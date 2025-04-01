Novel Ingredients in Infant Formula Market Growth Trends and Future Forecast Highlighting HMOs MFGM and Plant-Based Bioactives from 2024 to 2034
Novel Ingredients in Infant Formula Market, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Ingredient Type (Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs), Milk Fat Globule Membrane (MFGM), Synthetic/Bioengineered Proteins, Next-Gen Probiotics, Plant-Based Bioactives, Glycomacro
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Novel Ingredients in Infant Formula Market"-, By Product Type (Plant-Based Milk, Plant-Based Juices, RTD Tea & Coffee, Others), By Source (Nuts, Grains, Legumes, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and Global Forecasts, 2024-2034 And Segment Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
Novel Ingredients in Infant Formula Market Size is predicted to grow at 8.7% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Novel Ingredients in Infant Formula Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
The term "novel ingredients" in infant formula refers to components that exceed the standard nutrients, including protein, fat, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. These innovative substances are added to more closely replicate the composition and potential health benefits of human breast milk.
One such ingredient is the Milk Fat Globule Membrane (MFGM), a complex three-layered membrane that surrounds fat droplets in breast milk. MFGM contains a variety of bioactive components, including phospholipids, proteins such as lactoferrin and osteopontin, and cholesterol. Emerging research suggests that these components may play essential roles in supporting brain development, cognitive function, and immune health in infants.
Thanks to advancements in extraction technology, MFGM can now be isolated and preserved for inclusion in infant formula. Additionally, novel prebiotics non-digestible food components that selectively stimulate the growth and activity of beneficial gut bacteria are being added to formulas. Examples include galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) and fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS), which help promote a healthy gut microbiome and enhance overall infant well-being.
There is a growing demand for infant formulas enriched with functional ingredients that support key areas of development such as immunity, digestion, and cognitive function. This trend is especially prominent in the specialty formula segment, which is tailored to meet the unique health needs of certain infants.
The incorporation of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics is becoming increasingly common, as these components play a vital role in fostering a healthy gut microbiome and strengthening the immune system. At the same time, advancements in biotechnology have made it possible to produce novel ingredients like human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) and milk fat globule membrane (MFGM), which closely resemble critical components of human breast milk. These innovations are significantly enhancing the nutritional value and functionality of modern infant formulas.
List of Prominent Players in the Novel Ingredients in Infant Formula Market:
• DSM
• FrieslandCampina
• Novonesis (Chr. Hansen + Novozymes)
• DuPont (IFF Nutrition)
• BASF
• AAK
• Glycosyn
• Inbiose
• Kyowa Hakko
• Nestlé
• Danone (Nutricia)
• Abbott Nutrition
• Reckitt (Mead Johnson)
• Arla Foods
• Fonterra
• Helaina
• Biomilq
• 108LABS
• Turtletree Labs
• Else Nutrition
• ByHeart
• Sprout Organic
• Conagen
• Nature’s One
• Bactolife
• Evonik
• Glycotope
Novel Ingredients in Infant Formula Market Report Scope
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD XXX Mn
Revenue Forecast In 2034 USD XXX Mn
Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of XX % from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2024 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2024-2034
Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered By Ingredient Type, Application, Source
Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; South East Asia
Competitive Landscape DSM, FrieslandCampina, Novonesis (Chr. Hansen + Novozymes), DuPont (IFF Nutrition), BASF, AAK, Glycosyn, Inbiose, Kyowa, Hakko, Nestlé, Danone (Nutricia), Abbott Nutrition, Reckitt (Mead Johnson), Arla Foods, Fonterra, Helaina, Biomilq, 108LABS, Turtletree Labs, Else Nutrition, ByHeart, Sprout, Organic, Conagen, Nature’s One, Bactolife, Evonik, Glycotope
Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report and modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape.
Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The growing emphasis on infant health and nutrition is a key driver of the novel ingredients in the infant formula market. Consumers, nowadays are more health-conscious and informed, demanding high-quality formulas enriched with ingredients like HMOs, MFGM, and bioengineered proteins that promote immunity, digestion, and cognitive development.
Additionally, the rising prevalence of food allergies, digestive issues, and metabolic disorders among infants has accelerated the demand for specialized and hypoallergenic formulas incorporating novel ingredients. As premium and specialty formulas gain popularity, manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to deliver products that meet evolving nutritional needs and consumer expectations.
Challenges:
One of the primary obstacles is the complex and lengthy regulatory approval process, as novel ingredients must meet rigorous safety and efficacy standards before being introduced into infant products. High research and development costs, along with the need for specialized manufacturing technologies
Regional Trends:
Asia-Pacific dominates the infant formula market. This leadership is driven by factors such as high birth rates, urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes. Notably, China's market has expanded due to an improved retail landscape and the relaxation of the one-child policy. However, declining birth rates and an aging population in China are prompting dairy producers to diversify their product lines to include adult nutrition products.
However, North America holds a significant portion of the infant formula ingredients market. The region benefits from supportive government initiatives and a strong emphasis on infant nutrition. The market is characterized by a demand for organic and clean-label products, reflecting consumer preferences for high-quality and transparent ingredient sourcing.
Recent Developments:
• In April 2025, DSM-Firmenich received approval from the FSSAI to use GLYCARE 2FL, a human milk oligosaccharide, in early-life nutrition products in India. This comes after the European Commission recently approved dsm-firmenich's HMO ingredient, LNFP-I. The company also just introduced Dry Vit A Palmitate, an early-life nutraceutical intended to treat vitamin A deficiency. Infants can now use the component 2'-O-Fucosyllactose (2'-FL), with a daily maximum suggested intake of 1.2 grams per liter of formula.
• In Oct 2024, dsm-firmenich, Launched Dry Vit A Palmitate for Early Life Nutrition, a ground-breaking clean-label solution created to improve the nutritional value of newborn formulae without the stability problems associated with conventional vitamin A components, was announced by leaders in health, nutrition, and beauty.
• In Sep 2023, Danone, the head of Danone's early life nutrition division and vice president announced a new newborn formula in China that contains milk droplets that closely resemble the structure of mothers' milk, according to Growth Asia.
Segmentation of Novel Ingredients in Infant Formula Market.
Global Novel Ingredients in Infant Formula Market - By Ingredient Type
• Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs)
• Milk Fat Globule Membrane (MFGM)
• Synthetic/Bioengineered Proteins
• Next-Gen Probiotics
• Plant-Based Bioactives
• Glycomacropeptides (GMPs)
• Exosomes and MicroRNAs
Global Novel Ingredients in Infant Formula Market – By Application
• Standard Infant Formula
• Follow-On Formula
• Specialty Formula
• Growing-Up Milk
Global Novel Ingredients in Infant Formula Market – By Source
• Bioengineered
• Plant-Based
• Animal-Derived
Global Novel Ingredients in Infant Formula Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
