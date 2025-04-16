Probiotics Market is expected to reach USD 108.0 billion by 2031
Probiotics Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2025 ) Global Probiotics Market reached USD 62.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 108.0 billion by 2031 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Rising Use of Probiotics in Personal Care and Cosmetics Drives Market Expansion
The personal care and cosmetic industries are increasingly incorporating probiotics into products aimed at oral, skin, and intimate care. Skincare, in particular, has become a primary focus, with many companies developing probiotic-infused products that claim to balance the skin microbiome, strengthen the skin barrier, and enhance overall skin appearance. While a few brands are also exploring applications in deodorants and hair care, skincare remains the dominant area of innovation.
Growing scientific research supports the use of specific probiotic strains for skin health. These strains have been linked to benefits such as pH regulation, reduced oxidative stress, protection against photoaging, and improved skin barrier function key elements in anti-aging formulations.
However, due to safety standards, probiotic content in cosmetic products must remain low typically under 500 CFU/g for eye-area products and 1,000 CFU/g for others. As the industry evolves, consistency in labeling and a stronger foundation of scientific validation will be crucial for maintaining consumer trust and supporting long-term growth in this emerging segment.
Market Segments
• By Ingredients (Bacteria, Yeast)
• By End-Use (Human, Animal)
• By Application (Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed)
• By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Dominates the Global Probiotics Market
North America holds the largest share of the global probiotics market, underscoring the region’s significant role in driving industry growth. Probiotics—containing beneficial bacteria and live cultures are widely valued for their potential in preventing and managing conditions like lactose intolerance and inflammatory bowel disease.
Several key factors contribute to the market's strength in this region, including rising health consciousness, widespread access to probiotic supplements, and a steady stream of innovative product launches by manufacturers. The growing demand for personalized wellness solutions has also led to increased interest in customized probiotic supplements tailored to individual health needs.
To meet diverse consumer preferences, companies are offering probiotics in various delivery formats such as liquids, capsules, powders, and gummies. This variety not only enhances accessibility but also supports the continued expansion of the probiotics market in North America.
Key Market Players
Key players are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Evolve BioSystems, Inc., Nature's Bounty Co., Lifeway Foods, Inc., Danone S.A, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., BioGaia AB, CHR. Hansen Holding A/S, Lallemand Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Company.
Recent Developments
• On January 27, 2021, Wellbeing Nutrition (WBN), India's leading organic plant-based nutrition company launched the plant-based and clinically-studied Probiotic + Prebiotic, the answer to all gut problems.
• On February 18, 2021, Probiotics company Probi and over-the-counter health and wellness player Perrigo signed a semi-exclusive agreement to bring premium probiotic digestive and immune health concepts to 14 European countries. Perrigo launched three probiotic products as dietary supplements based on Probi’s scientific-backed probiotic strains under the agreement.
