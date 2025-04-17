Probiotics in Animal Feed Market is expected to reach US$ 10.21 billion by 2031
Probiotics in Animal Feed Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.12% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2025 ) Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market reached US$ 4.72 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 10.21 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 10.12% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Innovative Product Launches in the Probiotic Market
Major industry players are actively driving the market forward by introducing innovative products that cater to the growing demand for probiotics across various animal feeds.
For example, in July 2022, Kemin Industries a global leader in ingredient manufacturing launched ENTEROSURE, a next-generation probiotic solution designed to lower the risk of intestinal diseases in poultry and livestock. This new product exemplifies the continuous drive for advanced solutions to improve animal health.
Similarly, in August 2021, Chr. Hansen, a renowned global bioscience company, expanded its pet probiotic offerings with the introduction of a science-based product line. Their portfolio includes three live probiotics Pet-Prostart, Pet-Proessentials, and Pet-Provital specifically formulated for pets. Such advancements underscore the significant role of new technology in feed production, which not only broadens product variety but also enhances market penetration.
Additionally, the use of cutting-edge technology is further highlighted by the collaboration between Austrianova and ProAgni. In August 2023, the companies announced a joint effort to develop and commercialize shelf-stable probiotic additives using Bac-in-a-Box technology. Primarily targeted for cattle feed and other farm animals, this innovative approach is expected to contribute to healthier livestock, reduce methane emissions, and lower the reliance on antibiotics.
Market Segmented
• By Source (Bacteria, Yeast, Fungi)
• By Form (Dry, Liquid)
• By Function (Nutrition, Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Productivity)
• By Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, Pets, Others)
• By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Asia-Pacific as a Probiotic Feed Powerhouse
The Asia-Pacific region leads the global animal feed probiotics market, largely driven by a rapidly expanding livestock population in countries like China and India. The growing numbers of poultry, cattle, and other livestock in these regions are intensifying the need for specialized animal feed that promotes gut health and boosts overall animal performance.
In India, the 20th Livestock Census reported a total of 536.76 million animals, marking a 4.8% increase since the previous census in 2012. Of this total, approximately 95.78% (514.11 million) are found in rural areas, while the remaining 4.22% (22.65 million) reside in urban settings.
In parallel, USDA forecasts for 2024 indicate that China will see swine production reach 695 million heads, accompanied by pork production estimated at 55.95 million metric tons and calf production at 55.5 million heads. These robust figures highlight a burgeoning demand for effective feed solutions including probiotics that can enhance livestock health and performance amid rapid growth.
Key Market Players
Key players are Chr. Hansen A/S, DSM, Evonik Industries AG, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Kerry Group plc, Novozymes A/S, Phileo by Lesaffre, Lallemand Inc., Suguna Foods Private Limited and Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
Recent Developments
• In October 2023, Lallemand Animal Nutrition introduced LALPROBIOME, a new platform of innovative microbial solutions tailored for pets. The company's offerings include a broad range of yeast and bacteria-based solutions including prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics and antioxidants for pet well-being.
• In February 2020, NCIMB launched a new package of services to support manufacturers of probiotic products and feed additives in assessing the suitability of candidate strains. NCIMB offered a new solution to pick the best probiotic strains for animal feed, meeting EU safety guidelines.
