the Beverage Industry 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2978
The circular economy for the beverage sector is a sustainable approach that redesigns the way beverages are produced, consumed, and discarded through reducing waste and increasing resource reuse. In contrast to the linear "take-make-dispose" approach, it aims to keep materials in use, minimize pollution, and regenerate natural systems.
This strategy increases environmental sustainability and promotes economic value through increased efficiency and innovation. Soft drinks manufacturers are embracing circular behaviors including sustainable sourcing, recycling plastics (rPET), designing for refill or recyclable packaging, and transforming by-products into bioenergy or other beneficial materials.
The measures contribute to less environmental pressure, cost reduction, and catering to increasing demand for environmentally friendly products, preparing the industry for more resilience and long-term viability.
List of Prominent Players in the Circular Economy in the Beverage Industry:
• The Coca-Cola Company
• PepsiCo
• AB InBev
• Heineken
• Carlsberg
• Diageo
• Suntory Holdings
• Nestlé (Nestlé Waters)
• Keurig Dr Pepper
• Unilever
• Danone
• Asahi Group Holdings
• Loop (TerraCycle)
• Notpla
• Reborn
• Blue Ocean Closures
• Toast Ale
• Rubies in the Rubble
• In The Welsh Wind
• Mimica
Circular Economy in the Beverage Industry Report Scope:
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD XX Mn
Market Size Value In 2034 USD XX Mn
Growth rate CAGR CAGR of XX% from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered By Material Type, Product Category, Business Model
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-04
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Some of the key drivers of adopting a circular economy in the beverage sector are increased consumer demand and awareness of sustainable products, which have forced companies to utilize recyclable packaging and minimize waste. Regulatory pressure is also one of the major drivers, as governments are making stricter regulations around plastic waste, single-use prohibition, and recycling targets, compelling the industry towards circularity.
In addition, circular models reduce costs by reusing material, minimizing wastage management costs, and enhancing the efficiency of resources. Climate concerns, for example, reducing carbon emissions, water consumption, and pollution, also compel organizations to implement sustainable sourcing, renewable power, and green packaging solutions.
Challenges:
The beverage industry's circular economy is challenged by several important issues, such as a lack of recycling infrastructure in most areas, which makes material recovery less effective. Excessive initial investments in sustainable technologies and packaging are also deterrents, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. The multiplicity of stakeholders in supply chains also complicates coordination and standardization of circular activities, thus hindering their large-scale adoption.
Regional Trends:
Europe is a leader in circular economy action in the beverage sector through innovation, cooperation, and robust regulation. It encourages recyclable and refillable packaging, bio-based products, and industrial symbiosis to enhance resource efficiency. EU-backed circular economy hotspots bring companies, governments, and researchers together to scale solutions and create circular value chains.
These actions fit into wider environmental objectives such as zero pollution and biodiversity conservation. Stringent rules like the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and ubiquity of Deposit Return Schemes (DRS) facilitate top recycling rates coupled with decreased usage of single-use plastics, literally closing material loops.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2978
Recent Developments:
• In May 2023, PepsiCo opened a €300 million plant in Poland, its greenest in Europe, powered by solar energy and circular systems. It featured water-saving technologies and converted potato peelings into biogas and fertilizer. The plant marked a major step in reducing PepsiCo’s environmental footprint and supporting sustainable farming.
• In Nov 2023, Diageo partnered with EcoSpirits to roll out circular packaging in 18 markets, using reusable EcoTotes for Gordon’s, Captain Morgan, and Smirnoff. The move reduced single-use packaging and advanced sustainable distribution in the spirits industry.
Segmentation of Trusted Platform Module Market-
By Material Type:
• Plastic (PET, rPET, biodegradable)
• Glass
• Aluminum
• Paper/Cardboard
• Emerging Materials (biodegradable, edible)
By Product Category:
• Carbonated Soft Drinks
• Alcoholic Beverages
• Juices and Non-Carbonated Drinks
• Water
• Coffee and Tea
By Business Model:
• Product-as-a-Service
• Product Life Extension
• Resource Recovery and Upcycling
• Sharing Models
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Circular Economy in the Beverage Market Size is predicted to grow at an 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Circular Economy in the Beverage Industry 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2978
The circular economy for the beverage sector is a sustainable approach that redesigns the way beverages are produced, consumed, and discarded through reducing waste and increasing resource reuse. In contrast to the linear "take-make-dispose" approach, it aims to keep materials in use, minimize pollution, and regenerate natural systems.
This strategy increases environmental sustainability and promotes economic value through increased efficiency and innovation. Soft drinks manufacturers are embracing circular behaviors including sustainable sourcing, recycling plastics (rPET), designing for refill or recyclable packaging, and transforming by-products into bioenergy or other beneficial materials.
The measures contribute to less environmental pressure, cost reduction, and catering to increasing demand for environmentally friendly products, preparing the industry for more resilience and long-term viability.
List of Prominent Players in the Circular Economy in the Beverage Industry:
• The Coca-Cola Company
• PepsiCo
• AB InBev
• Heineken
• Carlsberg
• Diageo
• Suntory Holdings
• Nestlé (Nestlé Waters)
• Keurig Dr Pepper
• Unilever
• Danone
• Asahi Group Holdings
• Loop (TerraCycle)
• Notpla
• Reborn
• Blue Ocean Closures
• Toast Ale
• Rubies in the Rubble
• In The Welsh Wind
• Mimica
Circular Economy in the Beverage Industry Report Scope:
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD XX Mn
Market Size Value In 2034 USD XX Mn
Growth rate CAGR CAGR of XX% from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered By Material Type, Product Category, Business Model
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-04
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Some of the key drivers of adopting a circular economy in the beverage sector are increased consumer demand and awareness of sustainable products, which have forced companies to utilize recyclable packaging and minimize waste. Regulatory pressure is also one of the major drivers, as governments are making stricter regulations around plastic waste, single-use prohibition, and recycling targets, compelling the industry towards circularity.
In addition, circular models reduce costs by reusing material, minimizing wastage management costs, and enhancing the efficiency of resources. Climate concerns, for example, reducing carbon emissions, water consumption, and pollution, also compel organizations to implement sustainable sourcing, renewable power, and green packaging solutions.
Challenges:
The beverage industry's circular economy is challenged by several important issues, such as a lack of recycling infrastructure in most areas, which makes material recovery less effective. Excessive initial investments in sustainable technologies and packaging are also deterrents, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. The multiplicity of stakeholders in supply chains also complicates coordination and standardization of circular activities, thus hindering their large-scale adoption.
Regional Trends:
Europe is a leader in circular economy action in the beverage sector through innovation, cooperation, and robust regulation. It encourages recyclable and refillable packaging, bio-based products, and industrial symbiosis to enhance resource efficiency. EU-backed circular economy hotspots bring companies, governments, and researchers together to scale solutions and create circular value chains.
These actions fit into wider environmental objectives such as zero pollution and biodiversity conservation. Stringent rules like the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and ubiquity of Deposit Return Schemes (DRS) facilitate top recycling rates coupled with decreased usage of single-use plastics, literally closing material loops.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2978
Recent Developments:
• In May 2023, PepsiCo opened a €300 million plant in Poland, its greenest in Europe, powered by solar energy and circular systems. It featured water-saving technologies and converted potato peelings into biogas and fertilizer. The plant marked a major step in reducing PepsiCo’s environmental footprint and supporting sustainable farming.
• In Nov 2023, Diageo partnered with EcoSpirits to roll out circular packaging in 18 markets, using reusable EcoTotes for Gordon’s, Captain Morgan, and Smirnoff. The move reduced single-use packaging and advanced sustainable distribution in the spirits industry.
Segmentation of Trusted Platform Module Market-
By Material Type:
• Plastic (PET, rPET, biodegradable)
• Glass
• Aluminum
• Paper/Cardboard
• Emerging Materials (biodegradable, edible)
By Product Category:
• Carbonated Soft Drinks
• Alcoholic Beverages
• Juices and Non-Carbonated Drinks
• Water
• Coffee and Tea
By Business Model:
• Product-as-a-Service
• Product Life Extension
• Resource Recovery and Upcycling
• Sharing Models
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results