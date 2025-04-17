Oral Probiotics Supplements Market is expected to reach US$ 376.4 million by 2031
Oral Probiotics Supplements Market is growing with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2025 ) Global Oral Probiotics Supplements Market reached US$ 226.9 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 376.4 million by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Growing Consumer Shift Toward Natural Oral Healthcare
Increased awareness about oral health and the benefits of preventive dental care is driving consumers away from traditional healthcare products that contain chemicals and synthetic additives. Many are now seeking natural, preventive healthcare solutions that align with a more holistic lifestyle.
Probiotics have emerged as a popular natural alternative in oral care.
These beneficial bacteria help maintain a healthy balance of microorganisms in the mouth. By inhibiting the growth of cavity-causing bacteria, supporting gum health through reduced inflammation, and controlling odor-causing bacteria to combat bad breath, probiotic-based products offer a chemical-free approach to achieving optimal oral health.
Market Segments
• By Type (Tablet, Powders, Mouthwash, Others)
• By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Dental Clinics, E-commerce)
• By Application (Other Dental Caries Prevention, Gum Disease Management, Bad Breath Control, Orthodontic Care)
• By End-User (Human, Pet)
Market Regional Share
North America’s Prominent Role in the Oral Probiotics Market
North America commands a dominant position in the global oral probiotics supplements market, fueled by heightened health awareness among consumers who recognize the importance of both oral and overall wellness. People in this region are increasingly choosing products that deliver tangible health benefits, with many incorporating natural supplements like probiotics to enhance their well-being.
A 2021 survey conducted by the International Food Information Council revealed that 51% of Americans include probiotics in their diets for gut health, 33% use them to support immune function, 38% integrate them for overall health and wellness, and 13% reported using probiotics to bolster emotional well-being. This broad acceptance and usage have significantly contributed to the expansion of the market.
Moreover, North America leads in research and development within the probiotics industry. Investments in advancing probiotic strains, refining formulation technologies, and conducting clinical studies to validate the benefits of oral probiotics are driving innovation and solidifying the region’s role in setting industry standards and expanding the market further.
Market Key Players
Key players are BioGaia UK Limited, Life Extension, Hyperbiotics, Oragenics, Inc., Lallemand Inc., Unique Biotech, Naturewise, Biocidin Botanicals, NOW Foods and Mars Wellness.
Recent Developments
• In May 2023, Roquette introduced PEARLITOL ProTec, a novel excipient aimed at enhancing probiotic supplements in the health and nutrition market. This plant-based blend combines mannitol and maize starch to protect moisture-sensitive active ingredients like probiotics, ensuring longer shelf life, improved consistency, and more consumer-friendly dosage formats.
• IN November 2020, Chr. Hansen launched probiotic lozenges for dental health. These probiotic lozenges can be used by both adults and children from the age of 3, in addition to the regular oral hygiene routine.
