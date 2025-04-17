Pet Probiotics Market is expected to reach US$ 7,100 million by 2031
Pet Probiotics Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2025 ) Global Pet Probiotics Market reached US$ 4,400 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 7,100 million by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Global Regulatory Discrepancies
Differences in international regulations for pet prebiotics pose significant market challenges. Countries employ unique approval processes that often lead to delays, increased costs, and consumer confusion. In some regions, guidelines for pet prebiotics are well-defined, whereas in others, these products are categorized as food additives or supplements, complicating the approval process. Such regulatory disparities not only restrict product availability but also drive up compliance costs for manufacturers aiming to enter international markets.
Additionally, these regulatory variations impede global trade by requiring companies to adhere to diverse safety, labeling, and ingredient standards. Consequently, the market experiences irregular product distribution, escalated development expenses, and a lack of harmonization, all of which hinder growth opportunities and reduce global access to effective pet prebiotic products.
Market Segmented
• By Livestock (Cattle, Swine, Aquaculture, Pet, Equine, Others)
• By Form (Dry, Liquid, Capsules, Others)
• By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America's Leading Role in the Pet Probiotics Market
North America leads the global pet probiotics market, buoyed by a surge in pet ownership, particularly across the United States and Canada. The 2024 APPA National Pet Owners Survey highlights that 82 million US households are pet owners, representing a substantial consumer base eager for products that enhance their pets' health and vitality. As pets increasingly become regarded as integral family members, the demand for supplements that promote digestive health, immune strength, and overall well-being continues to rise.
Moreover, the region benefits from a well-established pet care industry characterized by a robust presence of top pet supplement manufacturers. This strong market infrastructure not only ensures a diverse array of probiotic products but also reinforces growing consumer awareness about their health benefits. Together, these factors solidify North America's position as the global leader in pet probiotics, driving innovation and accessibility in the industry.
Key Market Players
Key players are Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, Mars, Incorporated, Zesty Paws LLC, NOW Health Group, Inc., INLIFE Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Fera Pets, CYMBIOTIKA LLC, Companions Choice, PetLab Co. Inc., and Open Farm Inc.
Recent Developments
• In October 2024, Clasado Biosciences launched Bimuno Pet, a prebiotic solution designed specifically to support digestive health in pets. This product targets enhancing the gut microbiome to promote overall well-being.
• In October 2024, Lallemand Animal Nutrition introduced its LALPROBIOME platform. This platform offers a variety of yeast and bacteria-based solutions, including prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics, and antioxidants, aimed at improving digestive health, immunity, and cognitive function in pets.
