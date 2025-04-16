Probiotics Gummies Market is expected to reach US$ 40.6 million by 2031
Probiotics Gummies Market is growing with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2025 ) Global Probiotics Gummies Market reached US$ 25.1 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 40.6 million by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Growing Adoption of Probiotics
More consumers are embracing probiotics as a natural means to support gut health and boost immune function, echoing current wellness trends. Increased public awareness of the potential benefits—particularly regarding digestive and immune health is driving a global surge in demand for probiotic supplements.
Among the various supplement options available, probiotic gummies stand out for their convenience and enjoyable taste compared to traditional capsules or powders. This form is especially popular among individuals who favor user-friendly options or struggle with swallowing pills. Offering both flavor and functional benefits, probiotic gummies are well positioned to capitalize on the growing wellness movement.
Market Segments
By Strain
• Single Strain
• Multi-Strain
By Flavor
• Citrus
• Fruit
• Mixed Flavor
By Target
• Digestive Health
• Immune Support
By Distribution Channel
• Pharmacies
• Specialty Stores
• E-Commerce
By Age Group
• Children
• Adults
Market Regional Share
High Probiotic Consumption in North America
North America leads the global probiotic gummies market, driven by a large, health-conscious population increasingly turning to natural solutions for maintaining overall well-being. Probiotics are widely recognized for their benefits to digestive health, immune support, and general wellness aligning with the region’s strong focus on preventive healthcare.
According to a 2021 survey by the International Food Information Council, 51% of Americans reported using probiotics to support gut health, 38% for overall wellness, 33% for immune health, and 13% to promote emotional well-being. This growing awareness, combined with a preference for convenient and pleasant supplement formats, has fueled the rising popularity of probiotic gummies across the region.
Key Market Players
Key players are SWISSE INDIA, GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd., Nutrazee, Velbiom Probiotics, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Lifeable, Goli Nutrition Inc, Jamieson Vitamins, Nordic Naturals and Nature's Bounty.
Recent Developments
• In March 2023, Nutrazee, a Hyderabad-based startup renowned for its innovative vegan supplements and gummy vitamins, introduced its latest offering: Nutrazee Probiotic Gummies for Digestive & Immune Health. This new addition to their product lineup is specially formulated to promote digestive and immune health, catering to both children and adults alike.
• In January 2022, PanTheryx, a company specializing in digestive and immune health products, introduced two sugar-free probiotic gummy products to its TruBiotics line for children and adults. TruBiotics is launching its first line of gummies, featuring B. subtilis DE111 for gut and immune support, complemented by vitamin C or D.
