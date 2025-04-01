AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics Market Transforming the Drug Discovery Process with Advanced Computational Models
AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Distribution by Technologies and Processes (RNA Design and Sequence Optimization, RNA Delivery Systems, RNA Sequencing and Data Analysis, Target Identifica
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global AI ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technologies and Processes (RNA Design and Sequence Optimization, RNA Delivery Systems, RNA Sequencing and Data Analysis, Target Identification and Validation, Preclinical and Clinical Development Tools, Hardware and Infrastructure Support), Product (Vaccines, Drugs), Type (mRNA Therapeutics, RNA Interference (RNAi) Therapeutics, Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Therapeutics, Other Therapeutics), End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Healthcare Providers (Emerging))- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2034"
Global AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics Market Size is predicted to develop at an 26.8% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2974
Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and computational tools are reshaping RNA research and therapeutics by enabling scientists to better understand the complexities of RNA biology and speed up the development of RNA-driven treatments. RNA plays diverse roles in cellular function, and AI/ML technologies are unlocking new insights into its structure, function, and interactions.
These tools analyze large datasets to predict RNA structures, identify disease-relevant targets, optimize sequences, and design therapeutics such as mRNA vaccines, siRNAs, and ASOs. Computational platforms—including algorithms, software, databases—automate and streamline data analysis, drug design, and therapeutic optimization.
Applications span RNA structure prediction, target identification using graph-based models like Random Walk Diffusions, and drug development via platforms like TREAT. Additionally, AI/ML enhances RNA sequencing analysis and supports precision medicine through biomarker discovery and personalized therapy design. By addressing challenges like data complexity and limited structural information, these technologies are driving innovation in RNA-targeted therapies across a broad spectrum of diseases.
List of Prominent Players in the AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics Market:
• Deep Genomics
• Insilico Medicine
• Atomwise
• Schrödinger
• Generate Biomedicines
• e-therapeutics
• NVIDIA
• Illumina
• Relation Therapeutics
• BenevolentAI
• Fluence Technologies
• Satija Lab
AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD XX Mn
Market Size Value In 2034 USD XX Mn
Growth rate CAGR CAGR of XX% from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered By Technologies and Processes, Product, Type, End-User
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-04
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The use of AI/ML and computational technologies in RNA therapeutics and research is driven by developments in RNA technologies, the explosion of sequencing information, and the imperative for expedited, inexpensive drug discovery. They allow for rapid target identification, improve RNA therapeutics such as mRNA vaccines and siRNAs, and facilitate personalized medicine using patient-specific data analysis.
As RNA drugs continue to widen their scope towards treating complex diseases, enhanced AI algorithms and co-option with orthogonal technologies are upgrading research potential. Increased investments and partnerships across industry and academia continue to fuel further innovation in this fast-paced discipline.
Challenges:
Despite their promise and inconsistent experimental data hinder model training and accuracy. The intrinsic complexity of RNA biology, with its immense structural and functional diversity, makes it challenging to trace sequence-function relationships and prevent error propagation in multi-step analysis. Furthermore, modeling successful delivery of RNA therapeutics continues to be challenging owing to issues such as molecular instability, bulkiness, and barriers to cellular uptake.
Regional Trends:
North America is at the forefront of AI/ML integration in RNA therapeutics, fueled by the presence of large pharma players such as Pfizer and Moderna, biotech pioneers like Alnylam and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and an increasing number of AI-driven startups.
The region enjoys a supportive regulatory environment, with the FDA embracing RNA-based treatments and providing accelerated pathways such as Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations. Also, North America's advanced R&D infrastructure—consisting of leading-edge labs, state-of-the-art sequencing technologies, and high-performance computing capabilities—is yet another factor that facilitates the effective application of AI/ML in RNA research and drug development.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2974
Recent Developments:
• In July 2024, Schrödinger launched an initiative to enhance early toxicology prediction in drug discovery using its physics-based platform and NVIDIA’s AI, aiming to reduce safety-related failures and speed up development—aligning with the FDA’s Predictive Toxicology Roadmap.
• In Sep 2023, Deep Genomics unveiled its AI foundation model, BigRNA, through a new manuscript highlighting its ability to predict tissue-specific RNA regulation, protein/microRNA binding sites, and therapeutic effects. Unlike task-specific tools, BigRNA enables broad biological discovery and identification of novel RNA therapeutics, marking a significant advance in AI-driven drug development.
Segmentation of Trusted Platform Module Market-
By Technologies and Processes:
• RNA Design and Sequence Optimization
• RNA Delivery Systems
• RNA Sequencing and Data Analysis
• Target Identification and Validation
• Preclinical and Clinical Development Tools
• Hardware and Infrastructure Support
By Product:
• Vaccines
• Drugs
By Type:
• mRNA Therapeutics
• RNA Interference (RNAi) Therapeutics
• Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Therapeutics
• Other Therapeutics
By End-User:
• Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
• Academic and Research Institutions
• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
• Healthcare Providers (Emerging)
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
View Overview Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/aiml-and-computational-tools-in-rna-research-and-therapeutics-market/2974
Why should buy this report:
To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics market
To receive industry overview and future trends of global AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics market
To analyze the AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics market drivers and challenges
To get information on the AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2034
Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics industry
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact US:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Tel.: +1 718 593 4405
Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com
Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ
Global AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics Market Size is predicted to develop at an 26.8% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2974
Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and computational tools are reshaping RNA research and therapeutics by enabling scientists to better understand the complexities of RNA biology and speed up the development of RNA-driven treatments. RNA plays diverse roles in cellular function, and AI/ML technologies are unlocking new insights into its structure, function, and interactions.
These tools analyze large datasets to predict RNA structures, identify disease-relevant targets, optimize sequences, and design therapeutics such as mRNA vaccines, siRNAs, and ASOs. Computational platforms—including algorithms, software, databases—automate and streamline data analysis, drug design, and therapeutic optimization.
Applications span RNA structure prediction, target identification using graph-based models like Random Walk Diffusions, and drug development via platforms like TREAT. Additionally, AI/ML enhances RNA sequencing analysis and supports precision medicine through biomarker discovery and personalized therapy design. By addressing challenges like data complexity and limited structural information, these technologies are driving innovation in RNA-targeted therapies across a broad spectrum of diseases.
List of Prominent Players in the AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics Market:
• Deep Genomics
• Insilico Medicine
• Atomwise
• Schrödinger
• Generate Biomedicines
• e-therapeutics
• NVIDIA
• Illumina
• Relation Therapeutics
• BenevolentAI
• Fluence Technologies
• Satija Lab
AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD XX Mn
Market Size Value In 2034 USD XX Mn
Growth rate CAGR CAGR of XX% from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered By Technologies and Processes, Product, Type, End-User
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-04
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The use of AI/ML and computational technologies in RNA therapeutics and research is driven by developments in RNA technologies, the explosion of sequencing information, and the imperative for expedited, inexpensive drug discovery. They allow for rapid target identification, improve RNA therapeutics such as mRNA vaccines and siRNAs, and facilitate personalized medicine using patient-specific data analysis.
As RNA drugs continue to widen their scope towards treating complex diseases, enhanced AI algorithms and co-option with orthogonal technologies are upgrading research potential. Increased investments and partnerships across industry and academia continue to fuel further innovation in this fast-paced discipline.
Challenges:
Despite their promise and inconsistent experimental data hinder model training and accuracy. The intrinsic complexity of RNA biology, with its immense structural and functional diversity, makes it challenging to trace sequence-function relationships and prevent error propagation in multi-step analysis. Furthermore, modeling successful delivery of RNA therapeutics continues to be challenging owing to issues such as molecular instability, bulkiness, and barriers to cellular uptake.
Regional Trends:
North America is at the forefront of AI/ML integration in RNA therapeutics, fueled by the presence of large pharma players such as Pfizer and Moderna, biotech pioneers like Alnylam and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and an increasing number of AI-driven startups.
The region enjoys a supportive regulatory environment, with the FDA embracing RNA-based treatments and providing accelerated pathways such as Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations. Also, North America's advanced R&D infrastructure—consisting of leading-edge labs, state-of-the-art sequencing technologies, and high-performance computing capabilities—is yet another factor that facilitates the effective application of AI/ML in RNA research and drug development.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2974
Recent Developments:
• In July 2024, Schrödinger launched an initiative to enhance early toxicology prediction in drug discovery using its physics-based platform and NVIDIA’s AI, aiming to reduce safety-related failures and speed up development—aligning with the FDA’s Predictive Toxicology Roadmap.
• In Sep 2023, Deep Genomics unveiled its AI foundation model, BigRNA, through a new manuscript highlighting its ability to predict tissue-specific RNA regulation, protein/microRNA binding sites, and therapeutic effects. Unlike task-specific tools, BigRNA enables broad biological discovery and identification of novel RNA therapeutics, marking a significant advance in AI-driven drug development.
Segmentation of Trusted Platform Module Market-
By Technologies and Processes:
• RNA Design and Sequence Optimization
• RNA Delivery Systems
• RNA Sequencing and Data Analysis
• Target Identification and Validation
• Preclinical and Clinical Development Tools
• Hardware and Infrastructure Support
By Product:
• Vaccines
• Drugs
By Type:
• mRNA Therapeutics
• RNA Interference (RNAi) Therapeutics
• Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Therapeutics
• Other Therapeutics
By End-User:
• Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
• Academic and Research Institutions
• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
• Healthcare Providers (Emerging)
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
View Overview Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/aiml-and-computational-tools-in-rna-research-and-therapeutics-market/2974
Why should buy this report:
To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics market
To receive industry overview and future trends of global AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics market
To analyze the AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics market drivers and challenges
To get information on the AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2034
Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics industry
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact US:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Tel.: +1 718 593 4405
Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com
Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results