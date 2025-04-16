Global Cryogenic Equipment Market is projected to reach the value of $12.63 Billion by 2030
Cryogenic Equipment Market Research Report - Segmentation by Equipment (Pumps & Vaporizers, Tanks, Vacuum Jacketed Piping, Valves, Others); Cryogen (Argon, Liquefied Natural Gas, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Others); Application (Processing, Storage, Transportation
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2025 ) In 2024, the Cryogenic Equipment market was valued at $ 9.66 Billion, and is projected to reach a market size of $ 12.63 Billion by 2030. Over the forecast period of 2025-2030, market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%.
The cryogenic equipment market has been experiencing substantial shifts and changes as it adapts to evolving global demands and unexpected market dynamics. A key long-term driver for this market has been the growing demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As countries seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and switch to cleaner energy sources, LNG has emerged as an alternative to coal and oil. LNG’s low carbon footprint makes it a popular choice in energy production, and cryogenic equipment plays a crucial role in its storage and transportation at extremely low temperatures. As demand for LNG continues to rise across multiple regions, the cryogenic equipment market is positioned for long-term growth.
The COVID-19 pandemic introduced a series of challenges for the cryogenic equipment market, especially during the initial phases when supply chains faced severe disruptions. Due to strict lockdowns, travel restrictions, and closed manufacturing facilities, the production and distribution of cryogenic equipment slowed. In particular, industries like oil and gas, which are key consumers of cryogenic equipment, experienced setbacks. However, the pandemic also underscored the importance of cryogenic equipment for healthcare applications. For instance, cryogenic storage units became crucial for preserving COVID-19 vaccines, which required extremely low temperatures. This shift helped stabilize demand in certain sectors, showing the market's resilience even during difficult times.
In the short term, a key market driver for cryogenic equipment is the increasing need for cold storage in the healthcare and biomedical fields. From vaccines and biologics to medical samples and tissue preservation, healthcare institutions rely heavily on cryogenic solutions to store items at low temperatures. With advancements in medical technology and the rise of personalized medicine, the need for cryogenic storage facilities has surged. As this demand grows, companies within the cryogenic equipment market are focused on developing more efficient and reliable storage systems to cater to these needs.
An opportunity that has arisen in the cryogenic equipment market is the growing focus on renewable energy. With global efforts directed toward reducing carbon emissions, industries are now exploring hydrogen as a sustainable fuel source. Since hydrogen must be stored and transported in liquid form at cryogenic temperatures, there is a pressing need for specialized equipment. This demand opens up opportunities for cryogenic equipment manufacturers to innovate and create storage and transport solutions specifically tailored to hydrogen. As a result, companies in the cryogenic equipment market are strategically positioning themselves to meet this new energy demand and support the transition to greener energy sources.
A noteworthy trend in the cryogenic equipment industry is the rapid advancement in materials technology. As cryogenic equipment must withstand extremely low temperatures, materials used in this field are being optimized to ensure durability and efficiency. Innovations in cryogenic insulation and advanced materials like stainless steel alloys are enhancing the performance and lifespan of cryogenic storage tanks and pipes. These materials improve the thermal insulation properties, reducing energy loss and operational costs. This trend towards better materials is expected to make cryogenic equipment more efficient and reliable, which, in turn, benefits industries dependent on this technology.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global Cryogenic Equipment Market Treatment market segmentation includes:
By Equipment: Pumps & Vaporizers, Tanks, Vacuum Jacketed Piping, Valves, Others
In the global cryogenic equipment market, several segments stand out for their substantial and rapid growth rates. Within equipment types, tanks held the largest share in 2022 due to their essential role in storing gases for various industrial processes. These tanks provide superior insulation, durability, and require minimal maintenance, making them highly valuable for cryogenics, such as oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen storage. However, the pumps and vaporizers segment is expected to grow the fastest, driven by increasing demand in industries like healthcare, oil and gas, and energy..
By Cryogen: Argon, Liquefied Natural Gas, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Others
For cryogen types, liquefied natural gas (LNG) led the market in 2022, with its adoption as a cleaner energy source across power generation, transportation, and industrial applications. LNG’s environmental benefits and cost-effectiveness contribute significantly to this growth. Meanwhile, nitrogen is anticipated to expand the fastest, thanks to its diverse applications in food preservation, healthcare for biological sample storage, and electronics manufacturing..
By Application: Processing, Storage, Transportation & Distribution, Others.
In application-based segmentation, storage dominated in 2022 due to cryogenic tanks used across multiple sectors, such as healthcare and oil and gas. The transportation and distribution segment is, however, expected to grow at the highest rate, reflecting the rising demand for portable cryogenic equipment in food and healthcare for fluid transport.
Regional Analysis:
Asia-Pacific led the regional market share due to high demand in food and beverage, chemical, and metallurgy sectors, while Europe is expected to grow the fastest due to increasing cryogenic applications in healthcare, food preservation, and LNG storage..
Latest Industry Developments:
1. Expanding Product Portfolios and Customization Options: Companies are diversifying their product offerings to cater to a broad range of industrial applications and specific customer requirements. This includes developing highly customized cryogenic tanks, pumps, and storage solutions tailored to the needs of the healthcare, energy, and food & beverage industries. By enhancing customization and performance features, companies are appealing to customers seeking specialized solutions in sectors with unique temperature and storage demands.
2. Strengthening Collaborative Partnerships and Mergers: There’s a strong trend toward strategic alliances, collaborations, and mergers within the industry to accelerate R&D, improve technological capabilities, and expand regional presence. Partnerships between cryogenic equipment manufacturers and gas suppliers, as well as mergers with industrial gas companies, are supporting advancements in cryogenic storage and distribution technology, boosting the availability of cryogenic products globally.
3. Investment in Smart Technologies and Digital Integration: To stay competitive, companies are investing in digital technologies such as IoT and AI to monitor, optimize, and automate cryogenic equipment performance. Smart cryogenic systems are increasingly being deployed to ensure real-time data tracking, predictive maintenance, and efficient temperature regulation, thus enhancing operational efficiency and reducing downtime for end users across industries.
